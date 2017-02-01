661 rifles: Customs move ‘indicted’ officers to Abuja

Samson Folarin

The two customs officers arrested in connection with the 661 pump-action rifles uncovered in a container at the Apapa Mile 2 area of Lagos State, Abdullahi I, and Odiba Inah, have been transferred to the customs headquarters in Abuja.

The PUNCH learnt that another customs official, who had been declared wanted, surrendered on Thursday.

The three were taken to Abuja on Thursday.

Our correspondent had reported that the operatives of the Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, while on a surveillance patrol, found the container, which was said to contain steel doors and other merchandise goods.

They were said to have taken it to their office at Ikeja for physical examination where the arms were discovered.

The importer, the clearing agent and escort had been arrested, while some customs officials involved in the case were also rounded up and detained.

Abdullahi and Inah, who were the two officers reported to have cleared the container at the Apapa Port, allegedly fled and were declared wanted.

The men later surrendered on Wednesday.

A source said the men, including another official, had been transferred to Abuja.

He said, “There were actually three officers declared wanted in connection with the incident. After the two surrendered on Wednesday, the third official also submitted himself for arrest on Thursday. The three of them have been transferred to the customs headquarters where investigations would continue.”

The source said the other suspects, after being interrogated by the agency in Lagos, would be handed over to the police for prosecution.

The customs spokesperson, Jerry Attah, confirmed the development, saying investigations were ongoing..

Copyright PUNCH.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: editor@punchng.com