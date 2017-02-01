661 rifles: Customs move ‘indicted’ officers to Abuja

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral.

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast.

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00
Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

read more 02/02/2017 04:21:00
Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia.

read more 02/02/2017 05:11:00
The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned comments made by the renowned Roman Catholic priest Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka

read more 02/02/2017 05:13:00


"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

A middle-aged man identified as Nura was found hung on a tree plant in Tsamiya village of Gezawa local government area of Kano state, according

read more 02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

She literally murdered English! The problem with this type of English is that it leaves the reader more confused than before.  The main question is what

read more 02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Getting the opposite s ex with the right choice of words is a mysterious form of art that requires strategic planning and execution. Despite this, a

read more 02/02/2017 08:02:00

661 rifles: Customs move 'indicted' officers to Abuja

Samson Folarin

The two customs officers arrested in connection with the 661 pump-action rifles uncovered in a container at the Apapa Mile 2 area of Lagos State, Abdullahi I, and Odiba Inah, have been transferred to the customs headquarters in Abuja.

The PUNCH learnt that another customs official, who had been declared wanted, surrendered on Thursday.

The three were taken to Abuja on Thursday.

Our correspondent had reported that the operatives of the Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, while on a surveillance patrol, found the container, which was said to contain steel doors and other merchandise goods.

They were said to have taken it to their office at Ikeja for physical examination where the arms were discovered.

The importer, the clearing agent and escort had been arrested, while some customs officials involved in the case were also rounded up and detained.

Abdullahi and Inah, who were the two officers reported to have cleared the container at the Apapa Port, allegedly fled and were declared wanted.

The men later surrendered on Wednesday.

A source said the men, including another official, had been transferred to Abuja.

He said, "There were actually three officers declared wanted in connection with the incident. After the two surrendered on Wednesday, the third official also submitted himself for arrest on Thursday. The three of them have been transferred to the customs headquarters where investigations would continue."

The source said the other suspects, after being interrogated by the agency in Lagos, would be handed over to the police for prosecution.

The customs spokesperson, Jerry Attah, confirmed the development, saying investigations were ongoing..

