Home | News |

Madagali market bomber nabbed in Gombe

Olaleye Aluko, Abuja

The police in Gombe State have arrested a fleeing Boko Haram terrorist, who reportedly confessed to have participated in the attack on a market in Madagali, Adamawa State, in December, 2016.

Our correspondent learnt that the suspect, identified only as Ibrahim, was arrested by the police in conjunction with troops of the Nigerian Army in a stop-and-search operation on January 20, 2017.

The suspect, who is now in custody, was said to be arrested after a tip-off that he had fled to Gombe State.

It would be recalled that the Madagali main market was bombed twice on Friday, December 9, 2016, killing over 30 persons.

The Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, the military operation in the North-East, Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor, who confirmed Ibrahim’s arrest to newsmen on Thursday, said the suspect was giving useful information to security agencies.

Our correspondent gathered that another suspect, a Malian citizen, identified only as Ayuba, was arrested on same day, as an accomplice.

Irabor said, “On January 20, the troops, in collaboration with the police in Gombe State conducted a cordon and search operation, based on some credible information.

“A Boko Haram suspect, named Ibrahim, was arrested. While he was being interrogated, he confessed to have participated in the attack on Madagali. He also said he had gone to attack Chibok area of Borno State. He is currently in our custody undergoing interrogation.

“There is also one Ayuba, who claimed to be a Malian citizen, and said he could speak to us in only French. So, we got our interpreters. He is also being investigated as a Boko Haram member.”

Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: editor@punchng.com

