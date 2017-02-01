Adekunle Gold 'No forget' ft Simi [Video]
Watch the YBNL singer in his love escapade with love interest Simi.
Published:
- Abiola Solanke
Adekunle Gold releases visuals for 'No forget' off his "Gold" debut album, which features Simi.
Enjoy as the YBNL singer goes on an escapade of love in 'No forget'.
Video was shot by Clarence Peters.
