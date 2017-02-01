UC Berkeley erupts in protests over Milo Yiannopoulos speech

Protests erupted on the University of California at Berkeley campus Wednesday night over a scheduled appearance by conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos.
Yiannopoulos, an editor for the far-right website Breitbart News who many identify with the alt-right, a white-nationalist movement, was set to appear as part of a book tour.
The event was cancelled after demonstrators threw smoke bombs and flares at the building, the Associated Press and local media reported. Yiannopoulos posted to his Facebook page shortly after:
"I have been evacuated from the UC Berkeley campus after violent left-wing protestors tore down barricades, lit fires, threw rocks and Roman candles at the windows and breached the ground floor of the building," the post said.
Yiannopoulos accused the demonstrators of trying to squash free speech. UC Berkeley, notably, is considered the home of the Free Speech Movement of the 1960s.
Here's a look from the scene:
Some critics have noted that Yiannopoulos, who is known for expressing right-leaning, politically incorrect views, was going to give his presentation inside UC Berkeley's Martin Luther King Jr. Student Union, on the first day of Black History Month.
UC Berkeley issued this statement on the protests:
"Amid violence, destruction of property and out of concern for public safety, the University of California Police Department determined that it was necessary to remove Milo Yiannopoulos from the campus and to cancel tonight's scheduled 8 p.m. performance.
"The decision was made at about 6 p.m., two hours before the event, and officers read several dispersal announcements to the crowd of more than 1,500 protesters that had gathered outside of the Martin Luther King, Jr. ASUC venue.
"We condemn in the strongest possible terms the violence and unlawful behavior that was on display and deeply regret that those tactics will now overshadow the efforts to engage in legitimate and lawful protest against the performer's presence and perspectives."
Related Articles
Xiao Jianhua: Stocks linked to missing China billionaire plunge in Shanghai
Stocks linked to missing Chinese billionaire Xiao Jianhua tumbled Friday as investors ignored a statement saying business at his vast empire was “normal” following reports
Benjamin Netanyahu: White House says new Israeli settlements 'may not be helpful'
The White House said building new Israeli settlements or expanding existing ones "may not be helpful" in securing Middle East peace. "While we don't believe the
Goodluck Jonathan: Ex-President advises Buhari on how to end Niger Delta, Southern Kaduna crisis
Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that the solution to the Niger Delta crisis is contained in the report submitted by members of the 2014
Most Watched VideosView all posts
New Shiites group emerge in Borno state
- The Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Borno state has made a new discovery - They discovered a new factional sect of the Islamic
Governor Kashim Shettima orders convoy to obey traffic law
- An aide of Borno state governor said governor Shettima has ordered his personal driver and all drivers of his convoy to obey all traffic
VIDEO: MPs up in arms over Heritage Oil case cash reward
VIDEO: Legislators have condemned a reward of sh7 billion of oil money given to senior government officials after they won an oil tax case against
IPOB revealed how it gets funds to sponsor its activities– IPOB (video)
- The Indigenous People of Biafra has revealed how it sponsors its activities within Nigeria and abroad - The group said it does not receiving funding
How Osun pensioners are dying daily because of non-payment of their entitlements - retirees
- Recently, retirees in Osun state shocked Nigerians when they formed an internally displaced pensioners camp - The governor of the state, Rauf Aregbesola, reportedly accused
Most Read NewsView all posts
Harrysong: Singer publicly apologizes to Kcee, Fivestar Music, hints return to label
Harrysong has publicly apologized to Kcee, E-Money and the entire Fivestar Music crew. The singer shared a video where he shows remorse for insulting Kcee. "I wanna
Bolt: I’m not happy losing a medal
Usain Bolt says his legacy has not been tarnished by having to hand back one of his nine Olympic gold medals after Jamaican team-mate Nesta
Presidency releases more photos of Buhari and Aisha in London to dispel 'death' rumours
President Muhammadu Buhari has again dispelled rumours of his alleged death with photos of him and his wife Aisha Buhari in the UK in latest
3 die as farmers clash with Fulani herdsmen in Adamawa
- No fewer than three people have been reportedly killed in Adamawa state - They died during a between Fulani herdsmen and farmers in Gereng community
Big Brother Naija: 2 new housemates join reality show, Marvis, Tboss get 'evicted'
Every Sunday on a Big Brother show expected to see the eviction of a housemate or maybe two, and Sunday, January 29, 2017, wasn't an
Reps summon Bauchi SSG, Chief of Staff, others over harassment of citizens
By Emman Ovuakporie & Johnbosco Agbakwuru ABUJA—THE House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee investigating the alleged cases of harassment, intimidation and gross breach of constitutional rights
Most Watched Movies
Poisonous Love
Starring; Vincent Opurum, Biola Ige, Cece Egbosionu
Book Of Haragon 2
The solution to the deadly spiritual torment upon the land lies in the missing book of haragon. Will the book ever be retrieved? Find out...
The Bitter Side Of Life
Mr Dan Okafor died in an accident on his way to the village. And because he did not leave a will behind, his brother and
Doro Queens 3
Starring : Angela Okorie, Cha Cha Ikeh
Hour of Grace 3
Hour of Grace 3
Dragon In The Church
Starring: Yul Edochie, Joyce Kalu
Post Your Comment below: >>