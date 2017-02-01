Kellyanne Conway: Trump's adviser says Democrats are 'acting like crybabies' over US President's nominees

Kellyanne Conway, President Donald Trump's top counselor, blasted Senate Democrats on Thursday for attempting to slow down the president's nominees to top federal posts, including his pick for the vacant Supreme Court seat.

Conway expressed frustration on "Fox & Friends" with Democratic opposition to Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch, dubbing Senate Democrats "a bunch of crybabies who say that they're going to oppose Supreme Court nominees before they even know his name."

"This obstinance and obstruction is the modern Democratic Party," Conway said.

"I think it's going to cost them because they are hysterical about everything now," she continued. "There's no gradation of hysteria. Everything makes them cry and scream."

Some congressional Democrats fumed this week amid Trump's selection of Gorsuch, citing Republicans' nearly yearlong obstruction of former President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Merrick Garland.

Over the past month, Democrats, who are outnumbered by Republicans in both the House and the Senate, attempted to delay many of Trump's Cabinet nominees, hoping to further press them about their qualifications for their positions and to force them to answer questions about the president's controversial past statements and executive orders.

