Kellyanne Conway: Trump's adviser says Democrats are 'acting like crybabies' over US President's nominees

Kellyanne Conway, President Donald Trump's top counselor, blasted Senate Democrats on Thursday for attempting to slow down the president's nominees to top federal posts, including his pick for the vacant Supreme Court seat.
Conway expressed frustration on "Fox & Friends" with Democratic opposition to Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch, dubbing Senate Democrats "a bunch of crybabies who say that they're going to oppose Supreme Court nominees before they even know his name."
"This obstinance and obstruction is the modern Democratic Party," Conway said.
"I think it's going to cost them because they are hysterical about everything now," she continued. "There's no gradation of hysteria. Everything makes them cry and scream."
Some congressional Democrats fumed this week amid Trump's selection of Gorsuch, citing Republicans' nearly yearlong obstruction of former President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Merrick Garland.
Over the past month, Democrats, who are outnumbered by Republicans in both the House and the Senate, attempted to delay many of Trump's Cabinet nominees, hoping to further press them about their qualifications for their positions and to force them to answer questions about the president's controversial past statements and executive orders.
Watch the clip below, via Fox News:
Related Articles
Xiao Jianhua: Stocks linked to missing China billionaire plunge in Shanghai
Stocks linked to missing Chinese billionaire Xiao Jianhua tumbled Friday as investors ignored a statement saying business at his vast empire was “normal” following reports
Benjamin Netanyahu: White House says new Israeli settlements 'may not be helpful'
The White House said building new Israeli settlements or expanding existing ones "may not be helpful" in securing Middle East peace. "While we don't believe the
Goodluck Jonathan: Ex-President advises Buhari on how to end Niger Delta, Southern Kaduna crisis
Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that the solution to the Niger Delta crisis is contained in the report submitted by members of the 2014
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Nigerian Blue Film Actress, Afrocandy Shares Photo/Video Of Her About To Have S3x
This woman has no chill!…Just settle down to watch this video;
A Nigerian man erected Goodluck Jonathan's statue at the University of Port Harcourt (photos)
- A Nigerian man has erected Dr Goodluck Jonathan's statue at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) - Comrade Onyekachi Divine said he embarked on the
Foreign reserve now N28.9 billion, CBN warns FG against reckless spending
- Nigeria’s foreign reserve has risen to $28.9 billion - Central Bank of Nigeria warned that the federal government need to avoid reckless spending to improve
Boko Haram is not yet over in Nigeria - Junaid Muhammed
- A former House of Representatives member, Junaid Muhammed has warned that Boko Haram insurgence is not yet over - Muhammed also said there is a
10 million children to benefit from Buhari’s schools feeding programme
At least 10 million primary school pupils across the country will benefit from the newly- introduced school feeding programme initiated by the federal government and
Most Read NewsView all posts
Adama Barrow removes 'Islamic' title from Gambia's name
- President Adama Barrow said The Gambia will no longer be called an Islamic republic - The country was renamed Islamic Republic of The Gambia by
NIgeria: We Met Osinbajo To Discuss 2017 Budget - Lawan
The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on Monday met with the leadership of the National Assembly at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.The meeting was graced
Nigeria: FG Loses Major Land Case Against Lagos Gov't at Supreme Court
The Supreme Court has struck out a suit filed by the Federal Government against the Lagos state government.The suit seeks the Supreme Court's order to
PENGASSAN rejects NASS’ bid to amend NLNG Act
By Victor Ahiuma-Young PETROLEUM and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, has rejected the proposed plan by the House of Representatives to amend the
Australian Open: Serena Williams Beats Sister Venus To Claim Record 23rd Grand Slam Title
Serena Williams secured an Open-era record 23rd grand slam title by beating her older sister Venus to become Australian Open champion.After a nervous start, Serena
Football calendar in England is nonsense – Mourinho
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho complained about the lack of help being afforded his team by the football authorities as he attempts to win silverware
Most Watched Movies
Kiss On A Royal Balcony
A king is under pressure from the ruling council of the land to produce a male heir. He succeeds in meeting their demands only for
Home Breaker
Vivian sleeps around with married men and unfortunately for her she always got cut by their wife.....is it that she is always unlucky or there
Mercy Johnson The Area Girl
Starring; Mercy Johnson
Queen Of The Niger 2
Nollywood movie starring :Jibola Dabo, Angela Okorie, Emma Blaq, Lilian Madu, Prince Christopher
Lazy Men 2
This Nigerian Nollywood Ghallywood Movie is a 2016 movie is about Omenka and his ways, he tries every way to make means meet but with
Beach Fun
A company, whose staff were having all kinds of issues, and was showing signs of fatigue and stress, needed time out to refresh and to refocus.
Post Your Comment below: >>