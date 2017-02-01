Daily Horoscope, February 2, 2017: What your zodiac sign says today

Aries
Today fair Venus moves into Aries to stay for the next eight weeks. The advantage of this is that you become really diplomatic and charming.
Taurus
For the next two months, you will be positioned to assist others and of course you will.
Gemini
Friendships will be more friendly and warm for you in the next two months. And the successes you experience in dealing with people will improve in a lovely way, too.
Cancer
For the next eight weeks, Cancer, Venus will be on top of your chart. Do you know what this implies? This makes you look great to others, especially those that matter to you.
Leo
Pleasure trips will be the theme for the next two months Romance with a new, interesting person might also bud.
Virgo
For Virgo, the next two months will be about free gifts, goodies and favors from others.
Intimate relations will also be fervent and warm.
Libra
Venus will be pretty sat opposite your sign for two months. This is amazing news as relationships with others will be smooth sailing and easy.
Scorpio
Your chances of acquiring a raise or praise from bosses and co-workers in the next two months are excellent.
Sagittarius
Romance will blossom for many of you in the next two months. Accept opportunities to party. It’s that kinda time for Sagittarius!
Capricorn
The next two months are the perfect time for entertaining at home for you, Capricorn.
Aquarius
Get set to experience the great amount of beauty in your daily world in the next two months.
Pisces
Keep your eyes open for the window of opportunity that will be blown open in the next two months. You don’t want to miss on the chance to increase your earning.
Related Articles
Xiao Jianhua: Stocks linked to missing China billionaire plunge in Shanghai
Stocks linked to missing Chinese billionaire Xiao Jianhua tumbled Friday as investors ignored a statement saying business at his vast empire was “normal” following reports
Benjamin Netanyahu: White House says new Israeli settlements 'may not be helpful'
The White House said building new Israeli settlements or expanding existing ones "may not be helpful" in securing Middle East peace. "While we don't believe the
Goodluck Jonathan: Ex-President advises Buhari on how to end Niger Delta, Southern Kaduna crisis
Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that the solution to the Niger Delta crisis is contained in the report submitted by members of the 2014
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Nnamdi Kanu ready to drag Buhari, FG to ICC - Lawyer
- The lawyer representing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra has threatened to drag the Nigerian government to the International Criminal Court - Ifeanyi
Aisha Buhari said she is not involved in the alleged scandal
President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha, has called on Sahara Reporters to provide details of her alleged abuse of privileges at the Nigerian High Commission in
Governor under probe after girlfriend allegedly disappears with $10 million state fund
- A Nigeria governor is reportedly being investigated by the EFCC after his mistress disappeared with $10 million bailout fund he diverted to personal use -
Panic as Lassa fever kills 6, spreads to 7 states
- Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has raised concern over the alarming increase of Lassa fever cases in Nigeria - Nigerians have been advised to
Oil Mogul Ifeanyi Ubah DISQUALIFIES beauty contestants
- Nnewi town was robbed of a beauty queen after contestants failed to answer question fielded by sponsor of the event - The contestants did not
Most Read NewsView all posts
Eviction scare heats up #BBNaija house
After the emotional campaigns by Big Brother Naija housemates that saw ThinTallTony striping naked before everyone in the house, the house has become more heated
Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder speaks against Trump's orders on immigration
Mark Zuckerberg came out against President Trump's executive orders on immigration policy in a lengthy post on his Facebook page Friday. "Like many of you, I'm
El-Zakzaky, wife wants Malami, others jailed for contempt
Ade Adesomoju, Abuja Detained leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria, also known as the Shi’ite sect, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat, have notified a
It’s absurd that ex-governors receive pension — Bankole-Hameed
By Dapo AkinrefonMr Shehu Bankole-Hameed, author, politician is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC. Bankole-Hameed, a member of the Lagos Forum in this
"Moments": Have you ever had an 'unwanted fling?'
"Moments," a spin-off of "Moments with Mo," recently discussed "Nigerian wedding fever." In an interesting new episode of show, Michelle Dede, Bolanle Olukanni and Nigerian singer
GOOD NEWS! United Nations released 100 million U.S. dollars for Nigeria
The United Nations have released 100 million U.S. dollars for Nigeria and eight others from the organisation’s Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF). Internally Displaced Nigerians According to
Most Watched Movies
Kiss On A Royal Balcony
A king is under pressure from the ruling council of the land to produce a male heir. He succeeds in meeting their demands only for
The Checkmate Season 2
Starring; Yul Edochie, Eve Essien
Book Of Haragon
The solution to the deadly spiritual torment upon the land lies in the missing book of haragon. Will the book ever be retrieved? Find out...
Game Of Romance 2
Jim swore to marry a rich lady no matter what,in the quest of realizing his dreams he hurts several women,later he met Charlene who possessed
Holy Drunkard
Nigerian movies. Nigerian movies are known to be the best of Nigerian movies and this is one of the Nigerian movies you would love. This Nigerian
Queen Of The World
Tony sold his wife’s soul to the devil to become rich and when the need for them to have children came, it was discovered that
Post Your Comment below: >>