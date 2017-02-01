Daily Horoscope, February 2, 2017: What your zodiac sign says today

Aries

Today fair Venus moves into Aries to stay for the next eight weeks. The advantage of this is that you become really diplomatic and charming.

Taurus

For the next two months, you will be positioned to assist others and of course you will.

Gemini

Friendships will be more friendly and warm for you in the next two months. And the successes you experience in dealing with people will improve in a lovely way, too.

Cancer

For the next eight weeks, Cancer, Venus will be on top of your chart. Do you know what this implies? This makes you look great to others, especially those that matter to you.

Leo

Pleasure trips will be the theme for the next two months Romance with a new, interesting person might also bud.

Virgo

For Virgo, the next two months will be about free gifts, goodies and favors from others.

Intimate relations will also be fervent and warm.

Libra

Venus will be pretty sat opposite your sign for two months. This is amazing news as relationships with others will be smooth sailing and easy.

Scorpio

Your chances of acquiring a raise or praise from bosses and co-workers in the next two months are excellent.

Sagittarius

Romance will blossom for many of you in the next two months. Accept opportunities to party. It’s that kinda time for Sagittarius!

Capricorn

The next two months are the perfect time for entertaining at home for you, Capricorn.

Aquarius

Get set to experience the great amount of beauty in your daily world in the next two months.

Pisces

Keep your eyes open for the window of opportunity that will be blown open in the next two months. You don’t want to miss on the chance to increase your earning.