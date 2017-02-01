Trump: US President jokes about 'Apprentice' ratings at prayer breakfast: 'I just want to pray for Arnold'

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00
Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

read more 02/02/2017 04:21:00
Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has

read more 02/02/2017 05:11:00
The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned comments made by the renowned Roman Catholic priest Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka - The group said the

read more 02/02/2017 05:13:00


"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

A middle-aged man identified as Nura was found hung on a tree plant in Tsamiya village of Gezawa local government area of Kano state, according

read more 02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

She literally murdered English! The problem with this type of English is that it leaves the reader more confused than before.  The main question is what

read more 02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Getting the opposite s ex with the right choice of words is a mysterious form of art that requires strategic planning and execution. Despite this, a

read more 02/02/2017 08:02:00

Trump: US President jokes about 'Apprentice' ratings at prayer breakfast: 'I just want to pray for Arnold'

President Donald Trump took a moment during a speech at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday to poke fun at the ratings of his former television show.

At the 65th annual event organized by The Fellowship Foundation and hosted by members of Congress, Trump joked that he would be praying for Arnold Schwarzenegger, who has taken over hosting the new "Celebrity Apprentice," Trump's claim to broadcast fame.

"They hired a big, big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to take my place. And we know how that turned out," Trump said, as the crowd laughed. "The ratings went down the tubes. It's been a total disaster. And Mark will never, ever bet against Trump again. And I want to just pray for Arnold, if we can, for those ratings."

The show's ratings this season have sunk. According to Nielsen, 4.9 million live viewers tuned in for Schwarzenegger's premiere on January 2, whereas Trump's last season premiere in 2015 boasted 6.8 million viewers.

It's not the first public dig Trump has taken against Schwarzenegger since being elected president, though he's still listed as an executive producer on the show.

On January 6, the then-president-elect tweeted that Schwarzenegger "got 'swamped' (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT."

"But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary," Trump continued, referring to Republican and Democratic presidential candidates John Kasich and Hillary Clinton.

"I wish you the best of luck," Schwarzenegger fired back on Twitter, "and I hope you'll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings."

Watch the clip from the prayer breakfast below:

Xiao Jianhua: Stocks linked to missing China billionaire plunge in Shanghai

Xiao Jianhua: Stocks linked to missing China billionaire plunge in Shanghai

Stocks linked to missing Chinese billionaire Xiao Jianhua tumbled Friday as investors ignored a statement saying business at his vast empire was “normal” following reports

Benjamin Netanyahu: White House says new Israeli settlements 'may not be helpful'

Benjamin Netanyahu: White House says new Israeli settlements 'may not be helpful'

The White House said building new Israeli settlements or expanding existing ones "may not be helpful" in securing Middle East peace. "While we don't believe the

Goodluck Jonathan: Ex-President advises Buhari on how to end Niger Delta, Southern Kaduna crisis

Goodluck Jonathan: Ex-President advises Buhari on how to end Niger Delta, Southern Kaduna crisis

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that the solution to the Niger Delta crisis is contained in the report submitted by members of the 2014

