Trump: US President is a neo-liberal nightmare,but part of his economic policy makes perfect sense - Albert Edwards

Albert Edwards, the über-bearish strategist at Societe Generale, thinks President Donald Trump may be on to something with his economic policies.
"The Donald Administration might be a neo-liberal nightmare, but stripping away some of his more controversial rhetoric on immigration, a lot of what he says on the economic front makes perfect sense to me," Edwards wrote in a note to clients on Thursday.
Specifically, Edwards is a fan of two Trump ideas: deregulation of US businesses and accusing Germany of currency manipulation.
On the latter, Edwards said Germany was "one of the biggest currency manipulators in the world," echoing the sentiments of one of Trump's top trade advisers. That adviser, Peter Navarro told the Financial Times on Tuesday that Germany was using the "grossly undervalued" euro to gain an edge over the rest of the European Union and the US.
"This is not a new issue and it has bubbled to the surface a number of times in recent years," Edwards wrote. "But whereas both the US Treasury and the EU Commission have merely grumbled but then done absolutely nothing, the Trump Administration seems far more willing to act assertively."
The bigger focus for Edwards was regulation. The strategist said that while he considered himself "pretty liberal (socialist even)," he thought decreasing regulation was key for economic sustainability.
This does not preclude a government from having a large amount of public-sector spending, Edwards said, adding that more favorable regulation conditions in a country could have a bigger impact on successful economic growth and productivity growth than simple tax and spend.
"The US is a low tax and spend nation that has strangled its corporate sector," Edwards said. "That means the small company sector, which is traditionally the engine for jobs growth, has been struggling."
Edwards thinks Trump has the ability to strip away regulation and drive corporate and economic growth.
Trump signed an executive order on Monday mandating that for every regulation put in place by the executive branch, two must be rolled back. While this doesn't account for the size of regulations or their impact, it signaled that Trump was serious about campaign promises regarding deregulation to some degree.
Edwards noted that the US was a "respectable" eighth among countries in the World Bank's "Ease of Doing Business" ranking, but he said that was mostly because of its high marks on companies' ability to "get credit" and "resolving insolvency." Outside those two ranks, however, there is a significant amount of regulation.
"So US companies excel at leveraging up and going bust — great! In most of the other eight categories the US ranking is pretty appalling and if we average them we come up with the US at a lowly 37th position overall," Edwards concluded. "There is much work indeed for The Donald."
Related Articles
Xiao Jianhua: Stocks linked to missing China billionaire plunge in Shanghai
Stocks linked to missing Chinese billionaire Xiao Jianhua tumbled Friday as investors ignored a statement saying business at his vast empire was “normal” following reports
Benjamin Netanyahu: White House says new Israeli settlements 'may not be helpful'
The White House said building new Israeli settlements or expanding existing ones "may not be helpful" in securing Middle East peace. "While we don't believe the
Goodluck Jonathan: Ex-President advises Buhari on how to end Niger Delta, Southern Kaduna crisis
Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that the solution to the Niger Delta crisis is contained in the report submitted by members of the 2014
Most Watched VideosView all posts
FG commenced payment of cash stipends for all former Niger Delta militants
- The federal government has resumed payment of the delayed stipends owed ex-militants in Niger Delta - The militants will be paid N65,000 monthly as August
NNPC Produces 4.6m Litres of Kerosene, 7.7m Litres of diesel
- Earlier this year, there was report that 3 Nigerian refineries have resumed production of Automative Gas oil (AGO) and Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) - The
Osinbajo reacts to Buhari’s alleged plan to islamise Nigeria
- Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says it is impossible for Nigeria to be Islamised - He says it is impossible to Islamise the country given the
New PHOTOS of President Buhari in London Emerges (WATCH)
In the photo, Ogun state Governor, Ibikunle Amosun is seen to have visited the President with other delegates. Recall that since the President departed the country
This is how to end killings in southern Kaduna - El-Rufai
- Governor El-Rufai has mentioned 3 steps the Kaduna state goverment is taking to end violence in southern Kaduna - He also revealed the government's plan
How Adeboye can return as RCCG General Overseer
Pastor Enoch Adeboye can return as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) if the church’s Governing Council says so. Pastor Adeboye Recall
Most Read NewsView all posts
We Won't Allow 2Face’s Protest To Hold In Lagos - Police
The Lagos State Police Commissioner Fatai Owoseni on Wednesday said he will not allow the planned protest against the Federal Government slated for February 5
How police officer stole my son, sold him for N600,000 – Imo woman
Chidiebube Okeoma, Owerri Mrs Stella Ezinne Ike, the mother of the four-month-old baby boy allegedly kidnapped by a police corporal, Uche Odoemena, has narrated how the
Workers ground TCN, resist MD’s removal by Fashola
Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja Workers of the Transmission Company of Nigeria on Wednesday afternoon grounded activities at the firm’s Abuja headquarters for some hours in protest against
We’ve set up task force to check high cost of food – Lai Mohammed
The Federal Government has approved the setting up of a Task Force to address the rising cost of food items across the country. The Minister of
VIDEO: Wale and Meek Mill squashed their beef at Rick Ross' 41st birthday party
[embedded content] Wale and Meek Mill squashed their beef at Rick Ross' mansion birthday party.... did it look genuine? search feed search feed
NDLEA working to arrest, extradite Kashamu – Spokesman
Nigerian narcotics agents said Monday they were pushing to extradite a lawmaker to the United States on drugs charges who is said to have inspired
Most Watched Movies
Barakatu Unfaithful Wife
Barakatu Unfaithful Wife
The Hostage
Starring; James Gardiner, Ramzy Noah
Girls At War Season 1
This highly comical movie encapsulates a very gripping family drama laced with a beautiful suspense.In this movie,an enormous family complication has interestingly found its way
My Secret Boyfriends 2
Starring; Van Vicker, Chika Ike, Yul Edochie
Mercy Johnson The Area Girl
Starring; Mercy Johnson
Mr Ibu in Child Dedication 4
A young woman(Chika Ike)suffered alot with her kids due to the curse that was placed on her by her supposed husband(clem ohameze)one of her daughter
Post Your Comment below: >>