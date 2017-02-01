Cadillac: Automaker has solved one of the most annoying problems with modern cars

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00
Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

read more 02/02/2017 04:21:00
Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has

read more 02/02/2017 05:11:00
The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned comments made by the renowned Roman Catholic priest Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka - The group said the

read more 02/02/2017 05:13:00


Worth Reading

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

A middle-aged man identified as Nura was found hung on a tree plant in Tsamiya village of Gezawa local government area of Kano state, according

read more 02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

She literally murdered English! The problem with this type of English is that it leaves the reader more confused than before.  The main question is what

read more 02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Getting the opposite s ex with the right choice of words is a mysterious form of art that requires strategic planning and execution. Despite this, a

read more 02/02/2017 08:02:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Cadillac: Automaker has solved one of the most annoying problems with modern cars

I don't feel like I'm alone when I say my cellphone and I are inseparable. This also applies when I'm commuting by car.

Although handheld phone use is against the law in many parts of the country, Bluetooth hands-free technology allows the driving public to make calls with fewer distractions.

But the problem is where to store those phones. As prevalent as mobile phones have become over the last decade and a half, carmakers have lagged in phone storage solutions.

Having driven a few Cadillacs in recent months, I noticed the New York-based luxury brand is doing some interesting stuff with phone storage.

Last May, I had a chance to check out Cadillac's new XT5 crossover SUV.

Last May, I had a chance to check out Cadillac's new XT5 crossover SUV.play

Last May, I had a chance to check out Cadillac's new XT5 crossover SUV.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)

As I stepped into the XT5's well-appointed cabin, I immediately looked for somewhere to put my phone.

As I stepped into the XT5's well-appointed cabin, I immediately looked for somewhere to put my phone.play

As I stepped into the XT5's well-appointed cabin, I immediately looked for somewhere to put my phone.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)

The natural first choice is to put the phone in the cup holders, but that greatly detracts from their utility.

The natural first choice is to put the phone in the cup holders, but that greatly detracts from their utility.play

The natural first choice is to put the phone in the cup holders, but that greatly detracts from their utility.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)

Then I noticed a little slot under the center armrest.

Then I noticed a little slot under the center armrest.play

Then I noticed a little slot under the center armrest.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)

Jackpot! It's a cellphone holder — as indicated by this instructional pictogram.

Jackpot! It's a cellphone holder — as indicated by this instructional pictogram.play

Jackpot! It's a cellphone holder — as indicated by this instructional pictogram.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)

The slot is large enough to fit an iPhone 6S.

The slot is large enough to fit an iPhone 6S.play

The slot is large enough to fit an iPhone 6S.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)

It also features a removable sleeve that expands the phone holder's capacity.

It also features a removable sleeve that expands the phone holder's capacity.play

It also features a removable sleeve that expands the phone holder's capacity.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)

In the slot, the phone is out of the way and doesn't impede the car's operation. At the same time, the phone is also readily available when its presence is requested.

In the slot, the phone is out of the way and doesn't impede the car's operation. At the same time, the phone is also readily available when its presence is requested.play

In the slot, the phone is out of the way and doesn't impede the car's operation. At the same time, the phone is also readily available when its presence is requested.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)

The phone can also be charged in the holder by connecting it to one of the USB or power plugs inside the center storage unit. Even better, the storage unit hides those unsightly cables.

The phone can also be charged in the holder by connecting it to one of the USB or power plugs inside the center storage unit. Even better, the storage unit hides those unsightly cables.play

The phone can also be charged in the holder by connecting it to one of the USB or power plugs inside the center storage unit. Even better, the storage unit hides those unsightly cables.

(Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)

The XT5 isn't the only Caddy with this feature — I also encountered the phone holder in Cadillac's new CT6 flagship sedan when I drove the car in July.

The XT5 isn't the only Caddy with this feature — I also encountered the phone holder in Cadillac's new CT6 flagship sedan when I drove the car in July.play

The XT5 isn't the only Caddy with this feature — I also encountered the phone holder in Cadillac's new CT6 flagship sedan when I drove the car in July.

(Hollis Johnson)

Here it is!

Here it is!play

Here it is!

(Hollis Johnson)

In early 2016, I drove Cadillac's ATS-V sports coupe. It was an absolute beast on the road. Powerful and composed, it's a world-class sports car.

In early 2016, I drove Cadillac's ATS-V sports coupe. It was an absolute beast on the road. Powerful and composed, it's a world-class sports car.play

In early 2016, I drove Cadillac's ATS-V sports coupe. It was an absolute beast on the road. Powerful and composed, it's a world-class sports car.

(Hollis Johnson)

Since the ATS coupe — which the ATS-V is based on — has been around for a few years, this car did not have a phone slot ...

Since the ATS coupe — which the ATS-V is based on — has been around for a few years, this car did not have a phone slot ...play

Since the ATS coupe — which the ATS-V is based on — has been around for a few years, this car did not have a phone slot ...

(Hollis Johnson)

... however, it had a hidden smuggler's box behind the infotainment screen that's designed to hold and wirelessly charge your phone. But the box can't really fit anything larger than an iPhone 6S sans case. Several other recent General Motors offerings have the box, too.

... however, it had a hidden smuggler's box behind the infotainment screen that's designed to hold and wirelessly charge your phone. But the box can't really fit anything larger than an iPhone 6S sans case. Several other recent General Motors offerings have the box, too.play

... however, it had a hidden smuggler's box behind the infotainment screen that's designed to hold and wirelessly charge your phone. But the box can't really fit anything larger than an iPhone 6S sans case. Several other recent General Motors offerings have the box, too.

(Hollis Johnson)

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

13 hours 33 minutes ago
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

13 hours 37 minutes ago
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

18 hours 52 minutes ago
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

18 hours 55 minutes ago
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

19 hours 3 minutes ago
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

19 hours 7 minutes ago
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

19 hours 12 minutes ago
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

19 hours 17 minutes ago
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

19 hours 21 minutes ago
Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

19 hours 24 minutes ago
Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

19 hours 28 minutes ago
Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

19 hours 32 minutes ago
Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

21 hours 49 minutes ago
RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

21 hours 58 minutes ago
Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

22 hours 4 minutes ago
Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

01/02/2017 11:46:00
See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

01/02/2017 10:26:00
Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

01/02/2017 10:24:00
This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

01/02/2017 10:22:00
Unbelievable!! Kill Sinus Infection Within Minutes, With What You Have In Your Kitchen!

Unbelievable!! Kill Sinus Infection Within Minutes, With What You Have In Your Kitchen!

01/02/2017 10:20:00
MUST READ : You Will Never Eat Suya Without Vegetables After Seen This

MUST READ : You Will Never Eat Suya Without Vegetables After Seen This

01/02/2017 10:18:00
EFCC Arraigns Former MTN Staff for Forgery. Photo

EFCC Arraigns Former MTN Staff for Forgery. Photo

01/02/2017 10:15:00
Gunman Follows Bride And Groom To Wedding, Opens Fire Inside Church. Photos

Gunman Follows Bride And Groom To Wedding, Opens Fire Inside Church. Photos

01/02/2017 10:12:00
Newly-Wedded Lady Dies Hours After Giving Birth To A Bouncing Baby. Photos

Newly-Wedded Lady Dies Hours After Giving Birth To A Bouncing Baby. Photos

01/02/2017 10:08:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 02/02/2017 22:19:00 Xiao Jianhua: Stocks linked to missing China billionaire plunge in Shanghai

Xiao Jianhua: Stocks linked to missing China billionaire plunge in Shanghai

Stocks linked to missing Chinese billionaire Xiao Jianhua tumbled Friday as investors ignored a statement saying business at his vast empire was “normal” following reports

0 News 02/02/2017 22:25:00 Benjamin Netanyahu: White House says new Israeli settlements 'may not be helpful'

Benjamin Netanyahu: White House says new Israeli settlements 'may not be helpful'

The White House said building new Israeli settlements or expanding existing ones "may not be helpful" in securing Middle East peace. "While we don't believe the

0 News 02/02/2017 22:58:00 Goodluck Jonathan: Ex-President advises Buhari on how to end Niger Delta, Southern Kaduna crisis

Goodluck Jonathan: Ex-President advises Buhari on how to end Niger Delta, Southern Kaduna crisis

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that the solution to the Niger Delta crisis is contained in the report submitted by members of the 2014

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/01/2017 05:22:00 2017 budget, constitutional amendment top National Assembly agenda

2017 budget, constitutional amendment top National Assembly agenda

- Nigeria's National Assembly has resumed sitting after the Christmas and New Year break for 2017 legislative business - The two National Assembly chambers have prioritised

0 Videos 19/01/2017 09:06:00 Police issues stern warning to IPOB ahead of Trump's solidarity rally

Police issues stern warning to IPOB ahead of Trump's solidarity rally

- The police has warned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) not to disrupt the peace in Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The police said the

0 Videos 10/01/2017 07:54:00 This is the only way we can stop fight for Biafra – IPOB tells Buhari

This is the only way we can stop fight for Biafra – IPOB tells Buhari

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to kill the over 70 million Igbos in Nigeria as this is the only

0 Videos 23/01/2017 09:44:00 After visiting Bishop Oyedepo, Fani-Kayode showers praises on TB Joshua

After visiting Bishop Oyedepo, Fani-Kayode showers praises on TB Joshua

The former minister of aviation Femi Fani-Kayode on Monday, January 23, showered praises on the general overseer of the Synagogue Church of All Nations Temitope

0 Videos 01/02/2017 05:47:00 Bukola Saraki's chief of staff resigned based on personal reasons

Bukola Saraki's chief of staff resigned based on personal reasons

- The chief of staff to the Senate President Bukola Saraki has resigned - Isa Galaudu tendered his resignation in November 2016, the special adviser to

0 Videos 31/01/2017 01:51:00 Hurricane Trump: President fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates (Video)

Hurricane Trump: President fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates (Video)

Emergng reports suggest that President Trump has fired the US attorney general for defiance of his Immigration Orders. Hurricane Trump: President fires US Attorney General for

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 27/01/2017 16:13:00 Flashback: How we jointly rescued Ese Oruru from her Hausa abductors – Urhobo leaders

Flashback: How we jointly rescued Ese Oruru from her Hausa abductors – Urhobo leaders

- President General of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), Joe Omene, has revealed how the Urhobo people assisted in rescuing the 14 Ese Oruru that was

0 News 28/01/2017 04:55:00 US Stocks Update: Here's what you need to know (SPX, QQQ, DIA, SPY, MSFT)

US Stocks Update: Here's what you need to know (SPX, QQQ, DIA, SPY, MSFT)

US Stocks Update Here's what you need to know (SPX, QQQ, DIA, SPY, MSFT) Published: 3 minutes ago Business Insider The Dow closed above the psychologically important 20,000

0 News 29/01/2017 04:51:00 Adama Barrow removes 'Islamic' title from Gambia's name

Adama Barrow removes 'Islamic' title from Gambia's name

- President Adama Barrow said The Gambia will no longer be called an Islamic republic - The country was renamed Islamic Republic of The Gambia by

0 News 28/01/2017 09:39:00 Edo By-Election Records Low Turnout

Edo By-Election Records Low Turnout

The by-election for Etsako Federal Constituency in Edo has recorded low turnout of voters across the affected three local governments areas of the constituency.Few voters

0 News 02/02/2017 05:55:00 Gunmen abduct four local government workers

Gunmen abduct four local government workers

Gbenga Odogun, Lokoja Gunmen have abducted four local government workers along Kabba-Obajana Road on their way to Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, for screening. It was gathered

0 News 27/01/2017 04:40:00 Africa’s first Catholic TV network debuts on DSTV

Africa’s first Catholic TV network debuts on DSTV

Lumen Christi Catholic Television has started offering its services on the Direct to Home Television (DSTV) platform, in a renewed initiative to reach viewers worldwide. Lumen

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:55:00 All That Glitters Is Not Gold 2

All That Glitters Is Not Gold 2

Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies This rural based drama is a very interesting movie on the gullibility of most villagers to the reality of

0 Movies 28/06/2016 12:40:00 Jezebel In Holy Land

Jezebel In Holy Land

They are daughters of Delilah seeking for who to destroy, stepping into the church to seek the down fall of pastors, they are into runs

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:20:00 The Hostage

The Hostage

Starring; James Gardiner, Ramzy Noah

0 Movies 18/05/2016 11:15:00 Mr Ibu in Child Dedication 2

Mr Ibu in Child Dedication 2

A young woman(Chika Ike)suffered alot with her kids due to the curse that was placed on her by her supposed husband(clem ohameze)one of her daughter

0 Movies 26/04/2016 12:05:00 Widows War 2

Widows War 2

Cha Cha Eke as known spent her money to marry a musician she thought has a great future only to realise on his death and

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:44:00 Lazy Men

Lazy Men

This Nigerian Nollywood Ghallywood Movie is a 2016 movie is about Omenka and his ways, he tries every way to make means meet but with