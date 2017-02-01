Business Insider: Social media giantt is climbing after its blockbuster quarter

Facebook is up 0.7% at $131.24 a share after reporting a blockbuster fourth quarter on Wednesday.
Mobile ads drove a 50% jump in revenue and the social network moved closer to amassing an audience of two billion monthly users.
Facebook managed to beat growth targets across the board despite concerns that it's running out of room to place ads in its News Feed.
Here are the key numbers from Q4:
- EPS (adjusted): $1.41 vs. $1.31 expected, up from $0.79 in the year-ago period.
- Revenue: $8.81 billion vs. $8.51 billion expected, up 51% from $5.84 billion in the year-ago period.
- Monthly active users: 1.86 billion vs. 1.84 billion expected.
- Daily active users: 1.23 billion vs. 1.21 billion expected.
