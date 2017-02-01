Hadi Sirika: Abuja airport will be shut down on March 8 – Minister says

Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika has revealed that the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja will be shut down on March 8, 2017.
According to the minister, the Federal Government will still go ahead with the construction and there is no going back.
Sirika said this on Thursday, February 2, 2017, while speaking to members of the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation.
The minister also told the lawmakers that the Federal Government has also commenced the process of closing down the Abuja airport.
According to him, the government has also taken steps to ensure that movement from the Kaduna airport to Abuja and other destinations is hitch free.
Sirika also told the members of the committee that the security of lives and property of those travelling on the roads are guaranteed.
The minister said the government has also embarked on the reconstruction of the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway and other link roads.
He said “The security team will take care of the security of passengers and goods during the period. Hoteliers and restaurateurs have their services ready on standby.
“So, in a nutshell, Kaduna is busy and ready to receive the expected passenger flow.”
ALSO READ: ‘We don’t have to close Abuja airport,’ Julius Berger tells Senate
The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport will be opened for business on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, according to the minister.
You will recall that the Senate had rejected plans by the Federal Government to close the Abuja airport for repairs.
