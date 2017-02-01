Over 200,000 people deleted Uber after the company operated its service at JFK airport during the Trump strike

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral.

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast.

Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia.

The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned comments made by the renowned Roman Catholic priest Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka - The group said the

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

A middle-aged man identified as Nura was found hung on a tree plant in Tsamiya village of Gezawa local government area of Kano state

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

She literally murdered English! The problem with this type of English is that it leaves the reader more confused than before.

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Getting the opposite s ex with the right choice of words is a mysterious form of art that requires strategic planning and execution.

Over 200,000 people deleted Uber after the company operated its service at JFK airport during the Trump strike

Furious Uber riders had deleted the app after the company continued operating its service at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday, creating the perception that it was undermining a taxi strike in protest of President Trump's immigration ban.

To make matters worse, Uber even announced that it was switching off surge pricing halfway through the strike, making it seem it sought to capitalize on the situation.

The company was seen as both profiting off the taxi strike and supporting the executive order since its CEO, Travis Kalanick, served on an economic council for the president.

The outrage was swift. Despite also seeing a spike in downloads for its app, the hundreds of thousands of deletions of the Uber app was unprecedented for the company. Uber quickly had to implement a new automatic system to handle the onslaught of requests.

"Not meant to be an endorsement"

Uber has had its share of controversy in the past, thanks to its outspoken CEO and aggressive business tactics. But the company's association with Trump appears to be causing big problems inside and outside.

Business Insider published a leaked email from its CTO that said he would "never accept" Trump as his leader. It was re-circulating internally after protestors formed a human chain and blocked Uber's headquarters on Inauguration Day.

During Kalanick's all hands on Tuesday, employees confronted their CEO about the company's perceived pro-Trump connections in the fallout from the #DeleteUber campaign which had gone viral over the weekend.

Kalanick decided on Thursday to remove himself from the position of economic adviser and not attend the council's upcoming meeting with President Trump on Friday.

"Joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement of the President or his agenda but unfortunately it has been misinterpreted to be exactly that," Kalanick said in his memo.

