Shiites: Group ask Osinbajo to release El-Zakzaky, wife

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shiites, have called on the acting President, Yemi Osinbajo to release their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife.
According to The Guardian, the group also said El-Zakzaky has been granted bail by the Federal High court over a year ago.
The group’s spokesman, Ibrahim Musa said he made the call following Osinbajo comment condemning security operatives for detaining suspects without trial.
Musa also claimed that El-Zakaky is still being detained, despite the fact that he met his bail condition as the stipulated time.
He said “It is unfortunate that Osinbajo, who is a professor of law and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), could serve in a regime that flouts court orders.He, therefore, urged Malami to demonstrate the country’s respect for the rule of law by commencing the process of their release.”
Ibrahim El-Zakzaky was arrested after members of the Shiite sect allegedly attempted to assassinate the Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai.
