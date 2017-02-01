Shiites: Group ask Osinbajo to release El-Zakzaky, wife

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shiites, have called on the acting President, Yemi Osinbajo to release their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife.

According to The Guardian, the group also said El-Zakzaky has been granted bail by the Federal High court over a year ago.

The group’s spokesman, Ibrahim Musa said he made the call following Osinbajo comment condemning security operatives for detaining suspects without trial.

Musa also claimed that El-Zakaky is still being detained, despite the fact that he met his bail condition as the stipulated time.

He said “It is unfortunate that Osinbajo, who is a professor of law and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), could serve in a regime that flouts court orders.He, therefore, urged Malami to demonstrate the country’s respect for the rule of law by commencing the process of their release.”

ALSO READ: Police tear gas Shiite protesters in Abuja [PHOTOS]

Ibrahim El-Zakzaky was arrested after members of the Shiite sect allegedly attempted to assassinate the Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai.