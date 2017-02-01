Toke Makinwa In Fresh Trouble With Ex-Husband Maje Over 'On Becoming'

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00
Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

read more 02/02/2017 04:21:00
Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has

read more 02/02/2017 05:11:00
The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned comments made by the renowned Roman Catholic priest Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka - The group said the

read more 02/02/2017 05:13:00


Worth Reading

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

A middle-aged man identified as Nura was found hung on a tree plant in Tsamiya village of Gezawa local government area of Kano state, according

read more 02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

She literally murdered English! The problem with this type of English is that it leaves the reader more confused than before.  The main question is what

read more 02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Getting the opposite s ex with the right choice of words is a mysterious form of art that requires strategic planning and execution. Despite this, a

read more 02/02/2017 08:02:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Toke Makinwa In Fresh Trouble With Ex-Husband Maje Over 'On Becoming'

The trouble between Media personality Toke Makinwa and her estranged husband, Maje Ayida seems far from being over yet, as Maje has hired law firms from the UK and Nigeria to see to the stoppage of sales of Toke’s Memoir – On Becoming – released November last year.

In an exclusive report by TheCable Lifestyle, Maje’s lawyers have sent Toke a “letter of demand” to that effect.

toke Makinwa.JPG

In her memoir 'On becoming' which had great sales last year, Toke had written about her relationship with Maje, accusing him of cheating while they were dating and even after they got married. She also accused him of infecting her with Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs).

The legal documents describe the book as nothing but “exaggerated fabrication,” adding that it contains “defamatory words”.

Things fell apart between Toke and Maje in 2015 after the former discovered that the latter impregnated a lady while they were married.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

14 hours 59 minutes ago
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

15 hours 3 minutes ago
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

20 hours 18 minutes ago
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

20 hours 21 minutes ago
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

20 hours 29 minutes ago
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

20 hours 33 minutes ago
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

20 hours 38 minutes ago
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

20 hours 43 minutes ago
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

20 hours 47 minutes ago
Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

20 hours 50 minutes ago
Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

20 hours 54 minutes ago
Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

20 hours 58 minutes ago
Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

23 hours 15 minutes ago
RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

23 hours 24 minutes ago
Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

23 hours 30 minutes ago
Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

01/02/2017 11:46:00
See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

01/02/2017 10:26:00
Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

01/02/2017 10:24:00
This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

01/02/2017 10:22:00
Unbelievable!! Kill Sinus Infection Within Minutes, With What You Have In Your Kitchen!

Unbelievable!! Kill Sinus Infection Within Minutes, With What You Have In Your Kitchen!

01/02/2017 10:20:00
MUST READ : You Will Never Eat Suya Without Vegetables After Seen This

MUST READ : You Will Never Eat Suya Without Vegetables After Seen This

01/02/2017 10:18:00
EFCC Arraigns Former MTN Staff for Forgery. Photo

EFCC Arraigns Former MTN Staff for Forgery. Photo

01/02/2017 10:15:00
Gunman Follows Bride And Groom To Wedding, Opens Fire Inside Church. Photos

Gunman Follows Bride And Groom To Wedding, Opens Fire Inside Church. Photos

01/02/2017 10:12:00
Newly-Wedded Lady Dies Hours After Giving Birth To A Bouncing Baby. Photos

Newly-Wedded Lady Dies Hours After Giving Birth To A Bouncing Baby. Photos

01/02/2017 10:08:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 03/02/2017 02:29:00 Wizkid: Singer's new collaboration with Drake gets official title, release date

Wizkid: Singer's new collaboration with Drake gets official title, release date

Wizkid Singer's new collaboration with Drake gets official title, release date The song which was initially leaked got retracted by Sony Music, who are currently dealing

0 News 03/02/2017 02:36:00 Toke Makinwa: Maje Ayida sues media personality over her book 'On Becoming'

Toke Makinwa: Maje Ayida sues media personality over her book 'On Becoming'

Maje Ayida, estranged husband of popular media personality Toke Makinwa has hired lawyers to stop the sales and promotion of her memoir 'On Becoming'. Ayida's legal

0 News 03/02/2017 02:50:00 Goodluck Jonathan: 5 Important things ex-president told U.S lawmakers about Nigeria

Goodluck Jonathan: 5 Important things ex-president told U.S lawmakers about Nigeria

Former President Goodluck Jonathan was recently invited by the United States United States House sub-committee on Africa to address some issues about Nigeria. Speaking at the

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 25/01/2017 02:41:00 EFCC asked for permanent forfeiture of Deziani Alison-Madueke's alleged N9.08b

EFCC asked for permanent forfeiture of Deziani Alison-Madueke's alleged N9.08b

- Mrs Deziani Alison-Madueke recently denied all the allegations made against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) - But teh anti-graft agency maintains

0 Videos 30/01/2017 08:14:00 Don’t just raise only girls, also raise boys to become good husbands - Nigerian writes an open letter to mothers

Don’t just raise only girls, also raise boys to become good husbands - Nigerian writes an open letter to mothers

Editor’s note: With the high rate of divorce and marital discords in Africa, especially among Nigerians, several reasons have been adduced as to why some

0 Videos 06/01/2017 01:35:00 Buhari under attack over ‘harassment’ of Jonathan’s family

Buhari under attack over ‘harassment’ of Jonathan’s family

- Niger Delta leaders have condemned President Buhari for what they described as an attempt by his govt to humiliate the family of former president

0 Videos 05/01/2017 08:57:00 3 alleged killers of female lecturer land in trouble

3 alleged killers of female lecturer land in trouble

- 3 suspects have been arrested in connection to the death of abducted kogi lecturer - One of the suspects’ identities was captured by an ATM

0 Videos 06/01/2017 10:34:00 Magu visits Aso Rock, joins President Buhari for Jumat prayers

Magu visits Aso Rock, joins President Buhari for Jumat prayers

- President Muhammadu Buhari always have prominent Nigerians join him for Friday prayers - Today, January 6, was the turn of the Economic and Financial Crimes

0 Videos 12/01/2017 14:32:00 JUST IN: Boko Haram reportedly kills Nigerian Army captain, lieutenant

JUST IN: Boko Haram reportedly kills Nigerian Army captain, lieutenant

- Two Nigerian Army officers have reportedly lost their lives after an IED planted by Boko Haram terrorists exploded in Borno state - Report suggests that

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 01/02/2017 10:18:00 Naira reverses loss after dropping to N500/$1

Naira reverses loss after dropping to N500/$1

Hours after dropping against the United States dollar from 498 to 500 at the parallel, the Naira has reversed the loss. According to a Lagos based

0 News 27/01/2017 09:41:00 My sister’s husband forcibly had sex with me, my two siblings – Witness

My sister’s husband forcibly had sex with me, my two siblings – Witness

A 17-year-old school dropout on Friday told a Jikwonyi Customary Court, Abuja, that her sister’s husband forcibly had sexual intercourse with her, and two other

0 News 29/01/2017 00:14:00 Trump: US President vows better Russia ties, reassures NATO allies

Trump: US President vows better Russia ties, reassures NATO allies

President Donald Trump vowed Saturday to improve floundering ties with Russia, while also reassuring close US allies he supports NATO. Amid growing international alarm over Trump's

0 News 03/02/2017 00:26:00 Don’t threaten Buhari over my appointment — Onnoghen

Don’t threaten Buhari over my appointment — Onnoghen

Ade Adesomoju, Abuja  The acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, on Thursday dissociated himself from “threats” and “ultimatum” being issued by various interest groups

0 News 30/01/2017 08:46:00 Miss France Iris Mittenaere Crowned Miss Universe 2017 (WATCH)

Miss France Iris Mittenaere Crowned Miss Universe 2017 (WATCH)

[embedded content] Miss France Iris Mittenaere, Miss Haiti Raquel Pelissier and Miss Colombia Andrea Tovar were the top three contestants at the Miss Universe 2017.

0 News 02/02/2017 06:13:00 Champagne will be affected: What you need to know about the new tax policy approved by FG

Champagne will be affected: What you need to know about the new tax policy approved by FG

- The federal government has approved a new tax policy for Nigeria - The policy will see the Value Added Tax on luxury items, like champagne,

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 10/08/2016 10:25:00 Regina On A Revenge Mission 2

Regina On A Revenge Mission 2

Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life

0 Movies 13/06/2016 11:13:00 Dangerous Models 2

Dangerous Models 2

Nollywood Wonder offers you this nollywood movies 2016 latest full movies about Natasha and her flat mate are all ladies from a village who come

0 Movies 03/06/2016 13:13:00 Lies Of Married Men

Lies Of Married Men

How crazy a man can get by killing his best friend for his mistress.. watch as the story unfolds! Starring; Rita Dominic, Ashley Nwosu, Patience Ozokwor,

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:34:00 Regina On A Revenge Mission 2

Regina On A Revenge Mission 2

Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life

0 Movies 18/05/2016 11:42:00 Doro Queens 3

Doro Queens 3

Starring : Angela Okorie, Cha Cha Ikeh

0 Movies 06/07/2016 12:34:00 Jealous War 2

Jealous War 2

A woman gives birth to a set of twins and died but the babies were seperated at birth.years later one of them becomes a robber