How 2Face Idibia Responded To Critics Over Planned Protest In Lyrics

Popular Nigerian singer Tuface Idibia, has vowed to proceed with his planned nationwide protest against the Federal Government on Feb. 5 despite warning by the police that they will not allow the protest to hold.
Tuface in some of his hit songs had profusely replied some of the questions raised by Nigerian government, police and citizens over the planned protest.
Here is a synopsis:
.
1. He's a bloody illiterate: *Nfana Ibaga
"...I go bare my mind, I go paint am black and white
Just because of say I no finish school
Some people dem dey take me for a fool..."
2. He spreads his seeds anyhow without protection: *U no holy pass
"...you go only do your best becos you nor go fit do all
If you want criticise me... small-small
You nor holy pass my brother"
3. He's trynna use the protest as a come-back plan: *See me so
"...as you see me so
I no send you o...
Edumare don bless me o
But that one no mean say
I go come to start to poose o"
4. He is a musician; he isn't an activist: *Human being by MI ft Sultan, Tubaba
"Somebody tell them say i cry
Somebody tell them say I grief,
Me sef I be human being….awon aiye
Nothing wey you fit do to be right….eyin aiye
Nothing wey you fit do to be good….awon aiye
Nothing wey you fit do to be judge"
5. Fayose supports protest: *Bushmeat by Sound sultan
"If I say e bami ki'gbe ole o
Even thief sef go dey follow to dey shout ole ooooo
Who be the thief; who be the catcher?
Who be the bushmeat and who be the hunter?"
6. He is not informed, what does he know sef: *One love
"(Intro: There's only one race and that's the human race okay)
"Just the other day I saw on CNN
Brutal killing of each other by two friends
I cannor comprehend...
Irrespective of the colour, religion or political border
My people hold it, raise it, express it and show it
Cos I know it is the answer"
7. What does he, a dumb-skull party-loving pop act, have to say?: *E be like say
"All I wanna say is that
They don't really care about us...
Cos they think that the money gives them the poooower...
And the power is nothing
If your people cannot get quality education
Power is nothing
If your people keep living with disease and starvation
Power is nothing
If your people have nooooo peeeeeeaaaaceeee...
If your people cannot live in unity".
Tuface has said that he will will not keep quiet.
"I’m just a musician with a point of view and the ear of my fans", he said.
Related: I Will Go Ahead With The Protest – Tuface Dares Police
Culled from Olawoyin Oladeinde Olamide 's facebook account
Related Articles
Wizkid: Singer's new collaboration with Drake gets official title, release date
Wizkid Singer's new collaboration with Drake gets official title, release date The song which was initially leaked got retracted by Sony Music, who are currently dealing
Toke Makinwa: Maje Ayida sues media personality over her book 'On Becoming'
Maje Ayida, estranged husband of popular media personality Toke Makinwa has hired lawyers to stop the sales and promotion of her memoir 'On Becoming'. Ayida's legal
Goodluck Jonathan: 5 Important things ex-president told U.S lawmakers about Nigeria
Former President Goodluck Jonathan was recently invited by the United States United States House sub-committee on Africa to address some issues about Nigeria. Speaking at the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Emotional VIDEO of Celebrities, Americans Sharing Their Favorite Obama Moment
Americans are beginning to say goodbye to President Barack Obama as he nears the end of his tenure. A video made by the White House features
48m malnourished children to get $3.3b from UNICEF
- The UNICEF has made a pledge to spend $3.3 billion on malnourished children, especially arising from conflicts and crises - Among the countries targeted is
Only Nigerians doctor abandon patients and go on strike – Minister of Health
- Minister of State for Health has called on Nigerian doctors to desist from going on strike as a form of protest - He said it
KOWA presidential candidate lists 4 things she would have done differently as a president
The presidential candidate for the 2015 general election for KOWA party Remi Sonaiya has highlighted issues of governance she would have handled differently if she
12 Nigerian power plants could not produce any megawatt on Christmas day
- The black out in some areas of Nigeria on Christmas day has been explained - The Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry disclosed that the blackout was
Helicopter fighting Boko Haram crashes, general, 5 others dead (photos)
A Cameroonian helicopter on a mission to fighting Boko Haran terrorists have crashed. The helicopter crashed during an inspection mission The military helicopter was said to have
Most Read NewsView all posts
Why I 'insulted' President Buhari, Sen. Shehu Sani opens up
Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna central has denied reports that he has been invited by his party, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over his
Don’t make radical pastors, Imams revolt – This lawmaker warns Buhari
The lawmaker, a Muslim, says he does not believe that the government has the right to ask a person ordained by God to step down-
Oba of Benin reads riot act to chiefs over unethical practices
By Gabriel Enogholase BENIN—OBA of Benin, Omo N’Oba Ewuare 11, has read the riot act to Enigie and Odionweres in his domain for alleged unethical practices
Crook! Businessman charged with defrauding South African company of $936, 000
A businessman, Chris Ifeorah, who allegedly defrauded a South African firm of 936, 000 dollars, was on Wednesday in Lagos got a reprieve as he
Man sexually abuse two brothers in Niger
A 20-year-old man, Ibrahim also known as ‘Ibro’, has been arrested by the Niger Child Rights Protection Agency for alleged sexual harassment of two minors
Osinbajo warned religious and political leaders to avoid dividing Nigeria with their actions
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has advised Nigerian leaders, religious and political to work for the unity of Nigeria than allow themselves be torn apart by
Most Watched Movies
Game Of Romance
Jim swore to marry a rich lady no matter what,in the quest of realizing his dreams he hurts several women,later he met Charlene who possessed
Wind Of Sin
Starring; Jackie Appiah
Queen Of The World
Tony sold his wife’s soul to the devil to become rich and when the need for them to have children came, it was discovered that
Blind Lovers
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
African Beauty 3
Starring; Obi Okoli, Thelma Okoduwa
Dirty Mistakes 2
STORY: "She feels on top of the world committing all sorts of marital crimes. It's time for marriage and she thinks all is well. But
Post Your Comment below: >>