Niger Delta Ex-militants Support 2face' Planned Protest

Some former militants, under the auspices of Urhobo Ex-Militant Leaders Forum, have sent message of support to hip-hop singer, 2face Idibia, who is planning a nationwide protest on February 6, 2017 in Lagos.

In a statement released by the National chairman, Phase 2 ex-militants, Mr H. M. Ebirie, he said “we the Niger Delta ex-agitators are fully in support of the 2face Idibia-led nationwide mass protest against economic hardship and severe hunger in the country.

“The federal government seems to have no immediate measures to cushion plights of the suffering masses and we are ready for the protest.”

“The Federal Government must be awaken to rise up to its responsibilities of creating the conducive environment for economic growth and alleviation of severe hunger in the land through people-oriented policies and programmes,” they said.