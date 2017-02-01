Man Named Buhari Arrested For Sneaking Into Married Woman's Room At Midnight

Vigilantes have arrested a 27-year old man, Buhari Hamisu after he allegedly sneaked into a housewife’s bedroom in the early morning of Wednesday at Unguwar Abattoir in Abaji town, FCT.
Aliyu, a resident of the area, said the suspect was arrested by members of the vigilante group on patrol at about 4:00am.
The woman’s husband, it was gathered, was then sleeping in another room.
He said the housewife, who was sleeping in her bed, along with three of her children, was startled when the intruder sneaked into her room.
He said the woman raised an alarm which woke up her husband and made him rush out of his room.
But the suspect attempted to escape before vigilantes arrested him at Unguwar Gbakya. They tied the suspect’s legs and hands before they later handed him over to the police, he said.
When contacted, the Abaji Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP David Kolo, confirmed the arrest of the suspect, saying he will be charged to court after police investigations are concluded.
