Uber CEO, Travis Kalanick Quits Trump Advisory Council

Uber Technologies Inc. chief executive Travis Kalanick stepped down from a position on President Donald Trump’s economic advisory council Thursday, saying his participation was being misinterpreted as an endorsement of Trump.
This is coming after online outcry among protesters launched the #DeleteUber movement urging people to delete their Uber apps
Uber has faced a hail of criticism in recent weeks, both because of Kalanick’s participation on the council and accusations that it undermined a taxi strike at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport last weekend over Trump’s temporary ban on immigrants from seven mostly Muslim countries.
In a memo to employees Thursday, Kalanick said he opposed the immigrant ban and spoke about it to the president before stepping down from the council. “Joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement of the President or his agenda but unfortunately it has been misinterpreted to be exactly that,” he wrote.
“We must believe that the actions we take ultimately move the ball forward,” Kalanick wrote, “but staying on the council was going to get in the way of that.”
Kalanick had previously said that he would use his position on the council to “stand up for what’s right,” and that by partnering with the Trump administration his voice could be heard better.
Related Articles
Wizkid: Singer's new collaboration with Drake gets official title, release date
Wizkid Singer's new collaboration with Drake gets official title, release date The song which was initially leaked got retracted by Sony Music, who are currently dealing
Toke Makinwa: Maje Ayida sues media personality over her book 'On Becoming'
Maje Ayida, estranged husband of popular media personality Toke Makinwa has hired lawyers to stop the sales and promotion of her memoir 'On Becoming'. Ayida's legal
Goodluck Jonathan: 5 Important things ex-president told U.S lawmakers about Nigeria
Former President Goodluck Jonathan was recently invited by the United States United States House sub-committee on Africa to address some issues about Nigeria. Speaking at the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Governor Kashim Shettima orders convoy to obey traffic law
- An aide of Borno state governor said governor Shettima has ordered his personal driver and all drivers of his convoy to obey all traffic
FG commenced payment of cash stipends for all former Niger Delta militants
- The federal government has resumed payment of the delayed stipends owed ex-militants in Niger Delta - The militants will be paid N65,000 monthly as August
Religious war! Southern Kaduna killings: CAN blasts Council of Imams
- The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has replied the council of Imams and Ulama in kaduna state after the later asked for their president
Group calls for immediate arrest of Kashamu
- A human rights group, the CPPM, criticises Senator Buruji Kashamu for allegedly threatening the public peace over his indictment for drug-related offences by the
Adegboruwa dragged Buhari, Osinbajo to court over delay to confirm Onnoghen as CJN
- The anxiety generated over the fate of the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen has shifted to the court - Lagos-based lawyer
China man standing on bottles
China man standing on bottles
Most Read NewsView all posts
Man with 90 wives, Bello Masaba, dies at 93
By Wole Mosadomi Minna – THE controversial super-polygamist and Islamic preacher with over 90 wives, Alhaji Mohammed Bello Masaba, is dead. He died, yesterday afternoon, after a
Adaeze Yobo welcomes her third child, a girl (WATCH)
[embedded content] Footballer Joseph Yobo and his beauty queen, Adaeze Yobo, have welcomed their third child, a girl. The couple already have two sons, Joey
Pulse Frontpage: Read today's newspaper headlines [Friday, February 3, 2017]
Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Nation and The Punch. For today, February 3
Fujah: 'This life' [Video]
Fujah 'This life' [Video] Singer shares a video where he talks about taking a chance on life and the opportunities it brings. Published: 4 minutes ago Abiola Solanke ');
Customs hand over seized helicopters to NAF
Maureen Ihua-Maduenyi The Murtala Muhammed International Airport Command of the Nigeria Customs Service on Friday handed over to the Nigerian Air Force two seized civil model
Most Watched Movies
Unpleasant Yoke
Revelation 3:20 Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to
Tempted To Touch 2
Nuella and her friends had control over the men, but she failed to cover her tracks......................... Starring: Yul Edochie, Mimi Ojiekwe, Charles Billion, Chiamaka Nwokeukwu
Doro Queens 3
Starring : Angela Okorie, Cha Cha Ikeh
Jenifa The Tomato Seller
A New Nigerian Movies Latest 2016 full movies and African Nollywood 2016 Full Movies A stingy traditional doctor fell in love with a local tomato hawker.
Blind Lovers 3
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
Regina On A Revenge Mission 2
Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life
Post Your Comment below: >>