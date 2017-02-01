Uber CEO, Travis Kalanick Quits Trump Advisory Council

Uber Technologies Inc. chief executive Travis Kalanick stepped down from a position on President Donald Trump’s economic advisory council Thursday, saying his participation was being misinterpreted as an endorsement of Trump.

This is coming after online outcry among protesters launched the #DeleteUber movement urging people to delete their Uber apps

Uber has faced a hail of criticism in recent weeks, both because of Kalanick’s participation on the council and accusations that it undermined a taxi strike at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport last weekend over Trump’s temporary ban on immigrants from seven mostly Muslim countries.

In a memo to employees Thursday, Kalanick said he opposed the immigrant ban and spoke about it to the president before stepping down from the council. “Joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement of the President or his agenda but unfortunately it has been misinterpreted to be exactly that,” he wrote.

“We must believe that the actions we take ultimately move the ball forward,” Kalanick wrote, “but staying on the council was going to get in the way of that.”

Kalanick had previously said that he would use his position on the council to “stand up for what’s right,” and that by partnering with the Trump administration his voice could be heard better.