Army records breakthrough in insurgency war, arrests 5 Boko Haram chiefs

The theater commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen Lucky Irabor has said the arrested Boko Haram members are under interrogation.

Five persons suspected to be high ranking members of the Boko Haram group have been arrested by the Nigerian Army.

The arrest of the suspected Boko Haram chiefs was disclosed by the theater commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, on Thursday, February 2, during a briefing with newsmen in Maiduguri , the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The commander said the arrest was made in collaboration with vigilantes called Civilian JTF.

He gave the names of the suspects as Alhaji Madu, 56, Abur Goni- Bukar, Ibrahim Ali, Ayuba Duse and Haruna Bukar.

“The suspects were arrested after numerous operations in different parts of the North East; we are investigating before taking a decision,” he said.

General Irabor said the army in its efforts to clear the remnants of the terrorist group on January 27, arrested three suspected terrorists with bags of flour, groundnut and millet, which they were conveying to Jeram village.

He said troops again on January 28, at Buni Gari apprehended five suspects with a truckload of gypsum, which is one of the components for making bombs.

The commander said the suspects were also under interrogation.

In related news, a 31 year-old Boko Haram insurgent has narrated how he was punished by his close friends for planning to surrender and quit the battle in Sambisa forest.

According to Vanguard, Muhammad Abubakar disclosed to newsmen in Maiduguri on Thursday, February 2, that his right hand and left leg were chopped off as punishment for deciding to renounce his membership of the group and embrace peace.

The suspect said his fellow insurgents amputated him after accusing him of allegedly planning to expose them to the Nigerian government.