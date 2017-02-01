Army records breakthrough in insurgency war, arrests 5 Boko Haram chiefs

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral.

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast.

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00
Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

read more 02/02/2017 04:21:00
Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia.

read more 02/02/2017 05:11:00
The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned comments made by the renowned Roman Catholic priest Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka - The group said the

read more 02/02/2017 05:13:00


"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

A middle-aged man identified as Nura was found hung on a tree plant in Tsamiya village of Gezawa local government area of Kano state, according

read more 02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

She literally murdered English! The problem with this type of English is that it leaves the reader more confused than before.  The main question is what

read more 02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Getting the opposite s ex with the right choice of words is a mysterious form of art that requires strategic planning and execution. Despite this, a

read more 02/02/2017 08:02:00

Army records breakthrough in insurgency war, arrests 5 Boko Haram chiefs

- The theater commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor discloses that five Boko Haram chiefs were arrested following collaboration by the army and vigilantes called Civilian JTF

- The commander gave the names of the suspects as Alhaji Madu, 56, Abur Goni- Bukar, Ibrahim Ali, Ayuba Duse and Haruna Bukar

- Gen Lucky Irabor says five suspects with a truckload of gypsum, which is one of the components for making bombs, were also arrested on January 28

Army arrests five Boko Haram warlords

The theater commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen Lucky Irabor has said the arrested Boko Haram members are under interrogation.

Five persons suspected to be high ranking members of the Boko Haram group have been arrested by the Nigerian Army.

READ ALSO: Boko Haram bombings will soon stop, Nigerian Army assures after attacks

The arrest of the suspected Boko Haram chiefs was disclosed by the theater commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, on Thursday, February 2, during a briefing with newsmen in Maiduguri , the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The commander said the arrest was made in collaboration with vigilantes called Civilian JTF.

He gave the names of the suspects as Alhaji Madu, 56, Abur Goni- Bukar, Ibrahim Ali, Ayuba Duse and Haruna Bukar.

“The suspects were arrested after numerous operations in different parts of the North East; we are investigating before taking a decision,” he said.

General Irabor said the army in its efforts to clear the remnants of the terrorist group on January 27, arrested three suspected terrorists with bags of flour, groundnut and millet, which they were conveying to Jeram village.

READ ALSO: Boko Haram sponsors arrested in Borno state

He said troops again on January 28, at Buni Gari apprehended five suspects with a truckload of gypsum, which is one of the components for making bombs.

The commander said the suspects were also under interrogation.

In related news, a 31 year-old Boko Haram insurgent has narrated how he was punished by his close friends for planning to surrender and quit the battle in Sambisa forest.

[embedded content]

According to Vanguard, Muhammad Abubakar disclosed to newsmen in Maiduguri on Thursday, February 2, that his right hand and left leg were chopped off as punishment for deciding to renounce his membership of the group and embrace peace.

The suspect said his fellow insurgents amputated him after accusing him of allegedly planning to expose them to the Nigerian government.

