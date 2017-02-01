Army records breakthrough in insurgency war, arrests 5 Boko Haram chiefs

- The theater commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor discloses that five Boko Haram chiefs were arrested following collaboration by the army and vigilantes called Civilian JTF
- The commander gave the names of the suspects as Alhaji Madu, 56, Abur Goni- Bukar, Ibrahim Ali, Ayuba Duse and Haruna Bukar
- Gen Lucky Irabor says five suspects with a truckload of gypsum, which is one of the components for making bombs, were also arrested on January 28
The theater commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen Lucky Irabor has said the arrested Boko Haram members are under interrogation.
Five persons suspected to be high ranking members of the Boko Haram group have been arrested by the Nigerian Army.
READ ALSO: Boko Haram bombings will soon stop, Nigerian Army assures after attacks
The arrest of the suspected Boko Haram chiefs was disclosed by the theater commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, on Thursday, February 2, during a briefing with newsmen in Maiduguri , the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.
The commander said the arrest was made in collaboration with vigilantes called Civilian JTF.
He gave the names of the suspects as Alhaji Madu, 56, Abur Goni- Bukar, Ibrahim Ali, Ayuba Duse and Haruna Bukar.
“The suspects were arrested after numerous operations in different parts of the North East; we are investigating before taking a decision,” he said.
General Irabor said the army in its efforts to clear the remnants of the terrorist group on January 27, arrested three suspected terrorists with bags of flour, groundnut and millet, which they were conveying to Jeram village.
READ ALSO: Boko Haram sponsors arrested in Borno state
He said troops again on January 28, at Buni Gari apprehended five suspects with a truckload of gypsum, which is one of the components for making bombs.
The commander said the suspects were also under interrogation.
In related news, a 31 year-old Boko Haram insurgent has narrated how he was punished by his close friends for planning to surrender and quit the battle in Sambisa forest.[embedded content]
According to Vanguard, Muhammad Abubakar disclosed to newsmen in Maiduguri on Thursday, February 2, that his right hand and left leg were chopped off as punishment for deciding to renounce his membership of the group and embrace peace.
The suspect said his fellow insurgents amputated him after accusing him of allegedly planning to expose them to the Nigerian government.
Think it is important? Share with your friends!
Related Articles
Wizkid: Singer's new collaboration with Drake gets official title, release date
Wizkid Singer's new collaboration with Drake gets official title, release date The song which was initially leaked got retracted by Sony Music, who are currently dealing
Toke Makinwa: Maje Ayida sues media personality over her book 'On Becoming'
Maje Ayida, estranged husband of popular media personality Toke Makinwa has hired lawyers to stop the sales and promotion of her memoir 'On Becoming'. Ayida's legal
Goodluck Jonathan: 5 Important things ex-president told U.S lawmakers about Nigeria
Former President Goodluck Jonathan was recently invited by the United States United States House sub-committee on Africa to address some issues about Nigeria. Speaking at the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
JUST IN: Boko Haram reportedly kills Nigerian Army captain, lieutenant
- Two Nigerian Army officers have reportedly lost their lives after an IED planted by Boko Haram terrorists exploded in Borno state - Report suggests that
Protesters occupy House of Assembly over herdsmen attacks
- Victims of herdsmen attacks in Benue state have urged the state House of Assembly to pass the open grazing prohibition bill - The bill was
Fuel subsidy fraud suspect Opeyemi Ajuyah dies
- A fuel subsidy suspect, Opeyemi Ajuyah, who was facing an eight-count amended charge before an Ikeja High Court over allegation of N1.1 billion fuel
Main symptoms of stomach cancer
Stomach cancer is one of the most common diseases in oncology. Stomach cancer ranks second, after lung cancer, in mortality from cancer: 15% males and
Judges are not owed four months salary – Senate
- The Nigerian Senate has denied claims that judge are being owed - The Senate committee on judiciary said the judges have been paid up to
Buhari under attack over ‘harassment’ of Jonathan’s family
- Niger Delta leaders have condemned President Buhari for what they described as an attempt by his govt to humiliate the family of former president
Most Read NewsView all posts
Nigeria's President Will Die, There'll be a Coup in Ghana - Rev. Bempah Releases 2017 Prophecies
Ghanaian prophet, and founder of the Glorious Word Ministry International, Isaac Owusu Bempah, has revealed that Nigeria's President, Muhammadu Buhari will die in 2017.Ghanaweb reports
2 students die in Nasarawa auto crashes
The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, in Nasarawa State, yesterday, disclosed that two students died in separate accidents in the state during the week. The Assistant
Lagos sighted on global metro of the future, see the other Nigerian city on the map
The fast growing human population will no doubt facilitate the development of certain structures that will suit the needs of the people. It may get
US Court Stops Trump's Immigration Ban
Federal judge Ann Donnelly of the Eastern District of New York has handed an early victory to the lawyers challenging President Trump’s executive order barring
Battle of the fringe jumpsuit- Rihanna vs Kylie Jenner
Who nailed the outfit?
Akwa Ibom governor, champion of education – NOUN VC
By Amaka Abayomi & Esther Onyegbulam THE Vice-Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Prof. Abdalla Uba Adamu, has described the Akwa Ibom State
Most Watched Movies
LADY BIANCA 2
Starring: Liz Benson
Widows War 3
Cha Cha Eke as known spent her money to marry a musician she thought has a great future only to realise on his death and
Victim Of Life
A young lady, who is a victim of circumstance, lost her parents to armed robbery. She's been helped by a woman she thinks is her
This Suffering Is Too Much
Starring; Mercy Johnson
Jackie Appiah Goes Mad
Starring; Jackie Appiah
4 Brothers Season 1
This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood
Post Your Comment below: >>