Apple to produce iPhone in India

Apple is to start making iPhones in India this year, a local government official said Friday, as the firm looks to tap a booming middle class as sales in China slow.
The US giant has not confirmed the move, but chief executive Tim Cook said this week the company intended to “invest significantly” in India, where a pick-up in the economy provides ample opportunity for growth.
“We have an understanding with Apple and we expect them to start manufacturing in Karnataka by the end of April,” Priyank Kharge, minister of information technology and biotechnology in southern Karnataka state, told AFP.
He said the new operation would likely assemble iPhones for the domestic market.
Apple has only a two-percent share of the Indian market, well behind rival Samsung on 23 percent, according to research firm Canalys.
However, last year it had 48 percent of the premium sector in which phones sell for $450 and above.
Experts said manufacturing locally would reduce the company’s costs and enable it to lower prices.
“They’re eager to be here because they’ve identified India as a strategic focus market,” said Jaideep Mehta of research firm IDC.
“They had a fantastic 2016 in India and shipped more two million devices to India, and now they’re looking to ultimately manufacture here as that gives them more flexibility to respond to market changes.”
Apple currently sells its phones in India through third-party retailers.
It is eager to open its own stores but Indian law would require it to procure 30 percent of the components of its products locally.
It is not clear whether the Karnataka plans would help it clear that hurdle.
Reports in Indian media said Wistron Corp., a Taiwanese electronics manufacturer, was lined up to assemble iPhones at a plant on the outskirts of tech hub Bangalore.
Apple outsources all its manufacturing globally.
Analysts said that if confirmed the move would be a coup for India’s government, which has been trying to persuade foreign companies to manufacture in the country.
Related Articles
Wizkid: Singer's new collaboration with Drake gets official title, release date
Wizkid Singer's new collaboration with Drake gets official title, release date The song which was initially leaked got retracted by Sony Music, who are currently dealing
Toke Makinwa: Maje Ayida sues media personality over her book 'On Becoming'
Maje Ayida, estranged husband of popular media personality Toke Makinwa has hired lawyers to stop the sales and promotion of her memoir 'On Becoming'. Ayida's legal
Goodluck Jonathan: 5 Important things ex-president told U.S lawmakers about Nigeria
Former President Goodluck Jonathan was recently invited by the United States United States House sub-committee on Africa to address some issues about Nigeria. Speaking at the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Moment robbery suspect beats man with broomstick in South Bronx
The New York City Police Department is asking the public's help after releasing surveillance video showing a robbery suspect beat a man with his broomstick
I gave birth to my son, i did not give birth to his Boko Haram lifestyle - Old woman cries out
The mother of a Boko Haram member has spoken on her experiences and how she currently feels about the actions of her son. Boko Haram members Her
Protesters occupy House of Assembly over herdsmen attacks
- Victims of herdsmen attacks in Benue state have urged the state House of Assembly to pass the open grazing prohibition bill - The bill was
EFCC asked for permanent forfeiture of Deziani Alison-Madueke's alleged N9.08b
- Mrs Deziani Alison-Madueke recently denied all the allegations made against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) - But teh anti-graft agency maintains
Fayose standing on a firefighter truck dishing out orders on how to stop the inferno (Video)
A video has emerged online of residents of Ekiti state praising Governor Ayo Fayose for helping them to stop a raging inferno in the state
Probe of govt officials: Buhari, AGF hold closed-door meeting
The report on allegations of fraud against some top government officials by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) is ready, Daily Trust
Most Read NewsView all posts
FG, states shares N426 billion in December (See some states allocations)
The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has said the sum of N426.88bn was disbursed to the three tiers of government in December 2016. President Muhammadu Buhari The
Check out how former beauty queen rocked her NYSC uniform (WATCH)
[embedded content] Ilechukwu Onyinye who won the Face of CandyCity Nigeria title in 2015 swagged up her NYSC and looked cool search feed search feed
Simi: Singer sends passionate birthday message to Adekunle Gold
Sensational female vocalist, Simi was quite the passionate type in her tender birthday message to YBNL singer, Adekunle Gold. She took to her Instagram on Saturday,
Apostle Suleiman Sends Message To All Christians as He Heads To DSS Office
As against the earlier call by some concerned bodies for christians to come out enmasse for a protest march to the Abuja DSS office on
Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Midfielder promises Manchester United fight on four fronts
Henrikh Mkhitaryan insists Manchester United are taking all four competitions they are involved in seriously as they struggle to cope with a demanding fixture schedule. Jose
In Lagos: Customs hands over seized helicopters to Nigerian Air Force
Two bell helicopters worth $19million have been handed over to Nigerian Air Force by the Nigerian Customs Service in Lagos. According to a report by Channels
Most Watched Movies
Jealous War 2
A woman gives birth to a set of twins and died but the babies were seperated at birth.years later one of them becomes a robber
Book Of Haragon
The solution to the deadly spiritual torment upon the land lies in the missing book of haragon. Will the book ever be retrieved? Find out...
Agony Of My Wife
Latest 2016 Nigerian Nollywood Full Movies is about a cheating husband who has taken his wife as a punching bag for morning exercise because she
Queen Of The Niger 2
Nollywood movie starring :Jibola Dabo, Angela Okorie, Emma Blaq, Lilian Madu, Prince Christopher
Crying Without Tears 2
Starring; Van Vicker, Mercy Johnson
Queen Of The World 2
Tony sold his wife’s soul to the devil to become rich and when the need for them to have children came, it was discovered that
Post Your Comment below: >>