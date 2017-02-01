I won’t participate in 2018 Commonwealth Games – Usain Bolt

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00
Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

read more 02/02/2017 04:21:00
Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has

read more 02/02/2017 05:11:00
The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned comments made by the renowned Roman Catholic priest Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka - The group said the

read more 02/02/2017 05:13:00


Worth Reading

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

A middle-aged man identified as Nura was found hung on a tree plant in Tsamiya village of Gezawa local government area of Kano state, according

read more 02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

She literally murdered English! The problem with this type of English is that it leaves the reader more confused than before.  The main question is what

read more 02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Getting the opposite s ex with the right choice of words is a mysterious form of art that requires strategic planning and execution. Despite this, a

read more 02/02/2017 08:02:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

I won’t participate in 2018 Commonwealth Games – Usain Bolt

Jamaica’s Usain Bolt has no plans to extend his career beyond this year’s world championships in London and has ruled out a return to Australia for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Bolt, who completed a ‘treble treble’ of 100m, 200m and 4x100m Olympic titles at the 2016 Rio Games, had his 2008 relay gold stripped last month.

This was after team mate Nesta Carter’s re-tested sample showed traces of a banned substance.

The 30-year-old Bolt also anchored the Jamaican relay team to his only Commonwealth Games gold in Glasgow in 2014.

Games organisers had then hoped that the sprint great might extend his career to the next edition on the Gold Coast in April 2018.

“To come out here next season, to really train as hard as I need to get to the level I need to win, it’s not going to happen,” Bolt told reporters in Melbourne on Thursday.

Bolt will lead an international team of “All Stars” in the Nitro Athletics series in the Australian city against four other teams representing England, China, New Zealand and Japan.

The first meeting is on Saturday, with a further two on Feb. 9 and Feb. 11.

“It is going to be great, going to be something different. Like cricket and Twenty20, it’s going to be different,” Bolt added.

“I feel it will catch on — it’s going to bring a lot of excitement to the sport.

“It is going to be something different, not going to be normal — a lot more exciting. I feel personally it is a great idea. This is why I am a part of it.’’

NAN

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

15 hours ago
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

15 hours 4 minutes ago
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

20 hours 19 minutes ago
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

20 hours 22 minutes ago
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

20 hours 30 minutes ago
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

20 hours 34 minutes ago
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

20 hours 39 minutes ago
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

20 hours 44 minutes ago
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

20 hours 48 minutes ago
Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

20 hours 51 minutes ago
Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

20 hours 55 minutes ago
Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

20 hours 59 minutes ago
Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

23 hours 16 minutes ago
RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

23 hours 25 minutes ago
Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

23 hours 31 minutes ago
Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

01/02/2017 11:46:00
See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

01/02/2017 10:26:00
Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

01/02/2017 10:24:00
This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

01/02/2017 10:22:00
Unbelievable!! Kill Sinus Infection Within Minutes, With What You Have In Your Kitchen!

Unbelievable!! Kill Sinus Infection Within Minutes, With What You Have In Your Kitchen!

01/02/2017 10:20:00
MUST READ : You Will Never Eat Suya Without Vegetables After Seen This

MUST READ : You Will Never Eat Suya Without Vegetables After Seen This

01/02/2017 10:18:00
EFCC Arraigns Former MTN Staff for Forgery. Photo

EFCC Arraigns Former MTN Staff for Forgery. Photo

01/02/2017 10:15:00
Gunman Follows Bride And Groom To Wedding, Opens Fire Inside Church. Photos

Gunman Follows Bride And Groom To Wedding, Opens Fire Inside Church. Photos

01/02/2017 10:12:00
Newly-Wedded Lady Dies Hours After Giving Birth To A Bouncing Baby. Photos

Newly-Wedded Lady Dies Hours After Giving Birth To A Bouncing Baby. Photos

01/02/2017 10:08:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 03/02/2017 02:29:00 Wizkid: Singer's new collaboration with Drake gets official title, release date

Wizkid: Singer's new collaboration with Drake gets official title, release date

Wizkid Singer's new collaboration with Drake gets official title, release date The song which was initially leaked got retracted by Sony Music, who are currently dealing

0 News 03/02/2017 02:36:00 Toke Makinwa: Maje Ayida sues media personality over her book 'On Becoming'

Toke Makinwa: Maje Ayida sues media personality over her book 'On Becoming'

Maje Ayida, estranged husband of popular media personality Toke Makinwa has hired lawyers to stop the sales and promotion of her memoir 'On Becoming'. Ayida's legal

0 News 03/02/2017 02:50:00 Goodluck Jonathan: 5 Important things ex-president told U.S lawmakers about Nigeria

Goodluck Jonathan: 5 Important things ex-president told U.S lawmakers about Nigeria

Former President Goodluck Jonathan was recently invited by the United States United States House sub-committee on Africa to address some issues about Nigeria. Speaking at the

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 13/01/2017 07:29:00 Nigeria Customs Service in corruption mess

Nigeria Customs Service in corruption mess

- The Nigerian Customs Ser­vice (NCS) is still a nest of corruption, nepotism and other sharp practices - This is despite the much acclaimed cleansing of

0 Videos 28/01/2017 07:12:00 Fear of herdsmen attack, Edo governor plans to set up ranches for herdsmen

Fear of herdsmen attack, Edo governor plans to set up ranches for herdsmen

- Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has announced the state intention to set up ranches in the state for herdsmen - The state government said this

0 Videos 21/01/2017 07:16:00 Married Man Disgraced and Beaten Up After He was Caught Red-handed Sleeping with a Man’s Wife. (Video)

Married Man Disgraced and Beaten Up After He was Caught Red-handed Sleeping with a Man’s Wife. (Video)

A randy man has found himself in serious trouble after he was caught red-handed by a woman’s husband having s*x at their matrimonial home. The married

0 Videos 31/01/2017 03:36:00 You will be JEALOUS when you see the number of private jets parked at Lagos airport (photos, video)

You will be JEALOUS when you see the number of private jets parked at Lagos airport (photos, video)

While some Nigerians are lamenting over the economic hardship in the country, some others are acquiring private jets and other luxury cars. The number of private

0 Videos 31/01/2017 03:13:00 Group calls for immediate arrest of Kashamu

Group calls for immediate arrest of Kashamu

- A human rights group, the CPPM, criticises Senator Buruji Kashamu for allegedly threatening the public peace over his indictment for drug-related offences by the

0 Videos 04/01/2017 04:27:00 How female lecturer died over N150,000

How female lecturer died over N150,000

- A female lecturer at the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi Christie Agbulu has been killed by her abductors over N150,000 - The lecturer was kidnapped

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 31/01/2017 07:19:00 Transfer Market Live Update: Deadline Day

Transfer Market Live Update: Deadline Day

Chelsea are interested in signing Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, 20, but the Scottish champions may not be prepared to sell the France Under-21 international for

0 News 30/01/2017 09:20:00 Lagos Marathon, February 11: List of Closed Roads

Lagos Marathon, February 11: List of Closed Roads

For several hours on February 11 when the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon flags off, some major roads in Lagos shall be closed to regular

0 News 27/01/2017 21:44:00 Obaseki brings investors to take over Auchi Fertilizer plant

Obaseki brings investors to take over Auchi Fertilizer plant

By Simon Ebegbulem GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo state yesterday took investors to the fertilizer Plant in Auchi, asserting that the plant will become operational in

0 News 31/01/2017 23:50:00 EFCC invites ex-OAU VC, bursar over alleged N2.8bn fraud

EFCC invites ex-OAU VC, bursar over alleged N2.8bn fraud

Femi Makinde, Osogbo The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has invited the immediate past Vice-Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Prof. Bamitale Omole, to

0 News 27/01/2017 21:35:00 Exporters commend FG on cocoa revival

Exporters commend FG on cocoa revival

The Cocoa Exporters Association of Nigeria has commended the Federal Government for repositioning and reviving the nation’s cocoa industry. The association also lauded the Federal Government

0 News 31/01/2017 07:31:00 Those wishing Buhari death should go and confront God – Ortom

Those wishing Buhari death should go and confront God – Ortom

By Levinus Nwabughiogu  ABUJA-Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, Monday night paid a solidarity visit to the Acting president, Yemi Osinbajo at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 11/01/2017 12:37:00 Pounds And Dollars

Pounds And Dollars

Coming back to her homeland from the United States wasn't as much a dream as going there initially was for Bianca, because after years of

0 Movies 26/04/2016 12:12:00 Dirty Mistakes 2

Dirty Mistakes 2

STORY: "She feels on top of the world committing all sorts of marital crimes. It's time for marriage and she thinks all is well. But

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:42:00 Witch As Second Wife

Witch As Second Wife

Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies In search of money and children will make one take some wrong decisions not minding the consequences. Starring: Ini Edo,

0 Movies 24/08/2016 12:52:00 Crying Without Tears 2

Crying Without Tears 2

Starring; Van Vicker, Mercy Johnson

0 Movies 24/08/2016 13:21:00 Jealous War 2

Jealous War 2

Starring: Mike Ezuruonye, Ini Edo, Ngozi Ezeonu

0 Movies 18/05/2016 11:29:00 Love On Trial

Love On Trial

Chidera, played by Tonto Dikeh is a brilliant student who lives with two friends Cynthia and Bukky on campus, played by Bhaira Mcwhizu and Zainab