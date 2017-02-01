Trump threatens Iran over ballistic missile test

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened Iran over its ballistic missile test that violated a UN Security Council resolution.
Trump, in his tweets on Thursday, said “Iran has been formally put on notice”..
“Should have been thankful for the terrible deal the U.S. made with them!” Trump tweeted.
The president blamed his predecessor, Barack Obama, for giving life-line to Iran through a 150 billion dollars deal.
“Iran was on its last legs and ready to collapse until the U.S. came along and gave it a life-line in the form of the Iran Deal: 150 billion dollars,” he said on his Twitter handle.
Trump’s National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had on Wednesday threatened Iran over the ballistic missile test, saying that the action violated a UN Security Council resolution.
“As of today, we are officially putting Iran on notice,” Flynn told reporters at the White House press briefing on Wednesday.
The controversial missile test carried out by Iran has been said to be nuclear-capable with the capability of travelling up to 3,000 kilometres and is capable of carrying nuclear weapons.
Cruise missiles are harder to counter than ballistic missiles since they fly at lower altitudes and can evade enemy radar, confounding missile defense and hitting targets deep inside an opponent’s territory, the U.S. in this instance.
The Security Council’s sanctions against Iran’s nuclear programme was lifted in 2016 following the 2015 pact brokered by Britain, France, Germany, China, Russia and the U.S.
Under the 2015 UN resolution endorsing the deal, Iran was asked to refrain from work on ballistic missiles designed to deliver nuclear weapons for up to eight years.
Related Articles
Wizkid: Singer's new collaboration with Drake gets official title, release date
Wizkid Singer's new collaboration with Drake gets official title, release date The song which was initially leaked got retracted by Sony Music, who are currently dealing
Toke Makinwa: Maje Ayida sues media personality over her book 'On Becoming'
Maje Ayida, estranged husband of popular media personality Toke Makinwa has hired lawyers to stop the sales and promotion of her memoir 'On Becoming'. Ayida's legal
Goodluck Jonathan: 5 Important things ex-president told U.S lawmakers about Nigeria
Former President Goodluck Jonathan was recently invited by the United States United States House sub-committee on Africa to address some issues about Nigeria. Speaking at the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
World's fattest woman sheds 260kg and now seeks for love (photos, video)
- The world's former fattest woman has lost 260kg and now is looking for a lover - The woman, aged 40, who was bed bound now
How to distinguish plastic rice from the ordinary one?
Rice made from plastic is often called Chinese rice because it is manufactured there. Many people think that such a product should not be consumed
Donald Trump is a prophet, this is the evidence (Photos, Video)
For many who believe that Donald Trump just woke up one morning and decided to run for presidency, that thought should be purged, because the
Do not get frustrated about medical profession, Nigerian doctor writes open letter to young doctors
Editor's note: Bamise Adewusi, the NAIJ.com partner blogger, explains why Nigerian young doctors should not get frustrated about the country’s current situation. He also advises
VIDEO: Auditor General’s damning report on Uganda’s sh6.5 trillion liabilities
VIDEO: The Office of the Auditor General has released a shocking report on Uganda’s financial stand, putting the country’s liabilities at sh 6.5 trillion. According to
Muslim women hail Army for routing out Boko Haram
- A Muslim women organisation has commended the Nigerian Army for crushing the Boko Haram - The group urged the federal government to find a lasting
Most Read NewsView all posts
Trump to meet Putin, Merkel, Hollande
US President Donald Trump will hold telephone talks Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the White
FG must prosecute hate preachers – Afuye
Kamarudeen Ogundele, Ado Ekiti A former Commissioner in Ekiti State and Majority Leader of the State House of Assembly, Mr. Funminiyi Afuye, has urged the Federal
Trump: White House Announces Meeting With Porn Star Instead of UK PM
The White house today made a huge typographical mistake. An official memo from the Donald Trump administration announcing Prime Minister Theresa May's visit misspelled her
Thanks to Buhari! Nigeria's rating on Freedom in the World will make your jaws drop (MUST SEE)
In the 2017 Freedom in the World evaluation, Nigeria’s political rights rating improved to 3 as against last year's 4. This improvement has been attributed to
African Union Backs ICC Withdrawal Plan
African Leaders under the aegis of the African Union (AU) have backed a strategic plan to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC). Their decision is
Most Watched Movies
Dragon In The Church
Starring: Yul Edochie, Joyce Kalu
LADY BIANCA
Starring: Liz Benson
A Cry For Help
A Cry For Help
Barakatu Unfaithful Wife
Barakatu Unfaithful Wife
Book Of Haragon 2
The solution to the deadly spiritual torment upon the land lies in the missing book of haragon. Will the book ever be retrieved? Find out...
Queen Of The Niger 2
Nollywood movie starring :Jibola Dabo, Angela Okorie, Emma Blaq, Lilian Madu, Prince Christopher
Post Your Comment below: >>