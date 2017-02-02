Calhanoglu: CAS upholds player's four-month ban

Bayer Leverkusen's Turkish international Hakan Calhanoglu was given a four-month ban by sports' highest court on Thursday for breach of contract.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport was upholding a previous ruling delivered by FIFA in January 2016.
The ban effectively means Calhanoglu, Leverkusen's joint top-scorer, will miss the majority of the season, which finishes with the German Cup final on May 27.
Football's governing body had found the German-born forward guilty of breaking his contract with Trabzonspor when he left the Turkish side for German side Karlsruher in 2013.
As well as the suspension Calhanoglu was ordered to pay Trabzonspor 100,000 euros ($108,000) in compensation.
In its ruling CAS rejected the player's appeal against both the ban, which was suspended pending the outcome of the appeal, and the fine.
CAS announced it had "dismissed Hakan Calhanoglu’s appeal, but partially upheld the appeal of Trabzonspor in ordering that Hakan Calhanoglu pay 100,000 euros to Trabzonspor FC as reduced compensation for breach of contract without just cause."
After a two-year spell with Karlsruher, the attacking midfielder moved to topflight Bundesliga side Hamburg.
In 2014, he was snapped up by Leverkusen, who are placed ninth in the German championship and face Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League in three weeks time.
"Of course, we regret this decision, which is not comprehensible to us," said Leverkusen's sports director Rudi Voeller.
"It's a huge blow to Hakan, but it's also a challenge for us.
"Although Bayer Leverkusen had nothing to do with the events of 2011, we are also being heavily penalised.
"Now, in the decisive part of the season, we will be missing a very important player."
The club's CEO Michael Schade said they will reluctantly accept the punishment, but criticised the verdict.
"Next to the player, it also effects a club, which was absolutely not involved in the events at the time," said Schade.
"Unfortunately, we have no choice, but to accept the verdict."
Related Articles
Trump has a strange connection to Nikola Tesla's deadly 'impenetrable wall of force'
"I will build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I will have Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words," Trump said
A Texas kid spotted a rattlesnake in the toilet — and then the snake-removal crew found 23 more
When young Isac Mcfadden of Abilene, Texas, got up to use the bathroom recently, he found an unexpected surprise in the toilet. But he knew the
Big Brother Naija: Seyi Shay, DJ Waxxy to perform at live eviction show
Tension heightens as housemates and viewers pan-Africa wait with bated breath for the first evictee from the Big Brother Naija House. Already, three housemates, Efe, Soma
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Journalist in trouble for accusing Akwa Ibom state government of N250 million fraud
- A journalist, Nsibiet John was arraigned in court for exposing alleged corruption by Akwa Ibom state government - Mr John was accused of publishing a
FIRE FOR FIRE! Adeboye blasts FG, tells church members to prepare for 2019
- The new general overseer (worldwide) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Enoch Adeboye has called on members of his church to become active
This is the only way we can stop fight for Biafra – IPOB tells Buhari
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to kill the over 70 million Igbos in Nigeria as this is the only
Nnamdi Kanu asks court to squash all charges against him
- The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra has asked the Federal High Court to squash all charges against him - Nnamdi Kanu said the
After visiting Bishop Oyedepo, Fani-Kayode showers praises on TB Joshua
The former minister of aviation Femi Fani-Kayode on Monday, January 23, showered praises on the general overseer of the Synagogue Church of All Nations Temitope
Most Read NewsView all posts
The real causes of low sperm count
Any man might face an unpleasant situation with low sperm count. Reasons for low sperm count can be different. Each of them requires a necessary
Reps give CBN, others ultimatum to account for $22.6bn oil blocs
ABUJA — THE House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Oil Prospecting Licences, OPLs, and Oil Mining Leases, OMLs, yesterday, gave the Central Bank of Nigeria,
Religious unity in Kaduna as Muslim woman donates chairs to church; pastors decorate mosques
- Muslims and Christians have preached peace and harmony in the wake of religious violence in the country - A Muslim peace ambassador donated chairs to
Ondo Local Government Chairman Slumps, Dies in Hotel Room
Chairman of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State died in the early hours of today, after attending a political meeting with Governor Mimiko. Agunola
Breaking: Fire outbreak at popular Lagos market
A building where ankara (traditional fabrics) are sold at the popular Balogun market in Lagos Island is engulfed in fire.Breaking: Fire guts building in popular
Most Watched Movies
Barakatu Unfaithful Wife
Barakatu Unfaithful Wife
Doro Queens 2
Starring : Angela Okorie, Cha Cha Ikeh
Regina On A Revenge Mission
Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life
This Suffering Is Too Much
Starring; Mercy Johnson
My Matrimonial Bed 2
Starring; Chika Ike, Ini Edo
Blind Lovers 3
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
Post Your Comment below: >>