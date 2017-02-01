Pulse Frontpage: Read today's newspaper headlines [Friday, February 3, 2017]

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Nation and The Punch.
For today, February 3 2017:
THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER
Onnoghen urges calm over confirmation as CJN
Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, yesterday appealed to Nigerians to be calm and allow President Muhammadu Buhari a free hand to perform his constitutional duties as they affect his appointment in substantive capacity.
Cameroon beat Ghana to reach Cup of Nations final
Michael Ngadeu and Christian Bassogog both netted in the second half as Cameroon beat Ghana 2-0 in Franceville on Thursday to reach the Africa Cup of Nations final.
Jonathan says national confab report, solution to religious crisis
Amid growing religious intolerance, former President Goodluck Jonathan has explained that only the recommendations by the 2014 National Conference could solve the country’s crises.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
VANGUARD NEWSPAPER
2Face Idibia’s planned protest: We ‘ll arrest him, if… – Police
The Nigerian Police, yesterday, said it would not allow the anti-government protest planned by popular music star, Innocent Idibia, (2Face Idibia) to hold in Lagos, just as Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Governors Forum, Mr Ayodele Fayose; lawyer and human rights activist, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa; among other Nigerians, insisted that Nigerians have a right to freedom of expression.
Nollywood filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe arrested for N6.3m forex scam
Less than six days to his appearance before Magistrate A. J. Atunwa at Roseline Omotosho Court House in Ikeja, GRA, for alleged theft of nine iPhone sets, Nollywood filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe, who had a celebrated romance with popular actress, Toyin Aimakhu, has been arrested for a case of fraud at the Gbagada General Hospital, Lagos.
661 rifles: Customs invites Maersk Line, APM Terminals
The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has invited the shipping line and terminal operator, Maersk Line, and AP Moller for questioning over alleged involvement in the shipment and clearance of 661 rifles seized by the Federal Operations Unit, FOU, Zone A, of the service.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
THE NATION NEWSPAPER
Acting CJN Onnoghen: stop threatening Buhari
Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Walter Onnoghen has dissociated himself and his office from the ultimatum handed President Muhammadu Buhari to recommend him to the Senate for confirmation.
Police teargas Ondo Assembly protesters
Protesters were yesterday teargassed by the police as they marched on the House of Assembly in Akure, the Ondo State capital.
‘Kwarans short-changed in Army recruitment’
The Kwara State government yesterday said about 67 persons allegedly took the states’slots in Army recruitment exercises between 2013 and 2016.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER
Religious extremism could kill Nigeria, Jonathan warns
Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said if Nigeria fails to address religious violence and extremism, the menace will destroy the country.
Police can’t stop 2face rally –Fayose, Adegboruwa
The Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Governors’ Forum of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has knocked the Federal Government and the Nigeria Police for planning to stop a protest for good governance by a musician, Mr. Innocent Idibia, a.k.a. 2 Face
Film-maker, Seun Egbegbe, nabbed for alleged N6.3m fraud
Barely two months after a popular film-maker, Seun Karim, aka Seun Egbegbe, was arrested for allegedly stealing nine iPhones valued at millions of naira, he has returned to a police station for alleged fraud.
Related Articles
Wizkid: Singer's new collaboration with Drake gets official title, release date
Wizkid Singer's new collaboration with Drake gets official title, release date The song which was initially leaked got retracted by Sony Music, who are currently dealing
Toke Makinwa: Maje Ayida sues media personality over her book 'On Becoming'
Maje Ayida, estranged husband of popular media personality Toke Makinwa has hired lawyers to stop the sales and promotion of her memoir 'On Becoming'. Ayida's legal
Goodluck Jonathan: 5 Important things ex-president told U.S lawmakers about Nigeria
Former President Goodluck Jonathan was recently invited by the United States United States House sub-committee on Africa to address some issues about Nigeria. Speaking at the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
FG Seizes N35Billion From Ex-Oil Minister Diezani Alison Madueke
Ex-Petroleum Madam Diezani Madueke yesterday forfeited $153.3million to the Federal Government of Nigeria. This was sequel to an order by a Federal High Court in Lagos. The
[Video] Nigeria 10-01-2017: Nnamdi Kanu and Today's Other News Highlights
This video highlights the top news updates in Nigeria as we saw it on Nigerian Bulletin on Tuesday, 10 January, 2017 Donald Trump Names Son-in-law As
Nigerian Army confirmed the attack and killing of some soldiers in Boko Haram ambush
- The soldiers were reportedly ambushed by the Boko Haram terrorist group while they followed some commercial vehicles - Though the Army has successfully routed the
Relief for Nigerians as NNPC resumes production of kerosene and diesel
- Three NNPC refineries in Nigeria have resumed production of diesel and kerosene - The refineries are in Warri, Port Harcourt and Kaduna Three refineries of Nigerian
5 Truly Shocking And Horrifying Moments Caught on Camera
5 Truly Shocking And Horrifying Moments Caught on Camera
International aid bodies condemn Nigeria Air Force mistaken attack, evacuate workers
- The international community has condemned the mistaken Air Force attack on an IDP camp in Rann, Borno state - Some of them have started evacuating
Most Read NewsView all posts
Aggrieved former civil servants storm Buhari’s house in protest, this is what they are asking for
- Some aggrieved former civil servants in Katsina state are protesting against delay in their re-engagement or payment of their benefits - They stormed Muhammadu Buhari's
Buhari Approves New Tax Policy for Nigeria
The Federal Government has approved a new tax policy for the country at the Federal Executive Council meeting which held yesterday.Minister for Finance, Mrs. Kemi
Liverpool FC: Blame me says Klopp after Reds crash out
Jurgen Klopp accepted responsibility for Liverpool's stunning FA Cup fourth round exit as Championship club Wolves earned a shock 2-1 win at Anfield. Klopp's line-up featured
Fuel scarcity looms as marketers hike ex-depot price to N142 per litre
Newspapers for Monday, January 30 report on an imminent petrol scarcity, the plans by the NDLEA to extradite Senator Kashamu to the US to face
Fitness and Weight Loss: Weight-Loss Motivation: 13 ways to stay on track
HAVE LOTS OF SEX First off, it's pretty damn fun. But it can also keep you on the slim track. Having an orgasm releases the same endorphins in
Man cuts off his wife’s ears
A man in northern Afghanistan has cut off his young wife’s ears, the head of a hospital caring for her said Wednesday, confirming the brutal
Most Watched Movies
Blind Lovers 2
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
Jealous War
A woman gives birth to a set of twins and died but the babies were seperated at birth.years later one of them becomes a robber
All That Glitters Is Not Gold 2
Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies This rural based drama is a very interesting movie on the gullibility of most villagers to the reality of
Queen Of The World 2
Tony sold his wife’s soul to the devil to become rich and when the need for them to have children came, it was discovered that
Quest For Riches 8
Tobe whose eye was so blinded by his quest for wealth. His Anger and wrath took him to dangerous place where he even had to
Marriage Counsellor
An interesting Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies / African Movies. Left with her parents wealth, she marries Chuks who happens to be a spam,
Post Your Comment below: >>