Pulse Frontpage: Read today's newspaper headlines [Friday, February 3, 2017]

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Nation and The Punch.

For today, February 3 2017:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

Onnoghen urges calm over confirmation as CJN

Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, yesterday appealed to Nigerians to be calm and allow President Muhammadu Buhari a free hand to perform his constitutional duties as they affect his appointment in substantive capacity.

Cameroon beat Ghana to reach Cup of Nations final

Michael Ngadeu and Christian Bassogog both netted in the second half as Cameroon beat Ghana 2-0 in Franceville on Thursday to reach the Africa Cup of Nations final.

Jonathan says national confab report, solution to religious crisis

Amid growing religious intolerance, former President Goodluck Jonathan has explained that only the recommendations by the 2014 National Conference could solve the country’s crises.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

2Face Idibia’s planned protest: We ‘ll arrest him, if… – Police



The Nigerian Police, yesterday, said it would not allow the anti-government protest planned by popular music star, Innocent Idibia, (2Face Idibia) to hold in Lagos, just as Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Governors Forum, Mr Ayodele Fayose; lawyer and human rights activist, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa; among other Nigerians, insisted that Nigerians have a right to freedom of expression.



Nollywood filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe arrested for N6.3m forex scam

Less than six days to his appearance before Magistrate A. J. Atunwa at Roseline Omotosho Court House in Ikeja, GRA, for alleged theft of nine iPhone sets, Nollywood filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe, who had a celebrated romance with popular actress, Toyin Aimakhu, has been arrested for a case of fraud at the Gbagada General Hospital, Lagos.



661 rifles: Customs invites Maersk Line, APM Terminals

The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has invited the shipping line and terminal operator, Maersk Line, and AP Moller for questioning over alleged involvement in the shipment and clearance of 661 rifles seized by the Federal Operations Unit, FOU, Zone A, of the service.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE NATION NEWSPAPER

Acting CJN Onnoghen: stop threatening Buhari

Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Walter Onnoghen has dissociated himself and his office from the ultimatum handed President Muhammadu Buhari to recommend him to the Senate for confirmation.

Police teargas Ondo Assembly protesters

Protesters were yesterday teargassed by the police as they marched on the House of Assembly in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

‘Kwarans short-changed in Army recruitment’

The Kwara State government yesterday said about 67 persons allegedly took the states’slots in Army recruitment exercises between 2013 and 2016.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Religious extremism could kill Nigeria, Jonathan warns

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said if Nigeria fails to address religious violence and extremism, the menace will destroy the country.

Police can’t stop 2face rally –Fayose, Adegboruwa

The Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Governors’ Forum of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has knocked the Federal Government and the Nigeria Police for planning to stop a protest for good governance by a musician, Mr. Innocent Idibia, a.k.a. 2 Face

Film-maker, Seun Egbegbe, nabbed for alleged N6.3m fraud

Barely two months after a popular film-maker, Seun Karim, aka Seun Egbegbe, was arrested for allegedly stealing nine iPhones valued at millions of naira, he has returned to a police station for alleged fraud.