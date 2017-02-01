Pulse Frontpage: Read today's newspaper headlines [Friday, February 3, 2017]

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00
Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

read more 02/02/2017 04:21:00
Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has

read more 02/02/2017 05:11:00
The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned comments made by the renowned Roman Catholic priest Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka - The group said the

read more 02/02/2017 05:13:00


Worth Reading

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

A middle-aged man identified as Nura was found hung on a tree plant in Tsamiya village of Gezawa local government area of Kano state, according

read more 02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

She literally murdered English! The problem with this type of English is that it leaves the reader more confused than before.  The main question is what

read more 02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Getting the opposite s ex with the right choice of words is a mysterious form of art that requires strategic planning and execution. Despite this, a

read more 02/02/2017 08:02:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Pulse Frontpage: Read today's newspaper headlines [Friday, February 3, 2017]

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Nation and The Punch.

For today, February 3 2017:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

Onnoghen urges calm over confirmation as CJN

Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, yesterday appealed to Nigerians to be calm and allow President Muhammadu Buhari a free hand to perform his constitutional duties as they affect his appointment in substantive capacity.

Cameroon beat Ghana to reach Cup of Nations final

Michael Ngadeu and Christian Bassogog both netted in the second half as Cameroon beat Ghana 2-0 in Franceville on Thursday to reach the Africa Cup of Nations final.

Jonathan says national confab report, solution to religious crisis

Amid growing religious intolerance, former President Goodluck Jonathan has explained that only the recommendations by the 2014 National Conference could solve the country’s crises.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

2Face Idibia’s planned protest: We ‘ll arrest him, if… – Police

The Nigerian Police, yesterday, said it would not allow the anti-government protest planned by popular music star, Innocent Idibia, (2Face Idibia) to hold in Lagos, just as Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Governors Forum, Mr Ayodele Fayose; lawyer and human rights activist, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa; among other Nigerians, insisted that Nigerians have a right to freedom of expression.
 

Nollywood filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe arrested for N6.3m forex scam
Less than six days to his appearance before Magistrate A. J. Atunwa at Roseline Omotosho Court House in Ikeja, GRA, for alleged theft of nine iPhone sets, Nollywood filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe, who had a celebrated romance with popular actress, Toyin Aimakhu, has been arrested for a case of fraud at the Gbagada General Hospital, Lagos.

661 rifles: Customs invites Maersk Line, APM Terminals

The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has invited the shipping line and terminal operator, Maersk Line, and AP Moller for questioning over alleged involvement in the shipment and clearance of 661 rifles seized by the Federal Operations Unit, FOU, Zone A, of the service.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE NATION NEWSPAPER

Acting CJN Onnoghen: stop threatening Buhari

Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Walter Onnoghen has dissociated himself and his office from the ultimatum handed President  Muhammadu Buhari to recommend him to the Senate for confirmation.

Police teargas Ondo Assembly protesters

Protesters were yesterday teargassed by the police as they marched on the House of Assembly in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

‘Kwarans short-changed in Army recruitment’

The Kwara State government yesterday said about 67 persons allegedly took the states’slots in Army recruitment exercises between 2013 and 2016.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Religious extremism could kill Nigeria, Jonathan warns

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said if Nigeria fails to address religious violence and extremism, the menace will destroy the country.

Police can’t stop 2face rally –Fayose, Adegboruwa

The Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Governors’ Forum of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has knocked the Federal Government and the Nigeria Police for planning to stop a protest for good governance by a musician, Mr. Innocent Idibia, a.k.a. 2 Face

Film-maker, Seun Egbegbe, nabbed for alleged N6.3m fraud

Barely two months after a popular film-maker, Seun Karim, aka Seun Egbegbe, was arrested for allegedly stealing nine iPhones valued at millions of naira, he has returned to a police station for alleged fraud.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

14 hours 59 minutes ago
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

15 hours 3 minutes ago
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

20 hours 18 minutes ago
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

20 hours 21 minutes ago
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

20 hours 29 minutes ago
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

20 hours 33 minutes ago
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

20 hours 38 minutes ago
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

20 hours 43 minutes ago
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

20 hours 47 minutes ago
Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

20 hours 50 minutes ago
Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

20 hours 54 minutes ago
Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

20 hours 58 minutes ago
Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

23 hours 15 minutes ago
RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

23 hours 24 minutes ago
Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

23 hours 30 minutes ago
Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

01/02/2017 11:46:00
See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

01/02/2017 10:26:00
Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

01/02/2017 10:24:00
This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

01/02/2017 10:22:00
Unbelievable!! Kill Sinus Infection Within Minutes, With What You Have In Your Kitchen!

Unbelievable!! Kill Sinus Infection Within Minutes, With What You Have In Your Kitchen!

01/02/2017 10:20:00
MUST READ : You Will Never Eat Suya Without Vegetables After Seen This

MUST READ : You Will Never Eat Suya Without Vegetables After Seen This

01/02/2017 10:18:00
EFCC Arraigns Former MTN Staff for Forgery. Photo

EFCC Arraigns Former MTN Staff for Forgery. Photo

01/02/2017 10:15:00
Gunman Follows Bride And Groom To Wedding, Opens Fire Inside Church. Photos

Gunman Follows Bride And Groom To Wedding, Opens Fire Inside Church. Photos

01/02/2017 10:12:00
Newly-Wedded Lady Dies Hours After Giving Birth To A Bouncing Baby. Photos

Newly-Wedded Lady Dies Hours After Giving Birth To A Bouncing Baby. Photos

01/02/2017 10:08:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 03/02/2017 02:29:00 Wizkid: Singer's new collaboration with Drake gets official title, release date

Wizkid: Singer's new collaboration with Drake gets official title, release date

Wizkid Singer's new collaboration with Drake gets official title, release date The song which was initially leaked got retracted by Sony Music, who are currently dealing

0 News 03/02/2017 02:36:00 Toke Makinwa: Maje Ayida sues media personality over her book 'On Becoming'

Toke Makinwa: Maje Ayida sues media personality over her book 'On Becoming'

Maje Ayida, estranged husband of popular media personality Toke Makinwa has hired lawyers to stop the sales and promotion of her memoir 'On Becoming'. Ayida's legal

0 News 03/02/2017 02:50:00 Goodluck Jonathan: 5 Important things ex-president told U.S lawmakers about Nigeria

Goodluck Jonathan: 5 Important things ex-president told U.S lawmakers about Nigeria

Former President Goodluck Jonathan was recently invited by the United States United States House sub-committee on Africa to address some issues about Nigeria. Speaking at the

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 07/01/2017 03:14:00 FG Seizes N35Billion From Ex-Oil Minister Diezani Alison Madueke

FG Seizes N35Billion From Ex-Oil Minister Diezani Alison Madueke

Ex-Petroleum Madam Diezani Madueke yesterday forfeited $153.3million to the Federal Government of Nigeria. This was sequel to an order by a Federal High Court in Lagos. The

0 Videos 10/01/2017 11:53:00 [Video] Nigeria 10-01-2017: Nnamdi Kanu and Today's Other News Highlights

[Video] Nigeria 10-01-2017: Nnamdi Kanu and Today's Other News Highlights

 This video highlights the top news updates in Nigeria as we saw it on Nigerian Bulletin on Tuesday, 10 January, 2017      Donald Trump Names Son-in-law As

0 Videos 31/01/2017 03:23:00 Nigerian Army confirmed the attack and killing of some soldiers in Boko Haram ambush

Nigerian Army confirmed the attack and killing of some soldiers in Boko Haram ambush

- The soldiers were reportedly ambushed by the Boko Haram terrorist group while they followed some commercial vehicles - Though the Army has successfully routed the

0 Videos 12/01/2017 07:27:00 Relief for Nigerians as NNPC resumes production of kerosene and diesel

Relief for Nigerians as NNPC resumes production of kerosene and diesel

- Three NNPC refineries in Nigeria have resumed production of diesel and kerosene - The refineries are in Warri, Port Harcourt and Kaduna Three refineries of Nigerian

0 Videos 12/01/2017 11:39:00 5 Truly Shocking And Horrifying Moments Caught on Camera

5 Truly Shocking And Horrifying Moments Caught on Camera

5 Truly Shocking And Horrifying Moments Caught on Camera

0 Videos 18/01/2017 03:30:00 International aid bodies condemn Nigeria Air Force mistaken attack, evacuate workers

International aid bodies condemn Nigeria Air Force mistaken attack, evacuate workers

- The international community has condemned the mistaken Air Force attack on an IDP camp in Rann, Borno state - Some of them have started evacuating

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 30/01/2017 17:07:00 Aggrieved former civil servants storm Buhari’s house in protest, this is what they are asking for

Aggrieved former civil servants storm Buhari’s house in protest, this is what they are asking for

- Some aggrieved former civil servants in Katsina state are protesting against delay in their re-engagement or payment of their benefits - They stormed Muhammadu Buhari's

0 News 02/02/2017 02:29:00 Buhari Approves New Tax Policy for Nigeria

Buhari Approves New Tax Policy for Nigeria

The Federal Government has approved a new tax policy for the country at the Federal Executive Council meeting which held yesterday.Minister for Finance, Mrs. Kemi

0 News 30/01/2017 00:17:00 Liverpool FC: Blame me says Klopp after Reds crash out

Liverpool FC: Blame me says Klopp after Reds crash out

Jurgen Klopp accepted responsibility for Liverpool's stunning FA Cup fourth round exit as Championship club Wolves earned a shock 2-1 win at Anfield. Klopp's line-up featured

0 News 30/01/2017 04:19:00 Fuel scarcity looms as marketers hike ex-depot price to N142 per litre

Fuel scarcity looms as marketers hike ex-depot price to N142 per litre

Newspapers for Monday, January 30 report on an imminent petrol scarcity, the plans by the NDLEA to extradite Senator Kashamu to the US to face

0 News 01/02/2017 14:00:00 Fitness and Weight Loss: Weight-Loss Motivation: 13 ways to stay on track

Fitness and Weight Loss: Weight-Loss Motivation: 13 ways to stay on track

HAVE LOTS OF SEX First off, it's pretty damn fun. But it can also keep you on the slim track. Having an orgasm releases the same endorphins in

0 News 01/02/2017 14:26:00 Man cuts off his wife’s ears

Man cuts off his wife’s ears

A man in northern Afghanistan has cut off his young wife’s ears, the head of a hospital caring for her said Wednesday, confirming the brutal

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:50:00 Blind Lovers 2

Blind Lovers 2

About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then

0 Movies 06/07/2016 12:39:00 Jealous War

Jealous War

A woman gives birth to a set of twins and died but the babies were seperated at birth.years later one of them becomes a robber

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:55:00 All That Glitters Is Not Gold 2

All That Glitters Is Not Gold 2

Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies This rural based drama is a very interesting movie on the gullibility of most villagers to the reality of

0 Movies 19/04/2016 08:38:00 Queen Of The World 2

Queen Of The World 2

Tony sold his wife’s soul to the devil to become rich and when the need for them to have children came, it was discovered that

0 Movies 13/06/2016 10:29:00 Quest For Riches 8

Quest For Riches 8

Tobe whose eye was so blinded by his quest for wealth. His Anger and wrath took him to dangerous place where he even had to

0 Movies 03/06/2016 13:11:00 Marriage Counsellor

Marriage Counsellor

An interesting Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies / African Movies. Left with her parents wealth, she marries Chuks who happens to be a spam,