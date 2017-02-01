Orezi: 'How long' [Video]

"How long will it take to get to your heart", Orezi sings in new music video 'How long'.
This follows his dance song 'Do like that'.
Check out the new clip shot by Mazi C.I Jizzle for SOS Media productions.
Related Articles
Wizkid: Singer's new collaboration with Drake gets official title, release date
Wizkid Singer's new collaboration with Drake gets official title, release date The song which was initially leaked got retracted by Sony Music, who are currently dealing
Toke Makinwa: Maje Ayida sues media personality over her book 'On Becoming'
Maje Ayida, estranged husband of popular media personality Toke Makinwa has hired lawyers to stop the sales and promotion of her memoir 'On Becoming'. Ayida's legal
Goodluck Jonathan: 5 Important things ex-president told U.S lawmakers about Nigeria
Former President Goodluck Jonathan was recently invited by the United States United States House sub-committee on Africa to address some issues about Nigeria. Speaking at the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Donald Trump asks 50 Obama appointees to stay on
- The United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has asked roughly 50 Obama appointees to remain in their posts - Trump says the move is
A 25-year-old-governor’s-aide gave hope to three prisoners (Photos)
The joy of three prisoners on Thursday, February 02, 2017 grew and their hope rose when Ovie Success Ossai, an aide of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa
Fear of herdsmen attack, Edo governor plans to set up ranches for herdsmen
- Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has announced the state intention to set up ranches in the state for herdsmen - The state government said this
Senators give 3 conditions for Magu’s confirmation
- Senators have set fresh conditions that must be met before Ibrahim Magu is confirmed as EFCC chairman - The conditions were set by some senators,
Journalist in trouble for accusing Akwa Ibom state government of N250 million fraud
- A journalist, Nsibiet John was arraigned in court for exposing alleged corruption by Akwa Ibom state government - Mr John was accused of publishing a
Buhari might be planning another civil war against Igbos - MASSOB
- The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) wants to know why the President is relatively quiet on the killings
Most Read NewsView all posts
Senator Andy Uba Defects To APC
Sen. Andy Uba, representing Anambra South Senatorial zone under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, has defected to the All Progressives Congress. Uba disclosed this
How Apostle Suleman became a hero overnight - Analyst
Editor's note: Sunday Bright Attah, the national coordinator of Stand Up for Nigeria, a civil society organization in Abuja writes on the tension building around
See what Harrysong was caught doing after police arrest (video)
Hours after his arrest and release by his former record label, Five Star Music, Harrysong seem to be having a swell time of his life. Harrysong The
France’s Iris Mittenaere crowned Miss Universe
France won its first Miss Universe crown in 64 years on Monday in a made-for-television spectacle where finalists spoke out on the refugee crisis and
Tolu: Nigerian pop singer goes provocative in new photos
Nigerian pop singer Tolu poses up a steamy storm in new sexy themed photoshoot, check out the shots... Tolu poses up a steamy storm in new
DSS sends warning to Apostle Suleman, bans him from granting interviews
- The DSS tells Apostle Suleman to mind the way he speaks - The secret service says the federal government is doing its best to curtail
Most Watched Movies
Blind Lovers 2
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
Widows War 2
Cha Cha Eke as known spent her money to marry a musician she thought has a great future only to realise on his death and
Jezebel In Holy Land 2
They are daughters of Delilah seeking for who to destroy, stepping into the church to seek the down fall of pastors, they are into runs
Witch As Second Wife
Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies In search of money and children will make one take some wrong decisions not minding the consequences. Starring: Ini Edo,
Crazy Sex Passion
This is a story of lust, betrayal and deceit. What would make a mother run away with her daughter's fiancee?. Enjoy this intriguing story. Starring; Kanayo
Jenifa The Tomato Seller 2
A New Nigerian Movies Latest 2016 full movies and African Nollywood 2016 Full Movies A stingy traditional doctor fell in love with a local tomato hawker.
Post Your Comment below: >>