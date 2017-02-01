Goodluck Jonathan: 5 Important things ex-president told U.S lawmakers about Nigeria

Former President Goodluck Jonathan was recently invited by the United States United States House sub-committee on Africa to address some issues about Nigeria.
Speaking at the event on Wednesday, February 1, 2017, Nigeria's ex-president, Jonathan spoke the Southern Kaduna killings, Niger Delta crisis and relevance of the 2014 Confab report.
Here are five important things Nigeria's former President told the U.S lawmakers.
Former President, Goodluck Jonathan in the United States of America(LIB)
1. Religious crisis and Nigeria
Jonathan said: “If, as a nation, we do not kill religious persecution and extremism, then religious persecution and extremism will kill Nigeria.
“The potential danger associated with the level of conflicts going on across the country is so glaring that no sane mind can ignore.”
2. Establishment of Religious Equity Commission
“In view of the fact that religion plays a vital role in many aspects of our national life especially in the aspect of national security and national unity, it is highly imperative that it be singled out from other fundamental rights and given a special attention via the creation of an Equity Commission whose sole mandate will be to focus on religious rights and their promotion.
3. The Niger Delta
Ex-president Jonathan said: “The people in this region feel that though they suffer from the environmental hazards of the exploitation of the God given resources, they do not commensurately benefit from the exploitation of these resources."
3. Contracts awarded to the region
He said: “The greatest stumbling block of these interventionist agencies was lack of continuity, resulting from an over politicisation of projects as each successive management awards new contracts rather than continue with those awarded by their predecessors and as such, the Niger Delta is littered with many abandoned projects with very few completed projects to show for the huge monies spent.”
4. Military intervention in the Niger Delta
He said: “The military crackdown in the Niger Delta will not end the agitation there. It will have the opposite effect of provoking the youth, which will cause them to seek to acquire sophisticated weapons to defend themselves and their communities.
ALSO READ: Southern Kaduna Killings: Police parade 17 herdsmen, natives
“This may, in turn, lead to secessionist movements and the reincarnation of the Isaac Jasper Adaka Boro-led revolution and the Biafra civil war. The Federal Government and the international community must work to avoid this.”
5. Trump Presidency and Nigeria
"I call this body [United States United States House sub-committee] and the new American administration of President Donald J Trump, of whom we are very confident, to please work with the government and people of Nigeria by way of capacity building and intelligence gathering and sharing and indeed in any way possible to bring an end to religious extremism in Nigeria," the former president added.
Related Articles
Wizkid: Singer's new collaboration with Drake gets official title, release date
Wizkid Singer's new collaboration with Drake gets official title, release date The song which was initially leaked got retracted by Sony Music, who are currently dealing
Toke Makinwa: Maje Ayida sues media personality over her book 'On Becoming'
Maje Ayida, estranged husband of popular media personality Toke Makinwa has hired lawyers to stop the sales and promotion of her memoir 'On Becoming'. Ayida's legal
Goodluck Jonathan: 5 Important things ex-president told U.S lawmakers about Nigeria
Former President Goodluck Jonathan was recently invited by the United States United States House sub-committee on Africa to address some issues about Nigeria. Speaking at the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Judge blasts Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, says his chamber can’t be a meeting room
- Justice Muslim Hassan of the Lagos Federal High Court, has dismissed an application to meet with former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, Norrison Quakers
How Adeboye can return as RCCG General Overseer
Pastor Enoch Adeboye can return as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) if the church’s Governing Council says so. Pastor Adeboye Recall
Ex- militants release 2017 prophecy, say prophets of doom will die before December
- Ex-agitators have thrown their weight behind President Muhammadu Buhari against prophets of doom - The say Buhari will not die rather the prophets will die
Under Buhari, 2,000 Igbo youths have been killed by Nigerian army - NGO
- An NGO has claimed that about 2,000 igbo youths have been killed by the Nigerian army - The group claimed the killings were done under
This is how to end killings in southern Kaduna - El-Rufai
- Governor El-Rufai has mentioned 3 steps the Kaduna state goverment is taking to end violence in southern Kaduna - He also revealed the government's plan
KOWA presidential candidate lists 4 things she would have done differently as a president
The presidential candidate for the 2015 general election for KOWA party Remi Sonaiya has highlighted issues of governance she would have handled differently if she
Most Read NewsView all posts
Forex policy critics are unpatriotic – CBN
The Central Bank of Nigeria hit out at critics of its foreign exchange policy, describing them as “unpatriotic” in a statement released Friday. Nigeria’s government has
Gunmen murder former Abia governor's aide in Imo
- Ben Onyechere, a former aide to ex-governor of Abia state, has been assassinated - He was kidnapped by unknown gunmen - His lifeless body was found
TUC urges security agencies to prosecute more subsidy thieves
FIdelis Soriwei, Abuja The Trade Union Congress has called on the security agencies to prosecute more people indicted in the diversion of the subsidy funds. The President
Trump to publish weekly list of crimes by Nigerians and other immigrants in America
- President Donald Trump has ordered the publication of a weekly list of crimes committed by immigrants including Nigeria -The order is expected to include offences
Pastor caught naked with married woman
Pastor O. Jermaine Simmons, 37, has apologised to his congregation after fleeing naked when husband of his mistress caught them in action. The married pastor apologised
NLC Challenges Buhari: Address Nigerians If You Are Alive
The Nigeria Labour Congress has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to come out and address the nation so as to dispel rumour about his death. Since
Most Watched Movies
Test of Kindness
Now showing on Nollywoodpicturestv is this magnificent romance that plays on every emotion, Starring Chiwetalu Agu, Bob Manuel Udokwu,Chiege Alisigwe, Charles okafor.
Must I Cry Because I Want To Get Married
A company, whose staff were having all kinds of issues, and was showing signs of fatigue and stress, needed time out to refresh and to refocus.
Jealous War
Starring: Mike Ezuruonye, Ini Edo, Ngozi Ezeonu
Hour of Grace 3
Hour of Grace 3
A Cry For Help
A Cry For Help
Post Your Comment below: >>