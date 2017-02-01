Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Toke Makinwa: Maje Ayida sues media personality over her book 'On Becoming'

Maje Ayida, estranged husband of popular media personality Toke Makinwa has hired lawyers to stop the sales and promotion of her memoir 'On Becoming'.

Ayida's legal representatives have sent Toke Makinwa a “letter of demand" to stop all forms of promotional activities and also the sales of the book.

Toke Makinwa's estranged husband has hired Carter-Ruck a top UK firm that specialises in defamation and has clients such as Elton John, Chelsea FC and Simon Cowell. He has also hired Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) of Pinheiro LP to represent him in Nigeria.

 

In Toke Makinwa's memoirs, Maje Ayida was scathingly portrayed and was said to have given the on-air-personality an STD. She also wrote that the fitness expert was a serial cheat and an adulterer. The legal documents Maje's reps sent to Toke Makinwa described the book as “exaggerated fabrication.

'On Becoming' was published on Sunday, November 27, 2016 by Kachifo Limited. Maje Ayida's lawyers however said the popular book contained “defamatory words.

According to the letter of demand sent to Toke Makinwa, Maje Ayida was said to have  “requested legal separation” from her “within 6 months” of their marriage in January 2014 — “when it became clear that the marriage was breaking down”.

Maje Ayida's lawyer to Toke Makinwaplay

Maje Ayida's lawyer to Toke Makinwa

(thecable)

 

According to The Cable, Toke Makinwa allegedly signed a legal separation agreement in the month of July 2014. It was documented that the separated couple agreed to separate by July 2015 but the book omitted this part.

Maje Ayida's law firm also noted the book brought "public ridicule” on its client, and stated its client's reputation has been “assaulted, injured and damaged.

Maje Ayida's lawyer to Toke Makinwaplay

Maje Ayida's lawyer to Toke Makinwa

(The Cable )

 

His professional integrity as one of the leading health and wellness practitioners in Nigeria, and his professional credibility built over the years through dedicated hard work have been besmirched”, the letter said.

Makinwa’s representation of Ayida in the memoir was “not a true reflection of who he is, his character and his background” according to the law firm.

Maje Ayida is now demanding that Toke Makinwa to retrieve already sold copies of the book and stop all forms of distribution.

"Withdraw from circulation all copies of the book and take immediate steps to call in all copies of the book already distributed and deliver up same at the place to be agreed upon by our client for destruction" read the letter from Maje's representatives.

Maje Ayida's lawyer to Toke Makinwaplay

Maje Ayida's lawyer to Toke Makinwa

(The Cable )

 

It was stated that if Toke Makinwa fails to retract her published words and apologise to Maje Ayida in three national dailies, "will result in the commencement of legal action." The letter of warning was sent to Toke Makinwa on Monday, December 23, 2016.

Toke Makinwa is set to hold a public reading event on Friday, February 3, 2017.

