A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has

Football star Neymar’s gorgeous ex is rumoured to have found a new love – a Turkish businessman who reportedly sells missiles.Model Soraja Vucelic is only

The Enugu State Police Command has confirmed the death of a pregnant woman and her son after a kerosene explosion in Ngenevu axis of Coal

A horrific accident happened yesterday evening along Azikiwe Road by Finbarrs Junction Umuahia, Abia State -involving Abia State Environmental Protection Agency(ASEPA) truck which killed a

A Brazilian pensioner has defied doctors to become the oldest person to get engaged at the age of 106. Valdemira Rodrigues de Oliveira said yes

Home | News |

Paucity of funds threaten April APC National Convention

By Omeiza Ajayi
ABUJA: Barring any last minute change of plans, the All Progressives Congress APC would hold its national convention on April 29.

A tentative schedule of activities‎ sighted by Vanguard showed that the party leadership would be meeting with cabinet ministers‎ before the convention. By the schedule, the party had met with its governors on January 30.

Cross section of party faithful during a meeting with APC Leaders at the Party Secretariat, Acme Road, Ogba, Lagos on Friday

This is even as Vanguard understands that the exercise is already threatened by its non-elective nature, which has forced many party financiers, especially state governors from committing funds to it.

APC had weeks ago announced its desire to convene its ‎second national convention to fill vacant posts including those of Welfare Secretary, Assistant National Secretary and North East Zonal Vice Chairman. The non-elective convention is also expected to ratify the recent appointment of Mr Bolaji Abdullahi as the National Publicity Secretary of the party.

‎Many stakeholders in the party had hoped that the convention would be elective, in which case they would be able to replace some members of the National Working Committee NWC.

Some of the positions that would have aroused the interest of the governors are those of the national chairman and the national treasurer, Bala Mohammed Gwagwarwa. The treasurer is seen as a loyalist of Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso who is having a running battle with the Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for the control of the soul of the party in the state.

The other contentious position that would have generated heated interest among North West governors is that of the zonal vice chairman, Inuwa Abdulkadir. The former Youth Development minister has been having a running battle with the Kaduna state Governor, Nasir el-Rufa’i who is miffed that Abdulkadir set aside the decision of the state chapter of the party to suspend Sen. Shehu Sani.

National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu had earlier called for the resignation of the national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

Many of the stakeholders, including the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Comrade Timi Frank had envisaged an elective national convention where they could galvanize other stakeholders to ease out Chief Odigie-Oyegun.

