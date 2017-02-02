Paucity of funds threaten April APC National Convention

By Omeiza Ajayi
ABUJA: Barring any last minute change of plans, the All Progressives Congress APC would hold its national convention on April 29.
A tentative schedule of activities sighted by Vanguard showed that the party leadership would be meeting with cabinet ministers before the convention. By the schedule, the party had met with its governors on January 30.
Cross section of party faithful during a meeting with APC Leaders at the Party Secretariat, Acme Road, Ogba, Lagos on Friday
This is even as Vanguard understands that the exercise is already threatened by its non-elective nature, which has forced many party financiers, especially state governors from committing funds to it.
APC had weeks ago announced its desire to convene its second national convention to fill vacant posts including those of Welfare Secretary, Assistant National Secretary and North East Zonal Vice Chairman. The non-elective convention is also expected to ratify the recent appointment of Mr Bolaji Abdullahi as the National Publicity Secretary of the party.
Many stakeholders in the party had hoped that the convention would be elective, in which case they would be able to replace some members of the National Working Committee NWC.
Some of the positions that would have aroused the interest of the governors are those of the national chairman and the national treasurer, Bala Mohammed Gwagwarwa. The treasurer is seen as a loyalist of Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso who is having a running battle with the Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for the control of the soul of the party in the state.
The other contentious position that would have generated heated interest among North West governors is that of the zonal vice chairman, Inuwa Abdulkadir. The former Youth Development minister has been having a running battle with the Kaduna state Governor, Nasir el-Rufa’i who is miffed that Abdulkadir set aside the decision of the state chapter of the party to suspend Sen. Shehu Sani.
National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu had earlier called for the resignation of the national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.
Many of the stakeholders, including the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Comrade Timi Frank had envisaged an elective national convention where they could galvanize other stakeholders to ease out Chief Odigie-Oyegun.
