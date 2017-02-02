N10.9bn theft: Court sets aside former bank MD’s application for stay of proceedings

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Kudirat Abiola’s murder: Al-Mustapha threatens to reveal secret letter

Kudirat Abiola’s murder: Al-Mustapha threatens to reveal secret letter

- The former CSO to late Gen Sani Abacha, Major Al-Mustapha, alleges that charges have been sponsored against him in a bid to nail him -

read more 03/02/2017 04:12:00
Using another man’s certificate, this fake lawyer practised for 10 years and won Supreme Court cases (photo)

Using another man’s certificate, this fake lawyer practised for 10 years and won Supreme Court cases (photo)

- Peter Itokpa Adogun practised as a lawyer in Ilorin, Kwara state for 10 years before he was arrested by the police - He allegedly deceived

read more 03/02/2017 04:42:00
Why only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Why only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
Like Trump's America, Kuwait bans issuance of visas to 5 Islamic countries

Like Trump's America, Kuwait bans issuance of visas to 5 Islamic countries

Following the ban placed by President Trump on the nationals of countries with Muslims that he sees as potential threat to the lives and safety

read more 03/02/2017 04:55:00
Despite recession: See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite recession: See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
Seun Egbegbe handcuffed as police release official statement (photos)

Seun Egbegbe handcuffed as police release official statement (photos)

On Thursday, February 2, Nollywood filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe was arrested for trying to swindle an unsuspecting bureau de change operator off N10 million.Seun as reported

read more 03/02/2017 05:34:00


Worth Reading

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

Football star Neymar’s gorgeous ex is rumoured to have found a new love – a Turkish businessman who reportedly sells missiles.Model Soraja Vucelic is only

read more 03/02/2017 06:58:00
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

The Enugu State Police Command has confirmed the death of a pregnant woman and her son after a kerosene explosion in Ngenevu axis of Coal

read more 03/02/2017 06:54:00
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

A horrific accident happened yesterday evening along Azikiwe Road by Finbarrs Junction Umuahia, Abia State -involving Abia State Environmental Protection Agency(ASEPA) truck which killed a

read more 03/02/2017 06:48:00
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

A Brazilian pensioner has defied doctors to become the oldest person to get engaged at the age of 106. Valdemira Rodrigues de Oliveira said yes

read more 03/02/2017 06:44:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

N10.9bn theft: Court sets aside former bank MD’s application for stay of proceedings

By Abdulwahab Abdulah and Jane Echewodo
A Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja, yesterday dismissed an application filed by embattled Managing Director (MD) of FinBank, Okey Nwosu, seeking a stay of execution of a N10.9 billion theft case brought against him and three others by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Nwosu who was charged before Justice Lateefa Okunnu in 2011, had gone to the Court of Appeal to appeal a ruling in which the court had asked him and the other defendants to open their defense in the theft charge.

However, the Appeal Court had set aside the decision of the lower court, and had released Nwosu of the N10 billion theft charges, pointing out that the court does not have the jurisdiction to try the case.

But the EFCC had contested the decision at the Supreme Court, which ultimately described the Appeal Court’s decision as ‘perverse’.

Justice Musa Dattijo Muhammed, who delivered the lead judgement held that the decision of the trial court delivered by Justice Okunnu prevails.

Meanwhile, the apex court has given an order that the case should be sent back to the Lagos State Chief Judge for Nwosu’s expeditious trial.

At the proceedings yesterday, Counsel to Nwosu, Anthony Idigbe SAN had brought a stay of proceedings application before the court, pending the interpretation of the Supreme Court judgement as to whether the matter should start afresh and before which judge.

“My Lord, to the best of our understanding, what the Supreme Court decided was that the case be forwarded to the Chief Registrar, which would forward same to a new judge so that the matter can start de novo, afresh,” Idigbe said.

But EFCC’s Prosecutor, Rotimi Jacobs however reminded the court of the Supreme Court’s decision which decided that the ‘perverse judgement’ of the Appeal Court be set aside.

“Insinuating that the prosecution wants the matter to be heard before a particular judge is unfair. I urge my Lord to take notice of the manner in which the applications were filed which were meant to truncate the dates set aside for the defense to open its case.

Justice Okunnu however expressed reservations about the first defendant’s counsel earlier submission on the prosecution insisting on hearing the case before a particular judge.

“The stage of trial that we are at is for the defense to open their case. Bear in mind that the prosecution closed its case in June 2013, and the trial was stalled for three years.

” It is fair that the case should continue from where it stopped, as it is a part heard case,” Justice Okunnu ruled.

Ruling on Nwosu’s application for stay of proceedings, Justice Okunnu dismissed the application, adding that she found no merit in same.

“The application for stay of proceedings is hereby dismissed, and the defense should go ahead and open their defence,” the Judge ruled.

All former directors of the bank which includes: Nwosu, Dayo Famoroti, Agnes Ebubedike and Danjuma Ocholi are answering questions to a 26 count amended charge of stealing.

The accused persons had filed a no case submission before Justice Okunnu, but while dismissing the submission, Okunnu held that there was a nexus between the defendants and the theft charge.

Okunnu said the prosecution had alleged that the four defendants granted loans worth N20bn without the approval or consent of Finbank’s board of directors.

She also noted that the prosecution had alleged that the loans were disbursed to seven companies through a subsidiary of the bank – Springboard Investment Ltd – to purchase the bank’s shares.

The case has been adjourned till February 7, 2017, for the defense to open their case.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

21 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

25 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

31 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

35 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

55 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

17 hours 55 minutes ago
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

17 hours 59 minutes ago
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

23 hours 14 minutes ago
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

23 hours 17 minutes ago
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

23 hours 25 minutes ago
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

23 hours 29 minutes ago
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

23 hours 34 minutes ago
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

23 hours 39 minutes ago
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

23 hours 43 minutes ago
Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

23 hours 46 minutes ago
Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

23 hours 50 minutes ago
Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

23 hours 54 minutes ago
Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

02/02/2017 05:08:00
RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

02/02/2017 04:59:00
Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

02/02/2017 04:53:00
Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

01/02/2017 11:46:00
See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

01/02/2017 10:26:00
Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

01/02/2017 10:24:00
This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

01/02/2017 10:22:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 03/02/2017 06:10:00 2face Idibia: Femi Kuti not in support of singer's protest

2face Idibia: Femi Kuti not in support of singer's protest

Fela's eldest son, Femi Kuti has revealed he’s not in support of 2face Idibia’s nationwide protest planned for Monday, February 6, 2017. Femi while performing at

0 News 03/02/2017 06:14:00 Adekunle Gold, Simi, Falz: “No forget” video continues the musical triangle between three stars

Adekunle Gold, Simi, Falz: “No forget” video continues the musical triangle between three stars

What is wrong with ‘No forget’ video? What is the concept of something so disjointed that it feels like a work with very little in

0 News 03/02/2017 06:18:00 Nonso Amadi: 'Tonight' [Video]

Nonso Amadi: 'Tonight' [Video]

'); }else{

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/01/2017 04:57:00 Stick to your core mandates! FG issues FINAL warning to specialised universities

Stick to your core mandates! FG issues FINAL warning to specialised universities

- The federal government has directed that all specialised universities are to stick to their core mandates - The universities have been running programmes which have

0 Videos 12/01/2017 11:23:00 10 Crimes Caught on Google Street View

10 Crimes Caught on Google Street View

10 crazy Crimes Caught on Google Street View

0 Videos 19/01/2017 10:47:00 Woman twerking at funeral in South Africa

Woman twerking at funeral in South Africa

Woman twerking at funeral in South Africa

0 Videos 13/01/2017 11:19:00 Man Gets Stuck During The Act With Married Woman

Man Gets Stuck During The Act With Married Woman

A Kamba witchdoctor who is currently stationed in Kisii town has yet again helped nab an adulterous couple that was doing the act in one

0 Videos 28/01/2017 09:37:00 Watch video of a man who use his son for magic

Watch video of a man who use his son for magic

0 Videos 12/01/2017 07:27:00 Relief for Nigerians as NNPC resumes production of kerosene and diesel

Relief for Nigerians as NNPC resumes production of kerosene and diesel

- Three NNPC refineries in Nigeria have resumed production of diesel and kerosene - The refineries are in Warri, Port Harcourt and Kaduna Three refineries of Nigerian

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 30/01/2017 13:00:00 Nigeria: Igbos Should Talk About Presidency After Buhari- Okorocha

Nigeria: Igbos Should Talk About Presidency After Buhari- Okorocha

Imo state's governor Rochas Okorocha has advocated for an Igbo Presidency after the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari.He spoke after meeting with Vice President Yemi

0 News 01/02/2017 09:42:00 8 SHAMEFUL reasons Nigeria did make the list of the African countries to eradicate malaria by 2020

8 SHAMEFUL reasons Nigeria did make the list of the African countries to eradicate malaria by 2020

Lack of resources has been the biggest challenge for controlling malaria in Nigeria. Recently, the Africa Union (AU) has honoured eight countries, during its 28th Summit

0 News 27/01/2017 12:04:00 LIST of FG scholarship opportunities for Nigerians who want to study abroad (Must See)

LIST of FG scholarship opportunities for Nigerians who want to study abroad (Must See)

The 2017/2018 Bilateral Educational Agreement (BEA) Scholarship Awards for undergraduate and postgraduate students in Nigeria who wish to study abroad is now available. The schoalrship0 is

0 News 31/01/2017 08:26:00 Ruggedman Blasts Blackface - You Only Decided to Oppose Because Tuface is Involved

Ruggedman Blasts Blackface - You Only Decided to Oppose Because Tuface is Involved

Ruggedman has expressed disappointment over Blackface's criticism of Tuface Idibia's proposed anti-government protest.READ: Fans Kick as Blackface Tries to Educate 'illiterate' Tuface Idibia on Anti-Buhari

0 News 27/01/2017 10:44:00 Linda Ikeji: Blogger's sister to hold traditional wedding ceremony with Ogbonna Kanu

Linda Ikeji: Blogger's sister to hold traditional wedding ceremony with Ogbonna Kanu

Laura, 37, and Ogbonna also 37, will be joint in a traditional wedding ceremony in Owerri tomorrow, January 27, 2017. The ceremony comes shortly after the

0 News 01/02/2017 19:32:00 Hijab: Muslim women lament harassment

Hijab: Muslim women lament harassment

Sesan Olufowobi A coalition of Nigerian Muslim women groups under the aegis of Hijab Rights Advocacy Initiative on Wednesday said their constitutional rights were being infringed

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 18/05/2016 11:20:00 Mr Ibu in Child Dedication

Mr Ibu in Child Dedication

A young woman(chika ike)suffered alot with her kids due to the curse that was placed on her by her supposed husband(clem ohameze)one of her daughter

0 Movies 06/07/2016 12:51:00 Jackie Appiah Goes Mad

Jackie Appiah Goes Mad

Starring; Jackie Appiah

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:40:00 Lazy Men 2

Lazy Men 2

This Nigerian Nollywood Ghallywood Movie is a 2016 movie is about Omenka and his ways, he tries every way to make means meet but with

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:34:00 Regina On A Revenge Mission 2

Regina On A Revenge Mission 2

Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:03:00 LADY BIANCA

LADY BIANCA

Starring: Liz Benson

0 Movies 03/06/2016 13:36:00 My Sex Client

My Sex Client

Nollywood Wonder offers you this Latest Nigerian Movies 2016 Full Movie about A wife who is starved of sex, she started cheating on her husband