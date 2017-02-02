Lagos demolishes 100 structures in Mile 2 Estate

By Monsuru Olowoopejo
About 100 shops and other structures within Jakande Estate, Amuwo-Odofin, have been razed and hundreds of traders displaced when a demolition squad from the Lagos State Government stormed the estate, to restore sanity alleged sanity to the complex.
The demolition came three months after the State Government, which the Secretary of the Jakande Landlord Association, Mr. Toba Johnson, disclosed demolished 12,000 shops with About 20,000 traders displaced.
Sources said that the state government commenced the demolition exercise February 1st; over one week after the warning issued to the occupants of the structures had expired.
Vanguard gathered that the State Government through the ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development issued a 7-day ultimatum on January 19, 2017, to owners of structures erected on drainages and walkways within the estate to remove them.
The government argued that the structures were distorting the Estate Master Plan, and, should be removed to restore the original master plan of the estate drawn over 20 years ago.
Of the structures demolished by the government were shops and other structures used by residents for business activities along the popular Fatgbem- Durbar road axis.
It was learned that larger percent of the affected traders survive through the business activities carried out in the demolished shops.
One of the affected traders, Mrs. Rosemary Nwachukwu, told Vanguard that she received the notice on Monday and the government commenced demolition two days after.
Related Articles
2face Idibia: Femi Kuti not in support of singer's protest
Fela's eldest son, Femi Kuti has revealed he’s not in support of 2face Idibia’s nationwide protest planned for Monday, February 6, 2017. Femi while performing at
Adekunle Gold, Simi, Falz: “No forget” video continues the musical triangle between three stars
What is wrong with ‘No forget’ video? What is the concept of something so disjointed that it feels like a work with very little in
Nonso Amadi: 'Tonight' [Video]
'); }else{
Most Watched VideosView all posts
2017 budget, constitutional amendment top National Assembly agenda
- Nigeria's National Assembly has resumed sitting after the Christmas and New Year break for 2017 legislative business - The two National Assembly chambers have prioritised
“70% of Igbo do not listen to news, they do not read newspaper”
Honourable Obinna Nshirim, Imo state commissioner for information, tourism and political utilities, has said 70% of Ndigbo do not listen to news and do not
A 25-year-old-governor’s-aide gave hope to three prisoners (Photos)
The joy of three prisoners on Thursday, February 02, 2017 grew and their hope rose when Ovie Success Ossai, an aide of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa
What are Nigerian air force ranks?
What are Nigerian air force ranks? Do you want to serve in the military ranks? What do you know about military service in Nigeria? One of
Buhari speaks on joining military, religious killings
- President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the Nigerian military never took side in protecting the country's national security - Buhari said the military during his
Meet the 80-year-old Spiritual Healer Who Cures Blindness by Licking Patients’ Eyeballs (Photos+Video)
A really old woman has stunned many people with her incredible healing power which she employs in curing people’s poor eyesight. Hava Celebic, or ‘nana Hava’
Most Read NewsView all posts
Why We Cannot Pay Salaries – Niger LG Chairman
The Chairman of Chanchaga Local Government in Niger, Alhaji Yusuf Inuwa has said that the council has no enough money with which to pay the
Harrysong: Daddy Showkey moves to settle singer's conflict with Fivestar Music
Popular veteran Nigerian 'Galala' singer Daddy Showkey appears to have resolved the legal battle of Harrysong and Fivestar Music. The Ghetto singer shared an Instagram photo
Costa ‘not the nicest guy’ – Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he could never be friends with Diego Costa and that the Chelsea striker is “not the nicest guy’’ on the
In Nasarawa: Court orders arrest of 2 housewives
A Chief Magistrate’s Court siting in Masaka, Nasarawa State, on Thursday ordered the arrest of two housewives, Mama Wisdom and Mama Success, for refusing to
Fani-Kayode Hosts Fayose, Describe Him As A Lion [PHOTOS]
Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode and his Wife, Precious Chikwendu on Friday hosted Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti in Abuja.Femi Fani-Kayode wrote; 'Wonderful time with
Most Watched Movies
This Suffering Is Too Much
Starring; Mercy Johnson
Jezebel In Holy Land 2
They are daughters of Delilah seeking for who to destroy, stepping into the church to seek the down fall of pastors, they are into runs
A Cry For Help 2
A Cry For Help 2
Home Breaker
Vivian sleeps around with married men and unfortunately for her she always got cut by their wife.....is it that she is always unlucky or there
The Bitter Side Of Life
Mr Dan Okafor died in an accident on his way to the village. And because he did not leave a will behind, his brother and
Tension in the Palace
The Children of Chief Adam had to converge after the death of their father. Each with their different life style had to device a way
Post Your Comment below: >>