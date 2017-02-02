Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Kudirat Abiola’s murder: Al-Mustapha threatens to reveal secret letter

Using another man’s certificate, this fake lawyer practised for 10 years and won Supreme Court cases (photo)

Why only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Like Trump's America, Kuwait bans issuance of visas to 5 Islamic countries

Despite recession: See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Seun Egbegbe handcuffed as police release official statement (photos)

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

Lagos demolishes 100 structures in Mile 2 Estate

By Monsuru Olowoopejo
About 100 shops and other structures within Jakande Estate, Amuwo-Odofin, have been razed and hundreds of traders displaced when a demolition squad from the Lagos State Government stormed the estate, to restore sanity alleged sanity to the complex.

The demolition came three months after the State Government, which the Secretary of the Jakande Landlord Association, Mr. Toba Johnson, disclosed demolished 12,000 shops with About 20,000 traders displaced.

Sources said that the state government commenced the demolition exercise February 1st; over one week after the warning issued to the occupants of the structures had expired.

Vanguard gathered that the State Government through the ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development issued a 7-day ultimatum on January 19, 2017, to owners of structures erected on drainages and walkways within the estate to remove them.

The government argued that the structures were distorting the Estate Master Plan, and, should be removed to restore the original master plan of the estate drawn over 20 years ago.

Of the structures demolished by the government were shops and other structures used by residents for business activities along the popular Fatgbem- Durbar road axis.

It was learned that larger percent of the affected traders survive through the business activities carried out in the demolished shops.

One of the affected traders, Mrs. Rosemary Nwachukwu, told Vanguard that she received the notice on Monday and the government commenced demolition two days after.

