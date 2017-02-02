DPR seals 7 filling stations in Zamfara over hoarding

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00
Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

read more 02/02/2017 04:21:00
Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has

read more 02/02/2017 05:11:00


Worth Reading

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

Football star Neymar’s gorgeous ex is rumoured to have found a new love – a Turkish businessman who reportedly sells missiles.Model Soraja Vucelic is only

read more 03/02/2017 06:58:00
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

The Enugu State Police Command has confirmed the death of a pregnant woman and her son after a kerosene explosion in Ngenevu axis of Coal

read more 03/02/2017 06:54:00
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

A horrific accident happened yesterday evening along Azikiwe Road by Finbarrs Junction Umuahia, Abia State -involving Abia State Environmental Protection Agency(ASEPA) truck which killed a

read more 03/02/2017 06:48:00
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

A Brazilian pensioner has defied doctors to become the oldest person to get engaged at the age of 106. Valdemira Rodrigues de Oliveira said yes

read more 03/02/2017 06:44:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

DPR seals 7 filling stations in Zamfara over hoarding

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed up seven filling stations in Gusau, Zamfara for hoarding and selling petrol above the official pump price of N145 per litre.

The acting Operation Controller in charge of Kaduna Zonal Office of DPR, Alhaji Abdullahi Abawa, made this known to newsmen in Gusau on Friday after he inspected some filling stations.

“We observe that most of the filling stations are running away from the law, most of them are involved in hoarding, selling of fuel above approved pump price and under dispensation.

“We will make sure that we put marketers in check because the consuming public are suffering and DPR will not continue to allow some unlawful marketers to make things difficult for the people.

However, the controller directed the sealed filling stations’ owners to report at the DPR zonal office in Kaduna for more explanation on their actions.

He urged marketers in the state to shun sharp practices and to follow the rules and regulations guiding their businesses.

Abawa advised the public and newsmen to always draw the attention of the DPR to the marketers’ wrong doings.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some filling stations in the state are selling petrol between N150 and N170 per litre as against the official price of N145.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

20 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

24 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

30 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

34 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

54 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

17 hours 54 minutes ago
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

17 hours 58 minutes ago
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

23 hours 13 minutes ago
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

23 hours 16 minutes ago
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

23 hours 24 minutes ago
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

23 hours 28 minutes ago
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

23 hours 33 minutes ago
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

23 hours 38 minutes ago
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

23 hours 42 minutes ago
Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

23 hours 45 minutes ago
Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

23 hours 49 minutes ago
Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

23 hours 53 minutes ago
Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

02/02/2017 05:08:00
RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

02/02/2017 04:59:00
Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

02/02/2017 04:53:00
Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

01/02/2017 11:46:00
See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

01/02/2017 10:26:00
Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

01/02/2017 10:24:00
This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

01/02/2017 10:22:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 03/02/2017 06:10:00 2face Idibia: Femi Kuti not in support of singer's protest

2face Idibia: Femi Kuti not in support of singer's protest

Fela's eldest son, Femi Kuti has revealed he’s not in support of 2face Idibia’s nationwide protest planned for Monday, February 6, 2017. Femi while performing at

0 News 03/02/2017 06:14:00 Adekunle Gold, Simi, Falz: “No forget” video continues the musical triangle between three stars

Adekunle Gold, Simi, Falz: “No forget” video continues the musical triangle between three stars

What is wrong with ‘No forget’ video? What is the concept of something so disjointed that it feels like a work with very little in

0 News 03/02/2017 06:18:00 Nonso Amadi: 'Tonight' [Video]

Nonso Amadi: 'Tonight' [Video]

'); }else{

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 01/02/2017 11:13:00 Gunmen kill 5 UN workers in Nigeria-Cameroun border

Gunmen kill 5 UN workers in Nigeria-Cameroun border

A report by Reuters indicates an armed group has attacked a United Nations technical team working along the border between Nigeria and Cameroon. Aid workers in

0 Videos 19/01/2017 09:06:00 Police issues stern warning to IPOB ahead of Trump's solidarity rally

Police issues stern warning to IPOB ahead of Trump's solidarity rally

- The police has warned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) not to disrupt the peace in Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The police said the

0 Videos 23/01/2017 02:21:00 Mexican man with world's largest penis aims for porn career in United States

Mexican man with world's largest penis aims for porn career in United States

Roberto Esquivel Cabrera from Saltillo, Mexico, has the longest p*nis in the world, with a member measuring a mammoth 18.9 inches, making Jonah Falcon’s famed

0 Videos 12/01/2017 09:35:00 Nigerian Army Raises Battalion To Remove Jammeh If...

Nigerian Army Raises Battalion To Remove Jammeh If...

The Nigerian Army has raised an army battalion that would be deployed in troubled Gambia to forcefully remove President Yahya Jammeh from power if he

0 Videos 05/01/2017 05:50:00 Under Buhari, 2,000 Igbo youths have been killed by Nigerian army - NGO

Under Buhari, 2,000 Igbo youths have been killed by Nigerian army - NGO

- An NGO has claimed that about 2,000 igbo youths have been killed by the Nigerian army - The group claimed the killings were done under

0 Videos 31/01/2017 03:36:00 You will be JEALOUS when you see the number of private jets parked at Lagos airport (photos, video)

You will be JEALOUS when you see the number of private jets parked at Lagos airport (photos, video)

While some Nigerians are lamenting over the economic hardship in the country, some others are acquiring private jets and other luxury cars. The number of private

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 01/02/2017 17:54:00 AFCON 2017: El Hadary takes Egypt into Cup of Nations final

AFCON 2017: El Hadary takes Egypt into Cup of Nations final

Veteran goalkeeper Essam El Hadary's save from Bertrand Traore's spot-kick allowed Egypt to beat Burkina Faso 4-3 on penalties on Wednesday as they secured their

0 News 27/01/2017 12:08:00 NDDC operating like a political party – Wike

NDDC operating like a political party – Wike

Chukwudi Akasike, Port Harcourt RIVERS State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has called on the Niger Delta Development Commission to shun partisan politics and focus on the

0 News 02/02/2017 10:45:00 Onome Ebi: Super Falcons star is now represented by Temple Management Company

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons star is now represented by Temple Management Company

Super Falcons star Onome Ebi is now being represented by Lagos management firm, Temple Management Company (TMC). Onome was part of the Super Falcons team that

0 News 02/02/2017 23:13:00 A little known part of Amazon is growing fast — and directly competes with Google and Facebook (AMZN)

A little known part of Amazon is growing fast — and directly competes with Google and Facebook (AMZN)

According to Amazon's latest earnings, the "other" revenue from its North America business — believed to be mostly comprised of its online advertising sales —

0 News 28/01/2017 18:12:00 Okorocha places N5m bounty on attackers Owerri High Court

Okorocha places N5m bounty on attackers Owerri High Court

By Chidi NkwoparaLawyers, litigants and judges in Owerri, Imo State capital will not forget Friday, January 27, 2017 in a hurry. It is a day

0 News 28/01/2017 05:54:00 Harrysong:

Harrysong: "How singer broke his contract and why we are suing him' - Five Star Music

Five Star Music has released an official statement regarding the arrest and prosecution of Harrysong. The pop singer was yesterday reportedly arrested by the Police, after

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 24/08/2016 12:32:00 Book Of Haragon 2

Book Of Haragon 2

The solution to the deadly spiritual torment upon the land lies in the missing book of haragon. Will the book ever be retrieved? Find out...

0 Movies 19/04/2016 08:11:00 Test of Kindness

Test of Kindness

Now showing on Nollywoodpicturestv is this magnificent romance that plays on every emotion,  Starring Chiwetalu Agu, Bob Manuel Udokwu,Chiege Alisigwe, Charles okafor.

0 Movies 03/06/2016 13:11:00 Marriage Counsellor

Marriage Counsellor

An interesting Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies / African Movies. Left with her parents wealth, she marries Chuks who happens to be a spam,

0 Movies 03/06/2016 13:20:00 Death In The Pot

Death In The Pot

JESUS IS ALIVE!!! Revelation 3:20 Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come

0 Movies 11/01/2017 12:30:00 Gods Chosen Child

Gods Chosen Child

0 Movies 13/06/2016 11:00:00 Uncomfortable Truth

Uncomfortable Truth

"Uncomfortable Truth" is Sequel (Continuation) of "Another Painted Lies".Hell bent on having a male child, Bobby impregnated Maya but unknown to him what he thought