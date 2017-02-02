DPR accuses Agip of being responsible for 2418 oil spills

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Kudirat Abiola's murder: Al-Mustapha threatens to reveal secret letter

Kudirat Abiola’s murder: Al-Mustapha threatens to reveal secret letter

- The former CSO to late Gen Sani Abacha, Major Al-Mustapha, alleges that charges have been sponsored against him in a bid to nail him -

read more 03/02/2017 04:12:00
Using another man's certificate, this fake lawyer practised for 10 years and won Supreme Court cases (photo)

Using another man’s certificate, this fake lawyer practised for 10 years and won Supreme Court cases (photo)

- Peter Itokpa Adogun practised as a lawyer in Ilorin, Kwara state for 10 years before he was arrested by the police - He allegedly deceived

read more 03/02/2017 04:42:00
Why only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Why only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
Like Trump's America, Kuwait bans issuance of visas to 5 Islamic countries

Like Trump's America, Kuwait bans issuance of visas to 5 Islamic countries

Following the ban placed by President Trump on the nationals of countries with Muslims that he sees as potential threat to the lives and safety

read more 03/02/2017 04:55:00
Despite recession: See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite recession: See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
Seun Egbegbe handcuffed as police release official statement (photos)

Seun Egbegbe handcuffed as police release official statement (photos)

On Thursday, February 2, Nollywood filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe was arrested for trying to swindle an unsuspecting bureau de change operator off N10 million.Seun as reported

read more 03/02/2017 05:34:00


"Neymar's Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish 'Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

Football star Neymar’s gorgeous ex is rumoured to have found a new love – a Turkish businessman who reportedly sells missiles.Model Soraja Vucelic is only

read more 03/02/2017 06:58:00
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

The Enugu State Police Command has confirmed the death of a pregnant woman and her son after a kerosene explosion in Ngenevu axis of Coal

read more 03/02/2017 06:54:00
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

A horrific accident happened yesterday evening along Azikiwe Road by Finbarrs Junction Umuahia, Abia State -involving Abia State Environmental Protection Agency(ASEPA) truck which killed a

read more 03/02/2017 06:48:00
'World's Oldest Fiancee',106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

A Brazilian pensioner has defied doctors to become the oldest person to get engaged at the age of 106. Valdemira Rodrigues de Oliveira said yes

read more 03/02/2017 06:44:00

Home | News |

DPR accuses Agip of being responsible for 2418 oil spills

By Emman Ovuakporie and Johnbosco Agbakwuru
ABUJA – THE Directorate of Petroleum Resources, DPR, yesterday at an investigative hearing at the House of Representatives accused the Nigeria Agip Oil Company, NAOC, of being responsible for 2418 spills in the Niger Delta region in the last six years.

A Director, Petroleum Resources at the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Mordecai Ladan, also blamed NAOC for the Azuzuama, Bayelsa State pipeline fire incident that claimed the lives of about 14 people including officials from NOSDRA, Bayelsa Ministry of Environment, NAOC and the contractor to NAOC on 9th July 2015.

Speaking at the Nasiru Garo-led Ad-hoc Committee on the activities of the Joint Task Force and the Nigeria Agip Oil Company in the Niger Delta, Ladan who was represented by Musa Zagi, said that most of the spills were as a result of sabotage.

According to him, “Several spills arising from operations of NAOC have occurred in the snigger Delta. In the last six years (2010 to 2016), a total of 2418 spill incidents have occurred ( 2010 -10 spills, 2011- 10 spills, 2012 -575spills. 2014- 788 spills, 2015 – 498 spills and 2016-332 spills with the highest number in 2014 (788).

“Most of the spills in 2012 to 2016 are attributed to sabotage due to the agitations in Niger Delta and given that the locations of most NAOC’s operational areas are on land and swamp.”

But Agip in a document sent to the Committee and signed by Mr. Paolo Carrievale, General Manager, District, denied being at fault in the fire incident.

He said, “During the process of inspection/ repair of the section of the 10th Cough Creek/Tebidaba Pipeline, fire was ignited at some distance from the work area by an unknown third party.

“The fire spread to the work area and engulfed the Inspection/ repair team, leading to the death of 14 persons. Including some members of the team.”

He said where the team was working was vandalized by the activities of suspected oil thieves, “who had illegally installed a valve on the pipeline for the purpose of stealing oil from the pipeline.”

In his address, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, condemned the activities of economic saboteurs in the oil producing communities across the Niger Delta region.

Dogara expressed regrets over the death of 14 people in Azuzuama community in Bayelsa state.

The Speaker who was represented by the Deputy Minority leader, Chukwuma Onyema said the Joint Task Force was set up by the Federal Government as a stop gap measure to check the above breakdown of law and order in the Niger Delta area mainly due to the dramatic rise of militancy in the Niger Delta area.

Dogara said: “Illegal refineries are a spill-over of the activities of militancy in the Niger Delta Area allegedly due to joblessness, poverty and hunger. Illegal oil refineries in Nigeria thrive on illegal oil bunkering, stolen crude oil, and vandalism of oil pipelines and other installations.

“Without a doubt, these illegal oil operations are reprehensible and should not be condoned for a number of reasons: Firstly, it is improper for citizens to destroy oil installations in their bid to steal crude oil as
feedstock for illegal refineries.

“Secondly, it is most inappropriate for anybody, Nigerians or foreigners, to steal crude oil belonging to the Nigerian State with impunity.

“Thirdly, there are serious environmental issues involved, regardless of whether they dump the residue from the crude oil distillation process into the river or simply incinerate it.”

Chairman of the Committee Nasiru Garo stated that the committee members conducted on the stop assessment of the affected Niger Delta area between 25th and 28th of September, 2015.

He said, “This visit afforded members of the committee first hand information on extent of environmental degradation of the Niger Delta area due to the activities of the illegal refineries operators as well as oil spillages that have been happening in the Niger delta area with very adverse effect on the ecosystem and aquatic life.

“The committee also visited NAOC facility to assess the integrity of their equipment as mandated.”

"Neymar's Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish 'Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos
21 minutes ago

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

21 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....
25 minutes ago

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

25 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos
31 minutes ago

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

31 minutes ago
'World's Oldest Fiancee',106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos
35 minutes ago

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

35 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos
55 minutes ago

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

55 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...
17 hours 55 minutes ago

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

17 hours 55 minutes ago
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos
17 hours 59 minutes ago

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

17 hours 59 minutes ago
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..
23 hours 14 minutes ago

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

23 hours 14 minutes ago
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn
23 hours 17 minutes ago

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

23 hours 17 minutes ago
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

23 hours 25 minutes ago
For Beginners: The Good Girl's Guide to Rough S3x (18+)
23 hours 29 minutes ago

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

23 hours 29 minutes ago
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?
23 hours 34 minutes ago

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

23 hours 34 minutes ago
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos
23 hours 39 minutes ago

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

23 hours 39 minutes ago
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos
23 hours 43 minutes ago

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

23 hours 43 minutes ago
Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos
23 hours 46 minutes ago

Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

23 hours 46 minutes ago
Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video
23 hours 50 minutes ago

Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

23 hours 50 minutes ago
Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos
23 hours 54 minutes ago

Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

23 hours 54 minutes ago
Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano
02/02/2017 05:08:00

Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

02/02/2017 05:08:00
RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016
02/02/2017 04:59:00

RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

02/02/2017 04:59:00
Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison
02/02/2017 04:53:00

Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

02/02/2017 04:53:00
Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos
01/02/2017 11:46:00

Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

01/02/2017 11:46:00
See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn't Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair
01/02/2017 10:26:00

See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

01/02/2017 10:26:00
Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the 'Lucrative' Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies
01/02/2017 10:24:00

Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

01/02/2017 10:24:00
This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!
01/02/2017 10:22:00

This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

01/02/2017 10:22:00

About the Author:

2face Idibia: Femi Kuti not in support of singer's protest

2face Idibia: Femi Kuti not in support of singer's protest

Fela's eldest son, Femi Kuti has revealed he’s not in support of 2face Idibia’s nationwide protest planned for Monday, February 6, 2017. Femi while performing at

Adekunle Gold, Simi, Falz: "No forget" video continues the musical triangle between three stars

Adekunle Gold, Simi, Falz: “No forget” video continues the musical triangle between three stars

What is wrong with ‘No forget’ video? What is the concept of something so disjointed that it feels like a work with very little in

Nonso Amadi: 'Tonight' [Video]

Nonso Amadi: 'Tonight' [Video]

'); }else{

Foreign reserve now N28.9 billion, CBN warns FG against reckless spending

Foreign reserve now N28.9 billion, CBN warns FG against reckless spending

- Nigeria’s foreign reserve has risen to $28.9 billion - Central Bank of Nigeria warned that the federal government need to avoid reckless spending to improve

Protesters occupy House of Assembly over herdsmen attacks

Protesters occupy House of Assembly over herdsmen attacks

- Victims of herdsmen attacks in Benue state have urged the state House of Assembly to pass the open grazing prohibition bill - The bill was

Americans pay attention as President Obama delivers a farewell speech

Americans pay attention as President Obama delivers a farewell speech

The United States President Barack Obama has said goodbye after spending eight years in office. He delivered his farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago

NAF carry out 43 missions, spend impressive N28.5m on jet fuel per week in BH operations

NAF carry out 43 missions, spend impressive N28.5m on jet fuel per week in BH operations

- The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) says it has spent about N28.5 million to deploy its fighter jets to various Boko Haram locations in the

Mastermind of October 1 bombing allegedly in solitary confinement

Mastermind of October 1 bombing allegedly in solitary confinement

- Charles Okah, the mastermind of the 2010 Independence Day Bombing is said to have been in solitary confinement - The suspect, SaharaReporters said has been

Fayose's aides in court for stealing $50,000

Fayose's aides in court for stealing $50,000

- Ekiti state police have arraigned two aides of Governor Ayo Fayose and one other person for allegedly stealing - The alleged stolen money is $50,000

Photo of reverend father in church with rifle goes viral

Photo of reverend father in church with rifle goes viral

Bayo Akinloye A photo depicting a clergyman dressed in a purple-and-white cassock with a rifle cradled in his arms has gone viral. The photo was apparently taken

Exporters commend FG on cocoa revival

Exporters commend FG on cocoa revival

The Cocoa Exporters Association of Nigeria has commended the Federal Government for repositioning and reviving the nation’s cocoa industry. The association also lauded the Federal Government

Pharrell Williams and wife Helen welcome triplets

Pharrell Williams and wife Helen welcome triplets

Pharrell Williams and wife, Helen Laschanh welcomed triplets earlier in January.According to Vanity Fair, Williams’s rep declined to provide the babies’ names or sexes, but

Beyonce takes over internet with twins news

Beyonce takes over internet with twins news

Beyonce is pregnant — and this time, she’s expecting twins with her husband, rap mogul Jay Z. The pop superstar — who already has a five-year-old

Grass-cutting scandal: Senate panel writes CBN, demands SGF firms' BVNs

Grass-cutting scandal: Senate panel writes CBN, demands SGF firms’ BVNs

• Committee to summon contractors for questioning Fidelis Soriwei and Leke Baiyewu, Abuja The Senate has requested for the Bank Verification Numbers of some companies linked to

Premier League clubs record transfer window profit of $215m in January

Premier League clubs record transfer window profit of $215m in January

Premier League clubs have recorded a transfer window profit of $215 million for the first time, regardless of spending reaching a six-year January high. Southampton and

Mr Ibu in Child Dedication 3

Mr Ibu in Child Dedication 3

A young woman(Chika Ike)suffered alot with her kids due to the curse that was placed on her by her supposed husband(clem ohameze)one of her daughter

My Woman Was Taken From Me

My Woman Was Taken From Me

A thrilling Latest African Nigerian Nollywood Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies you will love.. Story: A Script writer,it happens that what ever he pens dowm nature

Seductive Electrician

Seductive Electrician

This movie is such an intriguing one as a handsome, sex appealing looking young electrician who gets down with every woman he sees in the

Blind Lovers

Blind Lovers

About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then

LADY BIANCA

LADY BIANCA

Starring: Liz Benson

Jealous War

Jealous War

A woman gives birth to a set of twins and died but the babies were seperated at birth.years later one of them becomes a robber