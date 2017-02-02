Senate Introduces New Procedure for Appointment of Nigeria Customs Bosses

The Nigerian Senate has begun the process of amending the Nigeria Customs Service Act as regards the appointment of a Comptroller General for the agency.
Chairman of the Senate Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff, Senator Hope Uzodinma (PDP, Imo) made the announcement in a meeting with five ex Comptroller-Generals of the service.
The agreement is that no outsider should be appointed as Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs.
Uzodinma said a Customs Commission will be established to replace the board of the NCS. The commission when established would be headed by a retired Customs CG.
“The commission would monitor the NCS activities and replace the board of the NCS. The appointment of an outsider to head the NCS has derailed the country’s revenue generation,” he said.
The five former CGs at the meeting are Bello Haliru, Jacob Gyang Buba (Gbong Gwon Jos), Nwadialo Benard-Shaw, A. Mustapha and A Kajoli.
“The present boss of the NCS should be called Sole Administrator and not Comptroller-General. Critical changes needed to be done on the service to strengthen it,” Haliru added.
