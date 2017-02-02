LoftyInc Announces $25m Afropreneur Fund II to Boost African Startups

LoftyInc Capital Management and its partners have announced a new $25m Afropeneur Fund II which aims to boosts startups in the African ecosystem.
The Afropreneur Fund focuses on early stage Africa-facing enterprises that use technology to create social impact and find solutions to big problems facing the society.
The primary goal of the LoftyInc Afropreneur Fund is to capitalise on the strengths of its ground game in Sub-Sahara Africa to identify, support and drive the growth of next generation of ‘frontier market unicorns’ while leveraging these investments for social impact and contributing as much to social change.
“Afropreneur Fund 1 is a closed fund, that immediately provides our portfolio a source of critical follow-on funding in their critical phase of growth, while powering innovation across critical social impact sectors including financial integration, bridging the digital divide and underemployment gaps, housing and literacy among many others,” LoftyInc said in a statement.
LoftyInc has a sizeable contribution in the creation of Andela, Wennovation, Hutbay, OTGPlaya, Nerve Mobiel Ltd, Fuelmetrics and so on.
Related Articles
2face Idibia: Femi Kuti not in support of singer's protest
Fela's eldest son, Femi Kuti has revealed he’s not in support of 2face Idibia’s nationwide protest planned for Monday, February 6, 2017. Femi while performing at
Adekunle Gold, Simi, Falz: “No forget” video continues the musical triangle between three stars
What is wrong with ‘No forget’ video? What is the concept of something so disjointed that it feels like a work with very little in
Nonso Amadi: 'Tonight' [Video]
'); }else{
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Fuel subsidy fraud suspect Opeyemi Ajuyah dies
- A fuel subsidy suspect, Opeyemi Ajuyah, who was facing an eight-count amended charge before an Ikeja High Court over allegation of N1.1 billion fuel
Agatu community lost 3,920 to herdsmen attacks in four year- Inalegwu
- 3, 920 persons have lost their lives in the bloody crises between Agatu farmers and Fulani herdsmen in Agatu local government area of Benue
How former Air Force chief allegedly laundered N21billion belonging to NAF - EFCC witness
- The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed how former chief of air staff Adesola Amosu allegedly laundered N21billion - The case was brought
Probe of govt officials: Buhari, AGF hold closed-door meeting
The report on allegations of fraud against some top government officials by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) is ready, Daily Trust
Nigeria to be self-sufficient in petroleum products production
- Nigeria may be on the path to becoming self-sufficient in the production of petroleum products - The federal government expects to increase the country’s refining
NNPC Produces 4.6m Litres of Kerosene, 7.7m Litres of diesel
- Earlier this year, there was report that 3 Nigerian refineries have resumed production of Automative Gas oil (AGO) and Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) - The
Most Read NewsView all posts
SAG Awards 2017: See stunning silhouettes on Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington, more on the red carpet
Kerry Washington, Taraji P Henson, Tracee Ellis Ross and more turned heads at The SAG awards held on sunday 29th January 2017. play Taraji P Henson at
Anambra: Our continuity plan was scuttled – Obaze
By Vincent Ujumadu IMMEDIATE past Secretary to the Anambra State Government and a former diplomat, Mr Osaloka Obaze recently indicated his intention to contest for the
REVEALED: 9 effective ways of catching your cheating partner
Being in an abusive relationship is not the only thing that saps one of strength and happiness. Having a partner who is insensitive to your
We spent bailout funds wisely, Ugwuanyi tells Senate
By Dennis Agbo ENUGU—Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has told the Nigeria Senate that the state judiciously utilized the N4.207 billion bailout fund his administration
Keke Palmer steps out in crop top and shows off her long legs (WATCH)
[embedded content] Check Her out.. search feed search feed
President Trump Stands Firm On Divisive Immigration Policy
President Donald Trump has remained firm on the implementation of an executive order which temporarily bans all refugees and people from seven mainly Muslim countries
Most Watched Movies
Seductive Electrician
This movie is such an intriguing one as a handsome, sex appealing looking young electrician who gets down with every woman he sees in the
Game Of Romance 2
Jim swore to marry a rich lady no matter what,in the quest of realizing his dreams he hurts several women,later he met Charlene who possessed
A Cry For Help 2
A Cry For Help 2
Hour of Grace 2
Hour of Grace 2
Queen Of The World 2
Tony sold his wife’s soul to the devil to become rich and when the need for them to have children came, it was discovered that
My Son Will Never Marry You 3
Dora helped to establish Ben and they were planning to get married but Ben's mum swore over her dead body just because Dora is a
Post Your Comment below: >>