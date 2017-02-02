Nigeria's Konga on its Way to Profitability - Kinnevik

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

Football star Neymar’s gorgeous ex is rumoured to have found a new love – a Turkish businessman who reportedly sells missiles.Model Soraja Vucelic is only

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

The Enugu State Police Command has confirmed the death of a pregnant woman and her son after a kerosene explosion in Ngenevu axis of Coal

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

A horrific accident happened yesterday evening along Azikiwe Road by Finbarrs Junction Umuahia, Abia State -involving Abia State Environmental Protection Agency(ASEPA) truck which killed a

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

A Brazilian pensioner has defied doctors to become the oldest person to get engaged at the age of 106. Valdemira Rodrigues de Oliveira said yes

Home | News |

Nigeria's Konga on its Way to Profitability - Kinnevik

Swedish investment firm, Kinnevik AB has proclaimed that Nigerian e-commerce giant, Konga, is on its way to profitability.

In its interim report for the first 3 quarters of the year 2016, Kinnevik said Konga's active customers per end of August increased by 5% compared to last year, as "the firm focused on improving operational efficiency.

This is a considerable deviation from the previous report in which Kinnevik literally threw Konga and it's valuation under the bus, causing major headaches across the entire ecosystem.

In the 2016 interim report, Kinnevik said "the shift to a marketplace model is progressing successfully, with a substantial growth in marketplace GMV versus previous year.

"Konga is progressing well on its path to profitability and reached break-even before overhead costs for the first time in September 2016

Founded in 2012, Konga is one of the largest general merchandise marketplaces in Nigeria and ranks as one of the top 15 websites in the west African nation.

