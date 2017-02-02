Why I Converted To Islam - Priest

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00
Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

read more 02/02/2017 04:21:00
Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has

read more 02/02/2017 05:11:00


Worth Reading

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

Football star Neymar’s gorgeous ex is rumoured to have found a new love – a Turkish businessman who reportedly sells missiles.Model Soraja Vucelic is only

read more 03/02/2017 06:58:00
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

The Enugu State Police Command has confirmed the death of a pregnant woman and her son after a kerosene explosion in Ngenevu axis of Coal

read more 03/02/2017 06:54:00
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

A horrific accident happened yesterday evening along Azikiwe Road by Finbarrs Junction Umuahia, Abia State -involving Abia State Environmental Protection Agency(ASEPA) truck which killed a

read more 03/02/2017 06:48:00
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

A Brazilian pensioner has defied doctors to become the oldest person to get engaged at the age of 106. Valdemira Rodrigues de Oliveira said yes

read more 03/02/2017 06:44:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Why I Converted To Islam - Priest

A supposed Priest has come out to state why he converted to Islam. This was revealed in a publication on Islam.net

He wrote:
-------
Teaching about Islam taught me many things. I enjoyed being a priest helping the people for some years. However, deep inside I was not happy and I felt that there was something not right. Fortunately, and it is God’s will, some events and coincidences in my life led me to Islam.

I used to think of Egypt as a country of Pyramids, camels, sand and palm trees. I actually took a charter flight to Hurghada.

Shocked to find it similar to some European beaches, I took the first bus to Cairo where I spent the most wonderful week in my life.

This was my first introduction to Muslims and Islam. I noticed how Egyptians are such gentle, sweet people, but also very strong.

Like all Britons, my knowledge about Muslims up to that time didn’t exceed what I heard from the TV about suicide bombers and fighters, which gave the impression that Islam is a religion of troubles. However, getting into Cairo I discovered how beautiful this religion is.

Very simple people selling goods on the street would abandon their trade and direct their face to Allah and pray the moment they heard the call to prayer from the mosque. They have a strong faith in the presence and will of Allah. They pray, fast, help the needy and dream to have a trip to Makkah with the hope of living in heaven in the hereafter.

On my return I resumed my old job of teaching religion. The only compulsory subject in British education is Religious Studies. I was teaching about Christianity, Islam, Judaism, Buddhism and others. So everyday I had to read about these religions to be able to teach my lessons to the students, many of whom were Arab Muslim refugees. In other words, teaching about Islam taught me many things.

Unlike many troublesome teenagers, these students set a good example of what a Muslim could be. They were polite and kind. So a friendship developed between us and they asked if they could use my classroom for prayers during the fasting month of Ramadan.

Luckily, my room was the only one with a carpet. So I got accustomed to sitting at the back, watching them praying for a month. I sought to encourage them by fasting during Ramadan with them, even though I wasn’t yet a Muslim.

Once while reciting a translation of the holy Quran in class I reached the verse:

{And when they hear what has been revealed to the Messenger, you see their eyes overflowing with tears because of what they have recognized of the truth.} (Quran 5:83)

To my surprise, I felt tears welling up in my eyes and I tried hard to hide it from the students.

The following day, I was taking the underground and noticed how terrified the people were. I was also afraid of the repetition of such acts in Britain. At the time, the Western people started fearing this religion they blamed for terrorism.

However, my previous experience with Muslims took me to a different direction. I started wondering ‘Why Islam? Why do we blame Islam as a religion for the action of terrorists who happened to be Muslims, when no-one accused Christianity of terrorism when some Christians have acted the same way?

One day I headed to the biggest Mosque in London, to hear more about this religion. Getting into London Central Mosque, there was Yusuf Islam, the former pop singer, sitting in a circle talking to some people about Islam. After a while, I found myself asking him” ‘What do you actually do to become a Muslim?’

upload_2017-2-3_11-37-36.png

He answered that a Muslim should believe in one God, pray five times a day and fast during Ramadan. I interrupted him saying that I believed all this and had even fasted during Ramadan.

So he asked:

‘What are you waiting for? What is holding you back?’ I said: ‘No, I don’t intend to convert.’

At that moment the call to prayer was made and everyone got ready and stood in lines to pray.

I sat at the back, and I cried and cried. Then I said to myself: ‘Who am I trying to fool?’

After they ended their prayers, I headed to Yusuf Islam, asking him to teach me the words by which I announce my conversion.

After explaining its meanings to me in English, I recited after him in Arabic that there is no God but Allah and that Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah, I couldn’t hold back my tears.

--------
Source:
- aboutislam.net

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

20 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

24 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

30 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

34 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

54 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

17 hours 54 minutes ago
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

17 hours 58 minutes ago
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

23 hours 13 minutes ago
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

23 hours 16 minutes ago
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

23 hours 24 minutes ago
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

23 hours 28 minutes ago
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

23 hours 33 minutes ago
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

23 hours 38 minutes ago
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

23 hours 42 minutes ago
Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

23 hours 45 minutes ago
Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

23 hours 49 minutes ago
Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

23 hours 53 minutes ago
Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

02/02/2017 05:08:00
RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

02/02/2017 04:59:00
Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

02/02/2017 04:53:00
Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

01/02/2017 11:46:00
See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

01/02/2017 10:26:00
Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

01/02/2017 10:24:00
This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

01/02/2017 10:22:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 03/02/2017 06:10:00 2face Idibia: Femi Kuti not in support of singer's protest

2face Idibia: Femi Kuti not in support of singer's protest

Fela's eldest son, Femi Kuti has revealed he’s not in support of 2face Idibia’s nationwide protest planned for Monday, February 6, 2017. Femi while performing at

0 News 03/02/2017 06:14:00 Adekunle Gold, Simi, Falz: “No forget” video continues the musical triangle between three stars

Adekunle Gold, Simi, Falz: “No forget” video continues the musical triangle between three stars

What is wrong with ‘No forget’ video? What is the concept of something so disjointed that it feels like a work with very little in

0 News 03/02/2017 06:18:00 Nonso Amadi: 'Tonight' [Video]

Nonso Amadi: 'Tonight' [Video]

'); }else{

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 24/01/2017 06:05:00 Muslim women hail Army for routing out Boko Haram

Muslim women hail Army for routing out Boko Haram

- A Muslim women organisation has commended the Nigerian Army for crushing the Boko Haram - The group urged the federal government to find a lasting

0 Videos 12/01/2017 03:43:00 Religious war! Southern Kaduna killings: CAN blasts Council of Imams

Religious war! Southern Kaduna killings: CAN blasts Council of Imams

- The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has replied the council of Imams and Ulama in kaduna state after the later asked for their president

0 Videos 13/01/2017 11:19:00 Man Gets Stuck During The Act With Married Woman

Man Gets Stuck During The Act With Married Woman

A Kamba witchdoctor who is currently stationed in Kisii town has yet again helped nab an adulterous couple that was doing the act in one

0 Videos 03/02/2017 01:14:00 A 25-year-old-governor’s-aide gave hope to three prisoners (Photos)

A 25-year-old-governor’s-aide gave hope to three prisoners (Photos)

The joy of three prisoners on Thursday, February 02, 2017 grew and their hope rose when Ovie Success Ossai, an aide of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

0 Videos 07/01/2017 03:14:00 FG Seizes N35Billion From Ex-Oil Minister Diezani Alison Madueke

FG Seizes N35Billion From Ex-Oil Minister Diezani Alison Madueke

Ex-Petroleum Madam Diezani Madueke yesterday forfeited $153.3million to the Federal Government of Nigeria. This was sequel to an order by a Federal High Court in Lagos. The

0 Videos 20/01/2017 05:40:00 IPOB gets VIP slot at Trump's inauguration

IPOB gets VIP slot at Trump's inauguration

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has announced the invitation of one of its members to the inauguration of the President-elect of the United States

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 30/01/2017 09:00:00 My wife became depressed when MMM froze accounts — Husband of woman that committed suicide in Benue

My wife became depressed when MMM froze accounts — Husband of woman that committed suicide in Benue

Makurdi, the Benue State capital, was thrown into mourning last Friday after the discovery of a lifeless body of a mother of two said to

0 News 31/01/2017 07:41:00 FG, states shares N426 billion in December (See some states allocations)

FG, states shares N426 billion in December (See some states allocations)

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has said the sum of N426.88bn was disbursed to the three tiers of government in December 2016. President Muhammadu Buhari The

0 News 27/01/2017 08:28:00 Just in: Melaye attacks Gov Bello’s administration

Just in: Melaye attacks Gov Bello’s administration

Senator Dino Melaye has described the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello as one that has brought so much hardship to the people of Kogi state.Senator

0 News 01/02/2017 14:53:00 Recap: Mabaka says Biafra agitation should be spear-headed by elites, not children

Recap: Mabaka says Biafra agitation should be spear-headed by elites, not children

By Anthony Ogbonna Musing on the video clip that shows Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry Enugu comment on the Biafra agitation, the fiery

0 News 31/01/2017 15:18:00 Violent protest erupts as traditional ruler shoots resident to death in Ekiti state

Violent protest erupts as traditional ruler shoots resident to death in Ekiti state

- A traditional ruler in Ekiti has reportedly killed one of the community members - The fracas was a result of a dispute over land - The

0 News 29/01/2017 05:46:00 In Russia: Crimean Tatar lawyer held over 'extremist propaganda'

In Russia: Crimean Tatar lawyer held over 'extremist propaganda'

Russian authorities in annexed Crimea on Thursday detained a Tatar lawyer for allegedly spreading "extremist propaganda", activists said, the latest step in an official crackdown

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 03/06/2016 13:20:00 Death In The Pot

Death In The Pot

JESUS IS ALIVE!!! Revelation 3:20 Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come

0 Movies 19/04/2016 08:03:00 Tempted To Touch

Tempted To Touch

Nuella and her friends had control over the men, but she failed to cover her tracks.........................  Starring: Yul Edochie, Mimi Ojiekwe, Charles Billion, Chiamaka Nwokeukwu

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:38:00 The Unveiling Secret in my marriage

The Unveiling Secret in my marriage

Starring; Juliet Ibrahim

0 Movies 18/05/2016 11:06:00 Mr Ibu in Child Dedication 3

Mr Ibu in Child Dedication 3

A young woman(Chika Ike)suffered alot with her kids due to the curse that was placed on her by her supposed husband(clem ohameze)one of her daughter

0 Movies 18/05/2016 11:29:00 Love On Trial

Love On Trial

Chidera, played by Tonto Dikeh is a brilliant student who lives with two friends Cynthia and Bukky on campus, played by Bhaira Mcwhizu and Zainab

0 Movies 03/06/2016 13:34:00 Sex Slave Boy In America

Sex Slave Boy In America

Nigerian Romance Movies 2016 latest Full Movies about a guy who left for the USA with high hopes of finding greener pastures. Unfortunately it wasn't