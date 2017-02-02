IStandWithBuhari Group - We Have No Plan to Counter Tuface Idibia's Protest

Maryam Shettima, National Coordinator of #IStandWithBuhari, has distanced herself from a rally planned to counter a planned protest by Nigerian Musician, Tuface Idibia.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Maryam wrote, #IStandWithBuhari and the counter Rally...

A lot has happened since my emergence as the National Acting Coordinator of the above group. I feel it is time however to break my lengthy dignified silence on it in response to the torrents of inbox messages and calls I get concerning an upcoming counter rally in support of Mr President.

To set the record straight, I wish to categorically state that I am neither aware of a counter rally organised by the group coming up in support of Mr President nor would I be supportive or part of it.

I wish to however, affirm my staunch and unshakeable loyalty to our dear President and his government and my belief in its ability to get Nigeria out of its perpetual doldrums.

I am firmly committed my country's journey to greatness, long live Nigeria, long live Baba!