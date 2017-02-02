IStandWithBuhari Group - We Have No Plan to Counter Tuface Idibia's Protest

Maryam Shettima, National Coordinator of #IStandWithBuhari, has distanced herself from a rally planned to counter a planned protest by Nigerian Musician, Tuface Idibia.
In a statement issued on Thursday, Maryam wrote, #IStandWithBuhari and the counter Rally...
A lot has happened since my emergence as the National Acting Coordinator of the above group. I feel it is time however to break my lengthy dignified silence on it in response to the torrents of inbox messages and calls I get concerning an upcoming counter rally in support of Mr President.
To set the record straight, I wish to categorically state that I am neither aware of a counter rally organised by the group coming up in support of Mr President nor would I be supportive or part of it.
I wish to however, affirm my staunch and unshakeable loyalty to our dear President and his government and my belief in its ability to get Nigeria out of its perpetual doldrums.
I am firmly committed my country's journey to greatness, long live Nigeria, long live Baba!
Related Articles
2face Idibia: Femi Kuti not in support of singer's protest
Fela's eldest son, Femi Kuti has revealed he’s not in support of 2face Idibia’s nationwide protest planned for Monday, February 6, 2017. Femi while performing at
Adekunle Gold, Simi, Falz: “No forget” video continues the musical triangle between three stars
What is wrong with ‘No forget’ video? What is the concept of something so disjointed that it feels like a work with very little in
Nonso Amadi: 'Tonight' [Video]
'); }else{
Most Watched VideosView all posts
How Adeboye can return as RCCG General Overseer
Pastor Enoch Adeboye can return as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) if the church’s Governing Council says so. Pastor Adeboye Recall
Nigerian economy to grow by 1% in 2017 - World Bank
- The World Bank has released a report of projected growth of global economies for the year 2017 - The global financial institution names Nigeria, South
What are Nigerian air force ranks?
What are Nigerian air force ranks? Do you want to serve in the military ranks? What do you know about military service in Nigeria? One of
VIDEO: MPs up in arms over Heritage Oil case cash reward
VIDEO: Legislators have condemned a reward of sh7 billion of oil money given to senior government officials after they won an oil tax case against
Fayose standing on a firefighter truck dishing out orders on how to stop the inferno (Video)
A video has emerged online of residents of Ekiti state praising Governor Ayo Fayose for helping them to stop a raging inferno in the state
Mastermind of October 1 bombing allegedly in solitary confinement
- Charles Okah, the mastermind of the 2010 Independence Day Bombing is said to have been in solitary confinement - The suspect, SaharaReporters said has been
Most Read NewsView all posts
In Abuja: Landlord in court for allegedly removing tenant’s roof
A 50-year-old man, Usman Hadare, was on Thursday arraigned in a Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly removing the roof of his tenant. The
Federer: Tennis star drops hints that the end may be nigh
Roger Federer dropped hints that his great career may be drawing to a close after his age-defying win over his Grand Slam nemesis Rafael Nadal
Fayose is a warrior and a lion - Fani-Kayode hosts Ekiti state governor (photos)
Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state was hosted in Abuja by former aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode and his wife, Precious Chikwendu on Friday, January 27.Fani-Kayode
Harrysong: Singer re-arrested by FiveStar over allegations of forgery and fraud
Alterplate and former Fivestar Music artist Harrysong has been reportedly re-arrested over charges of fraud, forgery and impersonation. The singer is being accused of forging Fivestar
CAN to Osinbajo: Your silence no longer golden
Adelani Adepegba, Friday Olokor, Jesusegun Alagbe and Tunde Ajaja The Christian Association of Nigeria on Friday expressed concern over the continuous persecution of its members, particularly
Corruption has not been eradicated under Buhari — Onigbinde
A co-founder of BudgIT, Seun Onigbinde, speaks with TOLUWANI ENIOLA on why he became disenchanted with the President Muhammadu Buhari administration You once said the President
Most Watched Movies
African Beauty
Starring; Obi Okoli, Thelma Okoduwa
4 Brothers Season 2
This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood
Crazy Sex Passion
This is a story of lust, betrayal and deceit. What would make a mother run away with her daughter's fiancee?. Enjoy this intriguing story. Starring; Kanayo
The Bitter Side Of Life
Mr Dan Okafor died in an accident on his way to the village. And because he did not leave a will behind, his brother and
Regina On A Revenge Mission 2
Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life
My Sex Client
Nollywood Wonder offers you this Latest Nigerian Movies 2016 Full Movie about A wife who is starved of sex, she started cheating on her husband
Post Your Comment below: >>