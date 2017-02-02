Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

10 most iconic cars of all time

Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

News

2face's planned protest: Presidency won't stop Nigerians from expressing their human rights - Osinbajo

Laolu Akande, the senior special assistant-media and publicity to acting president Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has reacted to the proposed anti-government protest to be led by popular musician Tuface Idibia on February 6.

Speaking on Channels TV programme ‘Sunrise Daily’, Akande said that the people have the right to protest, adding that the presidency is not going to stop people from expressing their fundamental human rights.

People have the right to protest - Osinbajo's office

People have the right to protest - Osinbajo's office

He said: ''Presidency is not going to stop people from expressing their fundamental human rights.''

''People have the right to protest. Whoever they want to support or oppose is their right.''

Recall that 2Face Idibia had earlier in the week called for the support of his fans and colleagues via his social media platforms to join his march against the crippling economic state of the nation. The protest is slated for Monday, February 6, 2017.

