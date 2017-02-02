BREAKING: Court grants ex-FCT minister’s son N100m bail

Shamsudeen Bala Mohammed, son of a former minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Bala Mohammed Bala on Friday was granted bail in the sum of N100m by a Federal High Court in Abuja.
Among other bail conditions, the defendant who was on Wednesday February 1, remanded in Kuje Prison after he was arraigned on 15 counts of N1.1bn money laundering offences has been asked to provide two sureties to enter into N50m bail bond each.
Justice Nnamdi Dimgba ruled that the defendant should remain in custody pending when he would meet the bail conditions.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is prosecuting Shamsudeen for allegedly paying millions of naira on different occasions totalling about N1.1bn for the purchase of houses without going through financial institutions.
According to the EFCC, the act was said to be in breach of Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act.
Justice Dimgba further ordered an accelerated hearing in the case and fixed March 27 and 28 for commencement of trial.
