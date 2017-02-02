Jubilation in Igboland as Fashola inspects projects (photos)

The minister of power, works and housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola received a warm welcome when he visited some areas in the south east to inspect some ongoing projects.
Fashola was received by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and also met with members of his cabinet.
The minister inspected the ongoing Rehabilitation of Ikot Ekpene - Ikot Umuoessien - Aba Road
Fashola inspects ongoing south east projects
Fashola inspects ongoing south east projects
The minister with workers on the site
Fashola with Governor ikpeazu
Workers at the project site
Related Articles
2face Idibia: Femi Kuti not in support of singer's protest
Fela's eldest son, Femi Kuti has revealed he’s not in support of 2face Idibia’s nationwide protest planned for Monday, February 6, 2017. Femi while performing at
Adekunle Gold, Simi, Falz: “No forget” video continues the musical triangle between three stars
What is wrong with ‘No forget’ video? What is the concept of something so disjointed that it feels like a work with very little in
Nonso Amadi: 'Tonight' [Video]
'); }else{
Most Watched VideosView all posts
A Nigerian man erected Goodluck Jonathan's statue at the University of Port Harcourt (photos)
- A Nigerian man has erected Dr Goodluck Jonathan's statue at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) - Comrade Onyekachi Divine said he embarked on the
Muslim women hail Army for routing out Boko Haram
- A Muslim women organisation has commended the Nigerian Army for crushing the Boko Haram - The group urged the federal government to find a lasting
China man standing on bottles
China man standing on bottles
FG Seizes N35Billion From Ex-Oil Minister Diezani Alison Madueke
Ex-Petroleum Madam Diezani Madueke yesterday forfeited $153.3million to the Federal Government of Nigeria. This was sequel to an order by a Federal High Court in Lagos. The
Agatu community lost 3,920 to herdsmen attacks in four year- Inalegwu
- 3, 920 persons have lost their lives in the bloody crises between Agatu farmers and Fulani herdsmen in Agatu local government area of Benue
NNPC Produces 4.6m Litres of Kerosene, 7.7m Litres of diesel
- Earlier this year, there was report that 3 Nigerian refineries have resumed production of Automative Gas oil (AGO) and Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) - The
Most Read NewsView all posts
Donald Trump: Vatican expresses 'concern' on US President's wall, travel ban
The Vatican on Wednesday voiced "concern" over President Donald Trump's executive orders to build a wall on the US-Mexican border and impose a travel ban
How we got Yahya Jammeh to step down from power – Negotiator bares it all
- A negotiator involved in convincing former Gambia dictator Yahya Jammeh, to step down has come forward to explain how the former President was convinced -
Ex-militants give condition for N’Delta development
Chukwudi Akasike, Port Harcourt Former militants in the Niger Delta region have called on the Federal Government and the Niger Delta Development Commission to carry them
Trump to call Japan’s Abe, other world leaders Saturday
US President Donald Trump will call almost half a dozen counterparts from around the globe Saturday, among them Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the first
FG school feeding: Oyo pupil weeps over food shortfall
…as Ogun engages 1,381 vendorsIbadan—THE kick-off of the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme in some public primary schools in Ibadan, yesterday experienced some hitches. In
Aaron Samuel completes CSKA switch
Russian powerhouse CSKA Moscow have confirmed the signing of out-of-favour Super Eagles attacker Aaron Samuel on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Chinese Super League club Guangzhou
Most Watched Movies
Blind Lovers 3
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
Crying Without Tears 2
Starring; Van Vicker, Mercy Johnson
Jealous War 2
Starring: Mike Ezuruonye, Ini Edo, Ngozi Ezeonu
Tears of Sacrifice 2
Now showing on Nollywood Picturestv is this magnificent romance that plays on every emotion. The relationship between Mary (Monalisa Chinda)a young beautiful lady and Desmond(Jim
All That Glitters Is Not Gold 2
Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies This rural based drama is a very interesting movie on the gullibility of most villagers to the reality of
LADY BIANCA
Starring: Liz Benson
Post Your Comment below: >>