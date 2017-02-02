Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Home | News |

Jubilation in Igboland as Fashola inspects projects (photos)

The minister of power, works and housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola received a warm welcome when he visited some areas in the south east to inspect some ongoing projects.

Fashola was received by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and also met with members of his cabinet.

The minister inspected the ongoing Rehabilitation of Ikot Ekpene - Ikot Umuoessien - Aba Road

Fashola inspects ongoing south east projects

Fashola inspects ongoing south east projects

Fashola inspects ongoing south east projects

Fashola inspects ongoing south east projects

Fashola inspects ongoing south east projects

The minister with workers on the site

Fashola inspects ongoing south east projects

Fashola with Governor ikpeazu

Fashola inspects ongoing south east projects

Workers at the project site

