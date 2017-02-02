Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


I thought you're Buhari's sister - NYSC member exposes the AWFUL things Rev Father, Igbos did to her

A lady, @risky_meenah, who has had an awful experience as a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in the South Eastern part of the country has come out to share her experience.

She said because she is from a different tribe, she goes through a lot of unpleasant things in the hands of Igbo people on a daily basis.

According to her, nothing will ever bring her to the south eastern part of the country until she dies, saying she has cried so much that crying is now her hobby.

READ ALSO: Male corps member proposes to fellow member

She said the Igbos needed to better as a tribe.

NYSC member writes her experience in the South Eastern part of Nigeria

Some Nigerians are saying the issue of tribalism is general and not just an Igbo thing.

Lady writes about her experience as an NYSC member in the South Eastern part of Nigeria
Lady writes about her experience as an NYSC member in the South Eastern part of Nigeria

Are we not supposed to be one Nigeria?

