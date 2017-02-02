They suffer economic downturn in Abuja, we make progress in Rivers - Governor Nyesome Wike

- Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has explained why he has stopped going to Abuja
- Governor Wike has not been in Nigeria's capital for the last four months
- Nigerian state chief executives are known for frequenting the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)
Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has explained why he has not visited the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja in the last four months.
Governor Wike reveals why he has stopped going to Abuja
According to The Guardian, Governor Wike said he stopped visiting the nation's capital due to the ‘excessive prevalence of lies’ in Abuja.
The governor made the comment while flagging-off the second phase of the reconstruction of Port Harcourt township roads recently.
READ ALSO: How dismissed policemen saved me from assassination – Wike
His words: “The Federal Capital Capital has been enmeshed in political falsehood and deception, which negatively impacts on development.”
“I have not travelled to Abuja for more than four months because it is a centre of lies. Let them continue to lie in Abuja.
“As they suffer economic downturn in Abuja, we shall continue to make progress in Rivers. They lie too much in Abuja, so there is no reason to listen to them. Here, we make promises and we keep to our promises.”
The governor also explained that the second phase of the reconstruction/rehabilitation of Port Harcourt township roads would enhance the economy of the densely populated areas.
He noted that his administration contracted Julius Berger Construction Company for the second phase of the project because it believes there is need for durable jobs in the suburbs.
The governor urged the contractor to employ youths from the state capital to be involved as they execute the project.
“I am doing this for the township because you people stood by me all through the electioneering period. This is a symbiotic relationship,” he said.
READ ALSO: Wike replies Amaechi over 2 helicopters acquired during Amaechi's tenure
Meanwhile, on Sunday, January 29, Governor Wike and his wife joined thousands of the Redeemed Christian Church of God ( RCCG) faithfuls at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for the Port Harcourt Holy Ghost Rally.
Think it is important? Share with your friends!
Related Articles
2face Idibia: Femi Kuti not in support of singer's protest
Fela's eldest son, Femi Kuti has revealed he’s not in support of 2face Idibia’s nationwide protest planned for Monday, February 6, 2017. Femi while performing at
Adekunle Gold, Simi, Falz: “No forget” video continues the musical triangle between three stars
What is wrong with ‘No forget’ video? What is the concept of something so disjointed that it feels like a work with very little in
Nonso Amadi: 'Tonight' [Video]
'); }else{
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Nigeria to be self-sufficient in petroleum products production
- Nigeria may be on the path to becoming self-sufficient in the production of petroleum products - The federal government expects to increase the country’s refining
Religious war! Southern Kaduna killings: CAN blasts Council of Imams
- The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has replied the council of Imams and Ulama in kaduna state after the later asked for their president
Nigerian air passengers dropped from 15 million in 2014 to 6 million in 2016 – Official
- The Nigerian Stock Exchange has said the the number of air passengers dropped from 15 million in 2014 to 6 million in 2016 - The
Senators give 3 conditions for Magu’s confirmation
- Senators have set fresh conditions that must be met before Ibrahim Magu is confirmed as EFCC chairman - The conditions were set by some senators,
FIRE FOR FIRE! Adeboye blasts FG, tells church members to prepare for 2019
- The new general overseer (worldwide) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Enoch Adeboye has called on members of his church to become active
This is the only way we can stop fight for Biafra – IPOB tells Buhari
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to kill the over 70 million Igbos in Nigeria as this is the only
Most Read NewsView all posts
Indemnity for 330KVA transmission line triggers controversy in A’Ibom communities
By Chioma Onuegbu UKPUM ETE—THE lingering issue of compensation for the 330KVA Ikot-Ekpene-Ikot Abasi 330 KVA Transmission Line in Ikot Abasi Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom
Minister of health denies having knowledge that a Nigerian Professor found HIV/AIDS cure
- The minister of health has denied having any knowledge that a Nigerian Professor has found the cure for HIV/AIDS - The vice chancellor of Michael
Retirement Plan: Here's how you should invest your money
The man who transformed investing for Main Street has some advice for how to save for your retirement – focus on the big picture. More specifically,
PHOTOS: Supporters go wild for AFCON teams
Members of supporters club at the ongoing 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon. See photos: Source: AFP
Buhari's London Photo Is Old, Nigerians React
A cross section of Nigerians have continued to comment on the pictures of President Muhammadu Buhari, who is currently on a 10-day working leave in
Check out how former beauty queen rocked her NYSC uniform (WATCH)
[embedded content] Ilechukwu Onyinye who won the Face of CandyCity Nigeria title in 2015 swagged up her NYSC and looked cool search feed search feed
Most Watched Movies
Queen Of The Niger 2
Nollywood movie starring :Jibola Dabo, Angela Okorie, Emma Blaq, Lilian Madu, Prince Christopher
Billionaires Children
The Children of Chief Adam had to converge after the death of their father. Each with their different life style had to device a way
4 Brothers Season 3
This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood
Book Of Haragon
The solution to the deadly spiritual torment upon the land lies in the missing book of haragon. Will the book ever be retrieved? Find out...
My Son Will Never Marry You 3
Dora helped to establish Ben and they were planning to get married but Ben's mum swore over her dead body just because Dora is a
Post Your Comment below: >>