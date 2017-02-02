Tension grips Abuja as DSS stoms CoreTV, seals up building

Emerging reports suggests that security operatives from the Department of State Security Services (DSS) on Friday, February 3, broke into the Abuja office of CoreTV, a cable and satelite broadcaster, carting away broadcasting and other related appliances.
BREAKING: Tension as DSS seals up CoreTV
Olajide Adediran, the CoreTV managing director, told newsmen that the operatives also shut down the station and barricaded the area during the operation around 4:00 a.m. Friday, even though the media house had no history with the secret police.
“They have never formally notified us of any wrongdoing,” Adediran told newsmen by telephone. “This takes us entirely by surprise.”
Adeniran said he arrived the office, at 34, Sokode Crescent, Zone 5, Wuse, on Friday morning with his staff, but quickly realised that their access into the area had been denied.
“The entire stretch of the street has been barricaded,” Adediran said.
He said there are signs pasted on the walls of about four buildings in the area that they have been sealed by a court order.
“But even if there’s a court order, why should it be in the middle of the night that they will enforce it and why should they carry our systems and files?” He said.
Equipment that the operatives carted away included office computers, digital cameras, documents amongst other properties of the station.
According to Premium Times, an independent confirmation that the DSS was responsible for the alleged assault on CoreTV, could be ascertained.
The agency’s refusal to appoint a spokesperson running close to two years did little to help all efforts to get clarification.
Think it is important? Share with your friends!
Related Articles
2face Idibia: Femi Kuti not in support of singer's protest
Fela's eldest son, Femi Kuti has revealed he’s not in support of 2face Idibia’s nationwide protest planned for Monday, February 6, 2017. Femi while performing at
Adekunle Gold, Simi, Falz: “No forget” video continues the musical triangle between three stars
What is wrong with ‘No forget’ video? What is the concept of something so disjointed that it feels like a work with very little in
Nonso Amadi: 'Tonight' [Video]
'); }else{
Most Watched VideosView all posts
This is how to end killings in southern Kaduna - El-Rufai
- Governor El-Rufai has mentioned 3 steps the Kaduna state goverment is taking to end violence in southern Kaduna - He also revealed the government's plan
Nigeria to be self-sufficient in petroleum products production
- Nigeria may be on the path to becoming self-sufficient in the production of petroleum products - The federal government expects to increase the country’s refining
Buhari sacked the FRCN boss, Jim Obaze, for his controversial law
- The sacked executive secretary of FRCN that passed law removing Adeboye from office is a member of Redeemed Christian Church of God - He is
Man Gets Stuck During The Act With Married Woman
A Kamba witchdoctor who is currently stationed in Kisii town has yet again helped nab an adulterous couple that was doing the act in one
Buhari’s government, Nigerian Air Force in trouble over IDP bombing
- A fighter jet belonging to the Nigerian Air Force recently bombed a camp for internally displaced persons in Borno state - About nine different rights
Meet the 80-year-old Spiritual Healer Who Cures Blindness by Licking Patients’ Eyeballs (Photos+Video)
A really old woman has stunned many people with her incredible healing power which she employs in curing people’s poor eyesight. Hava Celebic, or ‘nana Hava’
Most Read NewsView all posts
Between Chidi Duru and the police
The Nigeria Police recently lived up to its name and gave pensioners and the public cause to hope on the force’s age-long slogan, “The police
'Oyegun Makes Moves To Sack Tinubu, Atiku From APC'
Embattled Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has alleged that the Chairman of the party.John Oyegun has made
Nigeria tops list of people running away from their countries (SEE list and numbers)
Millions of people are fleeing their countries to Europe for various reasons. At the end of December 2016, a total number of 387,739 arrivals to
In Lagos: Customs hands over seized helicopters to Nigerian Air Force
Two bell helicopters worth $19million have been handed over to Nigerian Air Force by the Nigerian Customs Service in Lagos. According to a report by Channels
Nigerian Soldier Jailed for Running Away From Boko Haram
A Nigerian soldier, Private Egbechi Oze, has been jailed for 14 months by a military court for absconding from his duty post for about 270
Court stops Trump immigration ban
A federal judge blocked Saturday part of President Donald Trump’s temporary immigration ban, ordering authorities to stop deporting refugees and other travelers stuck at US
Most Watched Movies
Hour of Grace 2
Hour of Grace 2
Mr Ibu in Child Dedication 4
A young woman(Chika Ike)suffered alot with her kids due to the curse that was placed on her by her supposed husband(clem ohameze)one of her daughter
Dangerous Models
Nollywood Wonder offers you this nollywood movies 2016 latest full movies about Natasha and her flat mate are all ladies from a village who come
Pounds And Dollars
Coming back to her homeland from the United States wasn't as much a dream as going there initially was for Bianca, because after years of
College Girls Are Back 3
Starring; Chinyere Wilfred, Harry B, Kelvin Books
My Sex Client 2
Nollywood Wonder offers you this Latest Nigerian Movies 2016 Full Movie about A wife who is starved of sex, she started cheating on her husband
Post Your Comment below: >>