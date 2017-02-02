Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Tension grips Abuja as DSS stoms CoreTV, seals up building

Emerging reports suggests that security operatives from the Department of State Security Services (DSS) on Friday, February 3, broke into the Abuja office of CoreTV, a cable and satelite broadcaster, carting away broadcasting and other related appliances.

BREAKING: Tension as DSS seals up CoreTV

BREAKING: Tension as DSS seals up CoreTV

Olajide Adediran, the CoreTV managing director, told newsmen that the operatives also shut down the station and barricaded the area during the operation around 4:00 a.m. Friday, even though the media house had no history with the secret police.

“They have never formally notified us of any wrongdoing,” Adediran told newsmen by telephone. “This takes us entirely by surprise.”

Adeniran said he arrived the office, at 34, Sokode Crescent, Zone 5, Wuse, on Friday morning with his staff, but quickly realised that their access into the area had been denied.

“The entire stretch of the street has been barricaded,” Adediran said.

He said there are signs pasted on the walls of about four buildings in the area that they have been sealed by a court order.

“But even if there’s a court order, why should it be in the middle of the night that they will enforce it and why should they carry our systems and files?” He said.

Equipment that the operatives carted away included office computers, digital cameras, documents amongst other properties of the station.

According to Premium Times, an independent confirmation that the DSS was responsible for the alleged assault on CoreTV, could be ascertained.

The agency’s refusal to appoint a spokesperson running close to two years did little to help all efforts to get clarification.

