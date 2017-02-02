NNPC reveals how Nigeria saves $500 million through direct sales of crude oil

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Kudirat Abiola's murder: Al-Mustapha threatens to reveal secret letter

Kudirat Abiola’s murder: Al-Mustapha threatens to reveal secret letter

- The former CSO to late Gen Sani Abacha, Major Al-Mustapha, alleges that charges have been sponsored against him in a bid to nail him -

read more 03/02/2017 04:12:00
Using another man's certificate, this fake lawyer practised for 10 years and won Supreme Court cases (photo)

Using another man’s certificate, this fake lawyer practised for 10 years and won Supreme Court cases (photo)

- Peter Itokpa Adogun practised as a lawyer in Ilorin, Kwara state for 10 years before he was arrested by the police - He allegedly deceived

read more 03/02/2017 04:42:00
Why only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Why only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
Like Trump's America, Kuwait bans issuance of visas to 5 Islamic countries

Like Trump's America, Kuwait bans issuance of visas to 5 Islamic countries

Following the ban placed by President Trump on the nationals of countries with Muslims that he sees as potential threat to the lives and safety

read more 03/02/2017 04:55:00
Despite recession: See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite recession: See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
Seun Egbegbe handcuffed as police release official statement (photos)

Seun Egbegbe handcuffed as police release official statement (photos)

On Thursday, February 2, Nollywood filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe was arrested for trying to swindle an unsuspecting bureau de change operator off N10 million.Seun as reported

read more 03/02/2017 05:34:00


"Neymar's Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish 'Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

Football star Neymar’s gorgeous ex is rumoured to have found a new love – a Turkish businessman who reportedly sells missiles.Model Soraja Vucelic is only

read more 03/02/2017 06:58:00
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

The Enugu State Police Command has confirmed the death of a pregnant woman and her son after a kerosene explosion in Ngenevu axis of Coal

read more 03/02/2017 06:54:00
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

A horrific accident happened yesterday evening along Azikiwe Road by Finbarrs Junction Umuahia, Abia State -involving Abia State Environmental Protection Agency(ASEPA) truck which killed a

read more 03/02/2017 06:48:00
'World's Oldest Fiancee',106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

A Brazilian pensioner has defied doctors to become the oldest person to get engaged at the age of 106. Valdemira Rodrigues de Oliveira said yes

read more 03/02/2017 06:44:00

NNPC reveals how Nigeria saves $500 million through direct sales of crude oil

- NNPC says no fewer than 128 Indigenous and International Oil and Gas companies have indicated interest to participate in the DSDP programme

- Spokesperson for the corporation, Ndu Ughumadu, explains that DSDP arrangement is a model carried out through direct sales of crude oil to refiners or consultants, who in turn supply NNPC with equivalent worth of products

- The GMD of NNPC Maikanti Baru, says under his leadership, the corporation has pursued transparency, accountability, performance and profitability in conducting its business

NNPC reveals how Nigeria saves $500 million through direct sales of crude oil

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said the DSDP has greatly helped in the stabilization of crude oil supply to the nation.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said more than $500 million has been saved through the direct sale of crude oil and direct purchase of products (DSDP) programme.

READ ALSO: It is criminal for any filling station to shortchange people buying fuel in jerrycans- Olofin

Premium Times reports that the group managing director of the corporation, Maikanti Baru, made this disclosure, Thursday, February 2, in an address to interested bidders and at the NNPC Towers in Abuja.

According to a release by NNPC spokesperson, Ndu Ughumadu, no fewer than 128 Indigenous and International Oil and Gas companies have indicated interest to participate in the DSDP programme.

The corporation spokesperson explained that the DSDP arrangement is a model introduced last year and is carried out through direct sales of crude oil to refiners or consultants, who in turn supply NNPC with equivalent worth of products.

Ughumadu said the batch over which the bids were opened is scheduled to last for the next one year, starting from April 1.

The statement quoted Mr. Baru as saying that the DSDP had saved over $500 million, particularly through reduction in the amount paid on demurrage by the corporation.

He said since the inception of the DSDP it has greatly helped in the stabilization of product supply to the nation.

READ ALSO: FG to pay N660 billion to fuel importers despite paying N150 billions - Official

“The DSDP programme has ensured that the supply from the refineries is fully augmented to meet national supply and sustained over 30 days sufficiency of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, otherwise known as petrol,” he said.

The NNPC boss said under his leadership, the corporation has pursued transparency, accountability, performance and profitability in conducting its business.

He said: “One of the cardinal principles of NNPC under my leadership is the entrenchment of measures that will ensure transparency, accountability, performance and profitability in line with our FACTI principle of a Focused, Accountable, Competitive, Transparent Organization conducting its business with Integrity as enshrined in our 12 Business Focus Areas (BUFA)."

He added that the DSDP programme was a major instrument for the attainment of this cardinal objective which he declared would be guided by the overriding public interest and in compliance with extant laws and regulations.

In other news, Reuters was given exclusive access to several makeshift refineries in Ogoniland in the Niger Delta on condition that their exact location was not disclosed.

The refineries are filled with young men ready to abandon their bush refinery at a moment's notice as the Nigerian military clampdown on them.

Nerves are on edge now that the military has started sending boats, jeeps and helicopters to destroy hundreds of such facilities in the country's main oil region.

The Nigerian government wants to prevent theft from oil company pipelines and so has turned its attention to shutting down the illicit refineries.

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
