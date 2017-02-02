NNPC reveals how Nigeria saves $500 million through direct sales of crude oil

- NNPC says no fewer than 128 Indigenous and International Oil and Gas companies have indicated interest to participate in the DSDP programme

- Spokesperson for the corporation, Ndu Ughumadu, explains that DSDP arrangement is a model carried out through direct sales of crude oil to refiners or consultants, who in turn supply NNPC with equivalent worth of products

- The GMD of NNPC Maikanti Baru, says under his leadership, the corporation has pursued transparency, accountability, performance and profitability in conducting its business

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said the DSDP has greatly helped in the stabilization of crude oil supply to the nation.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said more than $500 million has been saved through the direct sale of crude oil and direct purchase of products (DSDP) programme.

Premium Times reports that the group managing director of the corporation, Maikanti Baru, made this disclosure, Thursday, February 2, in an address to interested bidders and at the NNPC Towers in Abuja.

According to a release by NNPC spokesperson, Ndu Ughumadu, no fewer than 128 Indigenous and International Oil and Gas companies have indicated interest to participate in the DSDP programme.

The corporation spokesperson explained that the DSDP arrangement is a model introduced last year and is carried out through direct sales of crude oil to refiners or consultants, who in turn supply NNPC with equivalent worth of products.

Ughumadu said the batch over which the bids were opened is scheduled to last for the next one year, starting from April 1.

The statement quoted Mr. Baru as saying that the DSDP had saved over $500 million, particularly through reduction in the amount paid on demurrage by the corporation.

He said since the inception of the DSDP it has greatly helped in the stabilization of product supply to the nation.

“The DSDP programme has ensured that the supply from the refineries is fully augmented to meet national supply and sustained over 30 days sufficiency of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, otherwise known as petrol,” he said.

The NNPC boss said under his leadership, the corporation has pursued transparency, accountability, performance and profitability in conducting its business.

He said: “One of the cardinal principles of NNPC under my leadership is the entrenchment of measures that will ensure transparency, accountability, performance and profitability in line with our FACTI principle of a Focused, Accountable, Competitive, Transparent Organization conducting its business with Integrity as enshrined in our 12 Business Focus Areas (BUFA)."

He added that the DSDP programme was a major instrument for the attainment of this cardinal objective which he declared would be guided by the overriding public interest and in compliance with extant laws and regulations.

In other news, Reuters was given exclusive access to several makeshift refineries in Ogoniland in the Niger Delta on condition that their exact location was not disclosed.

The refineries are filled with young men ready to abandon their bush refinery at a moment's notice as the Nigerian military clampdown on them.

Nerves are on edge now that the military has started sending boats, jeeps and helicopters to destroy hundreds of such facilities in the country's main oil region.

The Nigerian government wants to prevent theft from oil company pipelines and so has turned its attention to shutting down the illicit refineries.