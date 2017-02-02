Seun Egbegbe handcuffed as police release official statement (photos)

On Thursday, February 2, Nollywood filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe was arrested for trying to swindle an unsuspecting bureau de change operator off N10 million.
Seun as reported went with his entourage to change money while pretending as a medical doctor of the Gbagada General Hospital and he tried to swindle the bureau de change mallams who raised alarm. He was thoroughly beaten by onlookers before he was whisked away by the police.
Seun Egbegbe and his accomplice
Following this development, the Lagos state police command has revealed a statement on Seun Egbegbe's arrest saying the case is currently under investigation.
