Panic as fuel queues return to Lagos

On Thursday, February 3, there was fear of fuel scarcity as many filling stations in parts of Lagos and Ogun states did not sell Premium Motor Spirit (petrol), to motorists as they had run out of the product.

Fuel queues return to Lagos, NNPC allays scarcity fear

In recent months marketers have been relying on supply from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), which is now responsible for about 90% of the importation of the product and sells to marketers at N131 per litre.

The NNPC, in its latest monthly report, said it remained the major importer of petroleum products, especially the PMS, in spite of liberalisation of petroleum products and government’s intervention meant to ease the marketers’ access to foreign exchange.

READ ALSO: NUPENG locks up Total plc over sacked workers

In the past, marketers were importing 70 per cent of the products, while the NNPC was bringing in the balance, being the supplier of last resort.

A source, who is an executive in a Lagos-based oil marketing company, said: “There have been supply issues in recent days as the supply from the NNPC could not meet the demand from marketers. Most of the marketers are not importing the product largely because of foreign exchange problems.

“Everybody has been rationing the little supply they are getting from the NNPC. Now, there are queues in some filling stations. The government should make forex available for the marketers to import the product.”

Motorists queued for petrol at the few filling stations that dispensed the product on Thursday, while some independent oil marketers refused to sell petrol to consumers.

However, the NNPC said the pockets of fuel queues in Lagos and some other parts of the country would soon disappear as it had up to 36-day sufficiency of the PMS.

Mild queues were sighted in parts of Abuja on Wednesday, February 1, but noted that the queues had disappeared by Thursday.

Ndu Ughamadu, the group general manager, group public affairs division, NNPC, said that the queues were largely due to panic-buying.

READ ALSO: Fuel landing cost increases to N213 per litre

Meanwhile a report by Thisday indicated an imminent petrol scarcity in Nigeria as some depot owners have jerked the ex-depot price to N142 per litre, against government’s approved N123.28 –N133.28 per litre.

This is coming after a recent meeting with the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari where the oil marketers pledged to support the federal government’s efforts in ensuring sustained and stable supply of petrol at the official pump price of N145 per litre.

[embedded content]

