Big Brother Naija housemates in kissing contest

Mobola Sadiq

The big brother Naija house mates enjoyed a steaming kissing contest today in the house. Interestingly CoCoIce refused to partake because according to her, she was in a spiritual fast.

CoCoIce said she was on a spiritual fast and she said she couldn’t kiss someone that she is not emotionally tied to #BBNaija #BBSeeGobbe pic.twitter.com/qnEfHodJ50 — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) February 3, 2017

They took turns choosing their kissing partners.

See photos.

Bally and BisolaMiyonse and Giftykemen and Bisola