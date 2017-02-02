Can you rightly guess your type of butts?

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00
Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

read more 02/02/2017 04:21:00
Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has

read more 02/02/2017 05:11:00


"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

Football star Neymar’s gorgeous ex is rumoured to have found a new love – a Turkish businessman who reportedly sells missiles.Model Soraja Vucelic is only

read more 03/02/2017 06:58:00
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

The Enugu State Police Command has confirmed the death of a pregnant woman and her son after a kerosene explosion in Ngenevu axis of Coal

read more 03/02/2017 06:54:00
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

A horrific accident happened yesterday evening along Azikiwe Road by Finbarrs Junction Umuahia, Abia State -involving Abia State Environmental Protection Agency(ASEPA) truck which killed a

read more 03/02/2017 06:48:00
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

A Brazilian pensioner has defied doctors to become the oldest person to get engaged at the age of 106. Valdemira Rodrigues de Oliveira said yes

read more 03/02/2017 06:44:00

Home | News |

Can you rightly guess your type of butts?

Unknown to many women, the type of buttocks they have can be rightly guessed by the amount of fats they have there.

In other words, you don’t have to undress before those who know better can rightly arrive at a conclusion concerning that usually hidden part of your body!

Women come in different shapes and sizes, just as do their butts. And just like boobs, individuals have buttocks that go with their body shape and size.

New York-based plastic surgeon, Dr. Matthew Schulman, who has seen and examined over 5,000 butts belonging to women from at least 35 countries, notes that butts can be square, V-shape, A-shape, round, or be in a shape of upside-down heart.

Schulman says when it comes to butts assessment, two main factors are important — the shape and size of your pelvis, and the size of the large muscles in your buttocks, otherwise known as glutes.

So, what type of butts do you have? Spot it here!

Square butts
The surgeon says this is the most common shape, especially in younger women. “In a square buttock, the hips and pelvis are the same width, giving a very boxy appearance,” he says.

V-shape buttocks
This shape is seen in women with narrower hips and wider shoulders, which shapes the backside into a narrow “V” shape.

A-shape bum
Women with wide hips will most likely have wider butts that look like the shape of a capital “A” from behind.

Round butts
The Kim Kardashian’s kind of butts have a certain gravity-defying quality that Schulman classifies as “round.”

Upside-down heart-shaped buttocks
This type is flatter at the top and fuller at the bottom. “In this shape, the buttock and hips are relatively round; however, there is more volume at the outer-lower portion of the buttock,” says Schulman. “This is a very natural-looking shape and the shape that you most commonly will see on bikini models.”

The bottom line: Whatever shape is your butts, love it!

Adapted from Women’s Health

About the Author:

