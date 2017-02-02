Can you rightly guess your type of butts?

Unknown to many women, the type of buttocks they have can be rightly guessed by the amount of fats they have there.
In other words, you don’t have to undress before those who know better can rightly arrive at a conclusion concerning that usually hidden part of your body!
Women come in different shapes and sizes, just as do their butts. And just like boobs, individuals have buttocks that go with their body shape and size.
New York-based plastic surgeon, Dr. Matthew Schulman, who has seen and examined over 5,000 butts belonging to women from at least 35 countries, notes that butts can be square, V-shape, A-shape, round, or be in a shape of upside-down heart.
Schulman says when it comes to butts assessment, two main factors are important — the shape and size of your pelvis, and the size of the large muscles in your buttocks, otherwise known as glutes.
So, what type of butts do you have? Spot it here!
Square butts
The surgeon says this is the most common shape, especially in younger women. “In a square buttock, the hips and pelvis are the same width, giving a very boxy appearance,” he says.
V-shape buttocks
This shape is seen in women with narrower hips and wider shoulders, which shapes the backside into a narrow “V” shape.
A-shape bum
Women with wide hips will most likely have wider butts that look like the shape of a capital “A” from behind.
Round butts
The Kim Kardashian’s kind of butts have a certain gravity-defying quality that Schulman classifies as “round.”
Upside-down heart-shaped buttocks
This type is flatter at the top and fuller at the bottom. “In this shape, the buttock and hips are relatively round; however, there is more volume at the outer-lower portion of the buttock,” says Schulman. “This is a very natural-looking shape and the shape that you most commonly will see on bikini models.”
The bottom line: Whatever shape is your butts, love it!
Adapted from Women’s Health
