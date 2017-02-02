AFDB approves $155m loan for Nigeria’s power sector

The Africa Development Bank says it has approved a loan of $155m for Economic and Power Sector Reform Programme in Nigeria.
The Senior Communications Officer of AfDB, Fatimah Alkali, in Abuja on Friday said that the loan became effective in October, 19, 2012.
Recent media reports had indicated that there might be a face-off between the Senate and the Federal Government on plans to secure a facility of 174 million dollars from AfDB.
The media reports also revealed that part of the security for the loan was the handing over the management of Transmission of Company of Nigeria to AfDB.
The reports hinted that AfDB would second three of its staff to take over the management of TCN for six months and would terminate the appointment of current management of TCN.
To this end, the AfDB, in its statement, said that the appointment of the management TCN was a prerogative of the Nigerian authorities and not that of AfDB
It stated that the loan was aimed at improving power systems, business environment and sustaining growth through sound macroeconomic policies and budget priorities.
AfDB said the amount was fully disbursed in two tranches on March 1, 2013 and December 21, 2015, respectively.
According to the statement, the programme was designed to benefit the entire population of Nigeria in terms of extended access to more reliable supply of electricity at reduced rate.
It said, “The EPSERP will have a major positive impact on the private sector through the substantial reduction in the cost of doing business for all economic sectors, particularly in the formal and informal manufacturing and service activities which are seriously constrained by the power supply gaps.“
AfDB also said that the bank had also released one of its staff to support the government in its power sector reforms programme for 12 months on September 19, 2016
It said it was committed to assisting Nigeria to achieve the objectives of its reforms in the power sector in accordance with the priorities already approved by the authorities.
(NAN)
Related Articles
2face Idibia: Femi Kuti not in support of singer's protest
Fela's eldest son, Femi Kuti has revealed he’s not in support of 2face Idibia’s nationwide protest planned for Monday, February 6, 2017. Femi while performing at
Adekunle Gold, Simi, Falz: “No forget” video continues the musical triangle between three stars
What is wrong with ‘No forget’ video? What is the concept of something so disjointed that it feels like a work with very little in
Nonso Amadi: 'Tonight' [Video]
'); }else{
Most Watched VideosView all posts
This is how to end killings in southern Kaduna - El-Rufai
- Governor El-Rufai has mentioned 3 steps the Kaduna state goverment is taking to end violence in southern Kaduna - He also revealed the government's plan
Witness exposes how Dasuki allegedly hid N750 million in a hospital account
- EFCC has presented its first witness agaist former national security adviser, Sambo Dasuki on January 25 - According to the witness account, Dasuki allegedly hid
Buhari speaks on joining military, religious killings
- President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the Nigerian military never took side in protecting the country's national security - Buhari said the military during his
Scandal! How Goodluck Jonathan and others allegedly pocketed $1.3 billion oil money (Photo)
- An indictment released by Italian prosecutors has linked former President Goodluck Jonathan to the Malabu oil scam - Others named in the reports include Diezani
NAF carry out 43 missions, spend impressive N28.5m on jet fuel per week in BH operations
- The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) says it has spent about N28.5 million to deploy its fighter jets to various Boko Haram locations in the
Most Read NewsView all posts
One policeman dead, others injured as Boko Haram ambush convoy in Borno
Suspected Boko Haram members have killed a police corporal in an ambush on a convoy on a highway in Borno state on Tuesday, January 31. Boko
Nyesom Wike: Governor begins construction of Rumuji-Ibaa-Obele-Isiokpo road, bridge
Gov. Nyesom Wike has flagged off the construction of Rumuji-Ibaa-Obele-Isiokpo road and bridge in Emohua and Ikwerre local government areas in Rivers state. The News Agency
Despite controversy, Big Brother Naija gains momentum
When Multichoice Nigeria, organisers’ of the popular reality television show, Big Brother, announced that the Nigerian version of the show was coming back on air
Nigerian Professor, Maduike Ezeibe 'Discovers Cure For HIV/AIDS'
The Vice Chancellor of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike in Abia state, Professor Francis Otunta has announced the 'discovery of a drug which
FAKE UTME registration: JAMB, NSCDC set to raid CRIMINAL cyber cafes
- Some cyber cafes are engaging in fake Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is set to embark
Saraki, Dogara, others told to resign over alleged rent fraud
- A civil society organisation, Citizens Action to Take Back Nigeria (CATBAN) has demanded the immediate resignation of the Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki, Speaker
Most Watched Movies
Queen Of The World
Tony sold his wife’s soul to the devil to become rich and when the need for them to have children came, it was discovered that
A Cry For Help
A Cry For Help
A Cry For Help
A Cry For Help
Jezebel In Holy Land 3
They are daughters of Delilah seeking for who to destroy, stepping into the church to seek the down fall of pastors, they are into runs
Regina On A Revenge Mission
Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life
Post Your Comment below: >>