N8.5bn fraud: EFCC re-arraigns army general, Atewe, Akpobolokemi, others

Related Articles
2face Idibia: Femi Kuti not in support of singer's protest
Fela's eldest son, Femi Kuti has revealed he’s not in support of 2face Idibia’s nationwide protest planned for Monday, February 6, 2017. Femi while performing at
Adekunle Gold, Simi, Falz: “No forget” video continues the musical triangle between three stars
What is wrong with ‘No forget’ video? What is the concept of something so disjointed that it feels like a work with very little in
Nonso Amadi: 'Tonight' [Video]
'); }else{
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Senate questions troops deployment to Gambia
- The Nigerian Senators have agreed that approval must be sought from the Senate before Nigeria sends troops to any nation - The point of order
Bukola Saraki's chief of staff resigned based on personal reasons
- The chief of staff to the Senate President Bukola Saraki has resigned - Isa Galaudu tendered his resignation in November 2016, the special adviser to
Nigerian Army confirmed the attack and killing of some soldiers in Boko Haram ambush
- The soldiers were reportedly ambushed by the Boko Haram terrorist group while they followed some commercial vehicles - Though the Army has successfully routed the
Donald Trump asks 50 Obama appointees to stay on
- The United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has asked roughly 50 Obama appointees to remain in their posts - Trump says the move is
FG commenced payment of cash stipends for all former Niger Delta militants
- The federal government has resumed payment of the delayed stipends owed ex-militants in Niger Delta - The militants will be paid N65,000 monthly as August
Most Read NewsView all posts
Miss Universe 2016: Miss France Iris Mittenaere crowned the 65th queen
Miss France; Iris Mittenaere is crowned Miss Universe 2016. After the 86 contestants had a preliminary competition to prepare them for the live event from the
Beyoncé pregnant with twins
Queen of the Carter singing family, Beyonce Knowles has revealed she is pregnant with twins. The 35-year-old broke the news on Instagram on Wednesday as she
Russia: Country getting closer to pulling out of its recession
Russia is getting closer to pulling out of its recession. A preliminary estimate showed that Russia's GDP dipped by 0.2% in 2016, according to the Federal
Terrorism Charge: Court adjourns Ndume’s trial till March 27
By Ikechukwu Nnochiri ABUJA—A Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja yesterday, adjourned till March 27 to resume hearing on the four-count terrorism charge pending against Senator
Arms cash: Obanikoro returns N30m, to pay N417m
Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja A former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, has returned a fresh sum of N30m to the Economic and Financial Crimes
Boko Haram: Rehabilitating IDPs in North East tough challenge – Osinbajo
By Levinus Nwabughiogu Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo has said that restoring and rehabilitating the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs in the North-east was a tough challenge for
Most Watched Movies
Book Of Haragon 2
The solution to the deadly spiritual torment upon the land lies in the missing book of haragon. Will the book ever be retrieved? Find out...
Jealous War 2
Starring: Mike Ezuruonye, Ini Edo, Ngozi Ezeonu
Regina On A Revenge Mission 2
Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life
Widows War 2
Cha Cha Eke as known spent her money to marry a musician she thought has a great future only to realise on his death and
God Of Elijah
After twenty years of marriage, Nneka and Caleb are still childless, this drives Nneka to meet a priestess as all other means have proved unproductive.
Post Your Comment below: >>